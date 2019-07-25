BioDelivery Sciences: Updates To Thesis, BELBUCA Growth Continues To Impress

In management's presentation at William Blair Healthcare Conference, they state that long-term revenue targets could be revisited in the future (have already been increased once previously).

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI) have risen by 38% since my initial article explored this one as a contrarian idea at 52-week lows and took note of encouraging prescription growth for BELBUCA. The stock has risen by 41% since my August 2018 update recommended that readers "buy the dip".

A sell-off has occurred over the past couple months, with the share price down to levels last seen at the beginning of 2019. My objective then is to reevaluate the situation and thesis to determine if this is a buying opportunity or if the outlook as truly worsened here.

Charts

Figure 1: BDSI daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: BDSI 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see that 2019 got off to a strong start as BELBUCA received expanded insurance coverage and quarterly estimates were beaten. However, momentum has reversed over the past few months with share price falling below the $4 level. In the second chart (15-minute), we can observe a nice bounce occurring on July 24th on average volume (will need further confirmation that a bottom is truly in).

Overview

In my last update piece, I touched on the following keys to our bullish thesis:

Long time readers are well aware that I prefer to capitalize on well-established themes in the market, in this case "opioid dependence" (a condition that more than 2.5 million people in the United States live with). As the leading cause of accidental death in the country, this area continued to receive increasing amounts of attention in the media.

A significant green flag was identified with the appointment of Herm Cukier as CEO (most recently served as senior vice president at Allergan). Executive lineup was further boosted via the appointment of Thomas B. Smith, MD, FAAFP, as Chief Medical Officer (has 30 years of prior experience in pain management field). I also pointed out that new directors Todd Davis and Peter Greenleaf have extensive experience with mergers and acquisitions, which could come in handy with in-licensing assets or acquiring firms in the pain space.

Management's targeted sales strategy (including augmenting the number of sales representatives from 65 to 85 and regional sales managers from 5 to 9) continued to pay off handsomely. This was reflected in first quarter 2018 total revenue growth of 19% mainly due to BELBUCA prescription sales growth (reaching its highest point so far exceeding 10,000 in March).

I also noted that recent managed care contracts (CVS/Caremark (NYSE:CVS), Humana (NYSE:HUM), etc.) were starting to have an effect, and there was always the chance that they receive a boost from legislation which discourages treatment options with higher potential for abuse.

Institutional positioning and involvement was another green flag, with Broadfin Capital amassing a 7.3% stake along with getting managing partner Kevin Kotler appointed to the board of directors along with two other pharma veterans chosen by Broadfin. The resulting financing ($50 million worth of Series B Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock) with participation from other noteworthy institutional investors cleared a key overhang.

Figure 3: Chronic pain market opportunity (Source: corporate presentation)

At first glance, things appear to be going in the right direction with BELBUCA sales hitting all-time highs. Additionally, I see that the expected acquisition of a synergistic asset has occurred and look forward to learning more about its potential contributions going forward.

Select Recent Developments

On April 10th, the company announced it'd entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) to commercialize Symproic tablets 0.2 mg in the United States and Puerto Rico. There is certainly some synergy here, considering that Symproic is indicated for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adults with chronic non-cancer pain (including those with chronic pain related to prior cancer or its treatment who do not require frequent opioid dosage escalation). It is estimated that around 40% to 60% of adults with chronic non-cancer pain on non-buprenorphine-based opioid therapy experience OIC, making it one of the most commonly reported side effects in this patient population. As for financial terms, BDSI paid $20 million upfront and was on the hook for an additional $10 million in six months (plus tiered royalty payments on net sales). Management also reiterated its expectations of attaining positive cash flow by the end of the year (Symproic to yield accretive contribution to cash flow in first half of 2020).

This was followed up a day later with a secondary offering priced at $5 per share, which helped the company rake in around $50 million of proceeds. Investment banks involved included Cantor Fitzgerald, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Roth Capital Partners, and H.C. Wainwright.

On June 24th, BDSI shared how certain investments for BELBUCA and related initiatives aligned with the recommendations regarding buprenorphine from the Pain Management Best Practices Inter-Agency Task Force's report (proposes best practices for managing chronic and acute pain). The Task Force was comprised of representatives from relevant HHS agencies, the VA, DOD, and the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. Others involved included experts in areas related to pain management, pain advocacy, addiction, recovery, substance use disorders, and more, as well as included patients and representatives from medical boards and hospitals. The task force recommended buprenorphine in third-party payer and hospital formularies and encouraged primary use (as opposed to only after failure of standard mu agonist opioids, including hydrocodone and fentanyl, which are known to have high abuse potential). Benefits of buprenorphine were touched on, including potential for respiratory depression and reduced abuse potential.

Lastly, on July 9th, the company announced that several regional healthcare plans improved patient access to BELBUCA during the second quarter (representing an additional six million covered lives and bringing total number of commercial lives with access to BELBUCA to over 165 million, or more than 90% of the U.S. commercial insurance market).

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $41.3 million (does not take into account proceeds from secondary offering). There was $60 million of outstanding debt, with maturity date of May 2025. Net loss continued to shrink, coming in at $3.8 million versus $7 million for Q4 2018. Operating expenses were $17 million, while net revenue rose 10% (versus Q4 2018) to $19.8 million (an increase of 75% over Q1 2018).

BELBUCA sales of $18.7 million were encouraging, representing growth of 18% over Q4 2018 and 134% compared to Q1 2018. Management increased full-year net sales guidance range to $83 million to $88 million (up from $80 million to $85 million). Total 2019 net sales expectations of $92 to $100 million were reiterated, including contributions from Symproic of $7 million to $9 million. Again, they are expecting to achieve positive cash flow by the end of the year.

Figure 4: Encouraging prescription growth for BELBUCA (Source: corporate presentation)

On the conference call, CEO Herm Cukier is quick to note that they have yet to penetrate much of the potential market for BELBUCA (had just over 2% TRx share). Script growth continued to encourage across all 7 dosage strengths and March saw acceleration versus February with trend continuing into April. BELBUCA new-to-brand market share increased significantly from 5.2% in December to 6.3% in March. There were 418 new prescribers during the quarter, increasing from 226 in Q1 of last year. These trends should continue, taking into account that sales force expansion finished up in Q4. As for payer mix, President and CFO Scott Plesha describes it as 35% Medicare, 55% commercial, and 10% Medicaid.

As for making sense of the Symproic acquisition, he highlights strong operational synergy noting that 90% of future scripts are expected to come from the same physicians the sales force calls on today (no expansion necessary). As for the competitive landscape here, Cukier notes that Movantik is the market leader with just under 80% of the market, while Symproic retains about 10% (in coming quarters will be a story of trying to take share from the leader).

A major near-term catalyst will be the next earnings date for the company, expected on August 8th.

For readers who wish to dig deeper, I suggest listening to management's presentation at William Blair Growth Stock Conference. Here are a few nuggets that stuck out to me:

We are reminded that a key part of recent success has been expansion of the sales force (increased to 113 territory managers focused on 11,000 targets, pain specialists they call on who make up 80% of long acting opioid scripts written in the United States).

Management states that the element of chronic pain is not going away, as there are over 20 million to 30 million Americans suffering from chronic pain with half of them on some form of an opioid regimen in any given year. The usage of opioids has declined over the last several years, but the rate of decline in the long acting space has declined at a slower rate, and management expects to see a trough found in the next few years (over 1 million scripts a month still currently written).

It's also pointed out that debt has been restructured with maturity dates and interest-only time frames extended, giving the company more flexibility than it previously possessed.

"Our dashboard is entirely green", a phrase used to reiterate that across various launch indicators used growth continues to impress and in fact accelerate (total scripts, new-to-brand scripts, new-to-brand share, etc.). Total share in marketplace (currently 2.5% to 3% range) is expected to rise as new-to-brand share continues to impress (already surpassed 7%).

As for Symproic for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC), management notes that, in terms of clinical differentiation, the drug has the efficacy benefits of the PAMORA class with less of the barriers observed with leading agents in this class. Label allows for use anytime of the day, single dose daily with or without food and with or without laxatives. Abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting profile is quite different from leading members of PAMORA class as well.

As for IP protection, BELBUCA has exclusivity until January 2027 and Symproic has exclusivity into at least 2031. It's reiterated that BELBUCA sales potential could reach $300 million, given strength observed (that figure has already been increased once, and management implies it could be reviewed again in the future). For Symproic, management's goal is to get the product to $75 million to $100 million in sales.

Figure 5: Momentum with prescribers and market access wins imply significant growth runway ahead (Source: corporate presentation)

As for institutional investors of note, Avoro Capital Advisors has been adding to its already substantial position and Broadfin Capital retains a significant stake. Some insider selling in the past few months is not an encouraging sign, including repeated sales by Broadfin Healthcare Master Fund.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, I can see why investors shy away from opioid space due to negative rhetoric observed regularly in the news and certain headwinds. That said, the baby shouldn't be thrown out with the bathwater, and this growth story still appears to have a significant runway ahead as BELBUCA continues to take market share. Management has executed in a laudable manner since l started covering this story, and I see no reason why that would stop here.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position in the near term prior to earnings. From there, I would patiently accumulate dips. We would like to see strengthening of technicals in the near term, with thesis confirmed via management commentary in the second half of the year.

Risks include slowing sales growth, disappointing guidance, and substantial competition in spaces targeted (including from firms with much more in the way of resources). If the company decides to in-license another asset or acquire another firm, the potential to overpay also is a significant risk. Litigation (concerning their BEMA delivery technology) with Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) related to BUNAVAIL is ongoing (and for BELBUCA with Aquestive Therapeutics alone). A negative ruling would force the company to license technology or be prevented from marketing these products.

For our purposes in ROTY, this strikes me as more of a medium to long-term story. Additionally, I typically look for more in the way of near-term catalysts and multiple ways to win.

