Marker's Latest Pancreatic Cancer Data Points To Big Potential In Underserved Market

Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) announced that it had achieved positive interim results from its phase 1/2 study using MultiTAA to treat patients with pancreatic cancer. This preliminary data points to the potential for MultiTAA to be used as a front-line therapy with chemotherapy and possibly second-line therapy in chemo-refractory patients as well. The biotech has also already done well using MultiTAA to treat multiple types of blood cancer as well. Specifically, it is gearing up in the coming weeks/months in Q3 of 2019 to file an IND to begin a phase 2 study for post-transplant AML patients. Many of these events and another catalyst towards the end of the year set up the biotech to advance in many different programs going forward.

Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Data Offers Patients New Hope

The company released its interim data from its phase 1/2 study in patients with pancreatic cancer. This study was an open-label study and a population with limited treatment options. This was not an easy population to treat at all. Pancreatic cancer to this day is still one of the hardest forms of disease to treat. From 1975 to 2013, the 5-year survival rate has reached 9%. This is terrible compared to many other types of cancer where 5-year survival rates tend to be much higher. Current standard of care involves chemotherapy combinations which include:

FOLFIRINOX or gemcitabine/capecitabine as an adjuvant

FOLFIRINOX or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel

The problem with these chemotherapies is that they have a lot of side effects which include: Fatigue, cytopenia, neuropathy, nausea, diarrhea and many others. In addition, over the years, they have not been able to extend the lives of patients past several months. This phase 1/2 study has been designed to have 3 arms:

ARM A: Patients who are responsive to chemotherapy

ARM B: Patients who don't respond to chemotherapy (chemo refractory)

ARM C: Patients with surgically resectable disease

There were a total of 9 patients evaluable for ARM A noted above, which is the arm of patients who are responsive to initial chemotherapy. The final outcome was that 3 patients obtained an objective response after being given MultiTAA. This is broken down to 1 complete response (CR) and 2 partial responses (PR). About 4 patients experienced stable disease. Out of these 4 patients with stable disease, 2 patients had seen tumor shrinkage. One of the patients experienced disease progression, and 1 patient experienced a mixed response. Why is this data good? Well, for starters, 7 out of 9 patients still remain alive in this cohort. Secondly, after patients take chemotherapy, they plateau after 3 months. There were 3 late objective responses out to between 5 and 9 months. The bottom line here is that MultiTAA can be given in tandem with chemotherapy to reduce burden of these patients in terms of side effects. The combination also has massive potential to become first-line treatment for pancreatic cancer patients. More patients will need to be enrolled to confirm these findings, but thus far, considering that these patients don't have many other options, these are good interim data.

The other arm of the study, ARM B, also had good findings. That's because this cohort involved patients who are chemo-refractory. This means that these patients don't respond at all when given chemotherapy. This makes this patient population a lot harder to treat. Still, Marker saw some impressive findings here. Of the 6 patients that were evaluable, 3 of the patients achieved disease stabilization. While the other 3 patients experienced clinical decline. It's important to understand that when these patients fail on chemotherapy, their median overall survival (mOS) is only 3 months. MultiTAA was given alone in this cohort as a monotherapy. While this was a small group of patients, it's important to see that at least 3 of 6 did achieved SD or clinical disease stabilization in this second-line treatment group.

ARM C of the study only had 3 patients evaluable for the study. This was an arm of the study that gave MultiTAA both before and after surgery as well. Patient #1 had SD for 6 months and then patient #3 had SD for 5 months and ongoing. Patient #2 progressed at month 4. The main component of this arm was to inform the amount of T-cell expansion that took place upon resection of the tumor. Not only was there a meaningful amount of MultiTAA T-cells present, but there was broad-based epitope spreading as well. This bodes well for this cohort also. The thing is, like the other arms noted above, more patients will need to be added to determine if these findings can be confirmed.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Marker Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $57.7 million as of March 31, 2019. The biotech believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into late 2020. I think this is a pretty accurate prediction. I will be the first to say that a cash raise is not guaranteed. It's possible it could choose to wait after additional news items are released first in the coming months. The thing is that it's hard to know exactly when the company will want to raise cash. If I had to guess, I would say a cash raise could be highly likely some time by mid-2020. The only way a cash raise would come sooner is if plans totally change in terms of pipeline expansion or other business activities.

Conclusion

Marker Therapeutics was able to show some favorable preliminary data in pancreatic cancer in a phase 1/2 study, which is a population that has limited treatment options. I believe the most impressive finding is that one patient was able to achieve a complete response, which is quite rare to see in this cancer indication. Additional data will be generated from this study as additional patients are enrolled and treated. The most important takeaway is that the biotech proved that its MultiTAA tech is able to work for solid tumors. The tech had already produced favorable data in liquid tumors over the past year, but this validation in solid tumors was a key finding. The risk is that the study is a bit early in nature. Meaning that it's important to see that survival of patients continues to improve over the months. That will be crucial to fully determine that MultiTAA is highly active in pancreatic cancer.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRKR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.