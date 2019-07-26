Bulletproof Investing Performance Update: Week 87

The top names (unhedged) underperformed SPY. So far, they've averaged 7.06% over 86 weekly six-month cohorts versus 5.44% for SPY, for an annualized outperformance of 3.24%.

Four out of five portfolios posted positive returns, but none outperformed its expected return, and none outperformed SPY.

It has been six months since I presented five hedged portfolios and 10 top names in week 87 of my Marketplace service (January 24). Here's how everything did.

Safety First: Sprint Racer McKenna Haase and her helmet (via Racing News)

Bulletproof Investing: Week 87 Performance

Each week, since the beginning of June 2017, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months at most. As with any investment method, the returns with this approach will vary. But in the interests of transparency and accountability, I have promised to publicly share the final performance of everything I present, regardless of how it does.

Here, I update the final performance of the five hedged portfolios and the top 10 names (unhedged) that I presented in the 87th week I offered my service. Let's look at what I presented in week 87 and how it did.

Portfolio 1

This was the $30,000 portfolio. The primary securities here were United States Cellular (USM), and Xilinx (XLNX). They were selected because they had the highest potential return estimates, net of hedging costs when hedging against >13% declines, and they had share prices low enough that you could buy round lots of them for less than $10,000. The Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3x ETF (ERY) was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first two names (as I've mentioned previously, the portfolio construction algorithm sometimes includes inverse ETFs during market transitions).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on January 24th and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 11.88% (the "max drawdown"), and the best-case scenario was a gain of 59.03% (the "Net Potential Return" or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 19.04% was a ballpark estimate, taking into account the historic relationship between actual returns and Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was down 5.62%, underperforming its expected return and underperforming the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

So far, we have six-month performance data for 35 portfolios I've presented that were hedged against >13% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 13.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 2

This was the $100k portfolio. This one included Ciena (CIEN), Euronet (EEFT), USM, and XLNX as primary securities. Salesforce.com (CRM) was added in the fine-tuning step again to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on January 24 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario for this one was a decline of 12.44%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 43.87%, and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 14.96%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was up 3.87%. So far, we have six-month performance data for 41 portfolios I've presented hedged against >14% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 14.0% Declines

Portfolio 3

This was the $1 million portfolio. It included CIEN, EEFT, El Pollo Loco (LOCO), K12 (LRN), USM, Workiva (WK), and XLNX as primary securities. Kratos (KTOS) was added in the fine-tuning step to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on January 24 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario here was a drawdown of 14.23%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 46.72% (the net potential return), and the expected return was 14.98%.

Portfolio 3 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was up 4.86%. So far, we have six-month performance data for 59 portfolios I've presented hedged against >15% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 15.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 4

This was the $2 million aggressive portfolio. This one included CIEN, EEFT, LOCO, LRN, USM, WK, and XLNX as primary securities. KTOS was added to absorb leftover cash in the fine-tuning step.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on January 24 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario here was the max drawdown of 19.38%, the best-case scenario was the net potential return of 47.61%, and the expected return was 15.51%.

Portfolio 4 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was up 5.45%. So far, we have six-month performance data for 69 portfolios I've presented hedged against >20% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 20.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 5

This was the $2 million top names portfolio. Names that appeared in this portfolio but not in the previous January 24 portfolios were Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on January 24 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario was a drawdown of 8.51%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 12.84%, and the expected return was 4.37%.

Portfolio 5 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was up 2.43%, outperforming its expected return. So far, we have a full six-month performance for 85 portfolios I've presented hedged against >9% declines. Here's how each of them did (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 9.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

One note about the table above: It includes both $100k portfolios and $1M portfolios. Starting with the May 24 cohort, I began presenting $100k portfolios hedged against >14% declines, so they appear in a different table from that point forward. My guess is that will slightly improve the average performance of the portfolios hedged against >9% declines.

Top Names

These were Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of January 24th. Names that didn't appear in the portfolios above were NRG Energy (NRG), Casey's General Stores (CASY), Eli Lilly (LLY), Cracker Barrel (CBRL), and Masimo (MASI).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on January 24 and was included in the same Marketplace post as the top names portfolio above.

For this cohort, as of January 24th:

Average 36M Beta = 0.9

Average 20% threshold optimal put hedging cost: 2.79%

Top Names Performance

Here's how the top names did:

The top names (unhedged) were up 3.54% on average vs. up 15.44% for SPY. So far, 48 top names cohorts have beaten SPY, one has tied SPY, and 37 have underperformed SPY over the next six months. You can see the performance for all of the top name cohorts I've presented so far in the table below (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Table via Portfolio Armor

So, Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 7.06% over the average of these 86 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 5.44%, an average outperformance of 1.61% over 6 months, or 3.22% annualized.

Top Names Time-Stamped

For a few months, in addition to posting those top names in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, I also time-stamped them on Twitter. If you click on the tweet shown below and scroll down, it will take you to a thread showing those time-stamped posts as well as charts of their subsequent performance.

Week 87 Assessment

The top 10 names (unhedged) outperformed SPY for the 37th time out of 86 weeks (we didn't post the top 10 in week 1), and none of the hedged portfolios outperformed its expected return. Not a great week. One note about the (in hindsight) unrealistically high expected returns in a few of these portfolios: we are working on updates to the hedged portfolio construction algorithm now that will incorporate data from actual results on an ongoing basis that should make expected returns more accurate going forward.

Free Two Week Trial To see this week's top names and hedged portfolios, you can sign up for a free two-week trial to Bulletproof Investing here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.