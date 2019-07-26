Taiwan Semiconductor: 5G Will Continue To Drive Growth

The company is seeing an acceleration in 5G deployments and expects this sector to help drive its revenue growth in H2 2019 and 2020.

Investment Thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (“TSMC”) (TSM) delivered another quarter of negative top and bottom lines growth in Q2 2019. However, the company noted the industry-wide inventory correction appears to be near the end. The company’s outlook is still favorable in the medium-term as it is well-positioned to benefit from the megatrends of artificial intelligence and 5G. We believe TSMC is a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, its current share price appears to be fairly valued. Therefore, a pullback will make it more attractive for investors.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

TSMC reported its Q2 2019 results with a slight decline in its revenue. As can be seen from the table below, its net revenue of US$7.75 billion was modestly lower than Q2 2018’s US$7.85 billion. However, its Q2 2019 revenue actually exceeded its guidance of US$7.55 ~ US$7.65 billion. The modest decline of 1.4% was also much better than the sharp decline of 16.1% in Q1 2019. Its EPS of NT$2.57 was a decline of 7.6% year over year.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Inventory environment expected to improve in H2 2019

We are seeing an improvement in TSMC’s inventory days in its latest quarterly report. As can be seen from the table below, TSMC’s inventory days has improved from 79 days in Q1 2019 to 76 days in Q2 2019. As the industry-wide inventory correction approaches the end, we expect growth to return in H2 2019. In fact, management also appears to be optimistic in the conference call and expects the overall sentiment to continue to improve in H2 2019.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Gross margin should improve in Q3 2019

TSMC delivered gross margin of 43% in Q2 2019. This was a decline of 4.8 percentage points year over year but an improvement of 1.7 percentage points sequentially. The improvement was due to the absence of photoresist defect material incident that happened in Q1 2019. We expect TSMC’s gross margin to improve in Q3 2019 due to better utilization rate (as industry wide inventory correction is now near the end). In fact, management expects its Q3 2019 gross margin to be in the range of 46% and 48%. Management also expects its gross margin to return to 50% in future quarters. This suggests that the yield for its latest 7-nanometer technology may gradually ramp up towards the end of the year.

Source: Created by author

5G and artificial intelligence will help TSMC to maintain its 5% ~ 10% revenue growth guidance

In its latest conference call, TSMC reiterated its medium-term guidance and continues to expect to grow its revenue by 5% ~ 10% annually through 2021. We think TSMC’s revenue growth projection is well-supported by the megatrends of artificial intelligence and 5G. These megatrends are still in the initial stage and should last for many years. In fact, management indicated that they are now seeing an acceleration in the worldwide 5G development. Management expects this to speed up the introduction and deployment of 5G network and smartphones in several major markets around the world. Therefore, we expect 5G to be a major contributor to TSMC’s strong revenue growth in H2 2019 and 2020.

TSMC continues to lead its competitors

Being the number one player in terms of technology and revenue is important in the semiconductor foundry business. Over the past few decades, TSMC has established itself as the leading dedicated foundry in semiconductor manufacturing. This gives it a huge advantage over its peers. The amount of operating cash flow it generates per year not only allow it to return excessive cash to shareholders through dividends, it also allows it to consistently dedicate over $10 billions of capital expenditure per year. This is necessary as these investments will allow it to maintain its advantage over its peers. Last year’s announcement by Global Foundry to abandon all 7-nanometer development is an example of how challenging it is for semiconductor foundries to keep up unless they have excessive cash in hand.

TSMC is expected to ramp up its capex this year from its original guidance of $10 ~ $12 billion in 2019. The exact amount will be announced in the next conference call. Although it will impact its free cash flow growth in 2019, we think its investment in 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer nodes is necessary to meet the strong demand especially in the area of 5G. With the tape-out of 5-nanometer technology in H1 2019 and the preparation for 3-nanometer fab, TSMC should continue to have advantages over its competitors.

Risks and Challenges

Reliance on a few key customers such as Apple

Although TSMC does not disclose any information regarding its customers, Apple (AAPL) is currently TSMC’s largest customer. Revenue from Apple accounts for about one-fifth of its revenue according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Recent weakness in Apple’s iPhone sale has caused Apple to cut its chip orders. We believe future risk exists especially if Apple’s next generation iPhones fail to convince consumers to upgrade their existing phones. Investors should also keep in mind that Apple has a history of multi-sourcing strategy. Although TSMC is currently the sole supplier of Apple’s A-series chips, Apple may choose to source its A-series chips to another supplier such as Samsung to reduce its reliance on one supplier. For investor’s information, Apple at one time relied on both Samsung and TSMC as their chip manufacturers.

In addition to a reliance on Apple, as technology advances, there are fewer companies that are able to use TSMC’s advanced technology nodes. This means that TSMC will increasingly rely on fewer customers in its advanced technology nodes.

Semiconductor industry is highly cyclical

Although TSMC should benefit from several future industry trends such as Internet of Things, 5G and artificial intelligence, the entire semiconductor industry is still highly cyclical. In an economic downturn, demand can quickly diminish and the firm is exposed to the risk of excessive capacity.

Possible bottlenecks in new technology nodes

As the manufacturing technology advances to 5nm and below, expenses in research and development will likely grow exponentially. Any missteps in R&D will allow TSMC’s competitors such as Samsung to close the gap.

Valuation Analysis

TSMC is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 21.1x. This is significantly higher than the ratio of about 15x in the beginning of 2019. Its trailing P/E ratio of 21.1x is nearly 5x multiples higher than its 5-year average P/E ratio of 16.3x. We expect TSMC to trade a few multiples higher than its historical average due to expected strong growth in H2 2019 and 2020. However, given the fact that its shares are already nearly 5x higher than its historical average, we think its shares are fairly valued.

Moving from annual to quarterly dividend in 2020

TSMC has paid a dividend of NTD$8 per share in 2019 already. The company will shift from annual dividend payment to quarterly dividend payment. The company expects to pay another quarterly dividend of NTD$2 per share in Q4. This means that its total dividend for the year will be NTD$10 per share. Its 2019 dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.8%. The company’s dividend is sustainable as TSMC has a policy of maintaining a payout ratio of about 70% of free cash flow.

Investor Takeaway

We continue to have a positive view on TSMC’s top and bottom lines growth in the next few years. However, the market appears to have priced in this strong growth already. Therefore, the risk and reward profile may not be that compelling. While we think TSMC is a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon, conservative investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

