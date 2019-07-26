A Stellar Job By AT&T

There were some problem areas, but on the whole, the firm showed robust financial results and growth in all the right places.

As a company in transition, concerns exist about whether or not the future of AT&T (T) will turn out bright or if the company will dim into oblivion. Naturally, this question will only be answered over an extended period of time, measured likely in several years, but if its latest quarterly release is any indication of the firm's prospects, that future is starting to look remarkably bright. Strong growth where the company needs it, combined with continued debt reduction, strong cash flows, and more have all more than offset some of the pain associated with the firm's dwindling operations. So long as this trend persists, there should be an attractive opportunity here for long-term investors.

Strong performance

In a prior article, I detailed for investors what it is they should anticipate from the firm when it reports its results for the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. First and foremost, in that piece, I argued that a key indicator of the company's success will be the expansion of its Connected Devices arm. In recent years, Connected Devices, which is a play on IoT (Internet of Things) that relies, in part, on providing internet-capable devices for vehicles, has seen a surge in activity, but there is always some chance, in any given quarter, that growth could grind to a halt.

Fortunately, that time does not appear to be now. According to management, the firm had 58.389 million devices in operation under this category. This represents a nearly 4 million device increase over the 54.430 million devices seen just one quarter earlier. It also represents an increase of 30.6% over the 44.718 million devices on its network that were in operation as of the end of the second quarter of the company's 2018 fiscal year.

As a result of this strong growth, even as some categories saw weak results for the quarter, the total number of Mobility subscribers and connections jumped to 159.665 million, up from 155.732 million seen a quarter earlier and up from the 146.889 million devices seen the same quarter last year. In prior articles, I have detailed the growth potential associated with the IoT industry and, based on that, I would make the case that there could still be a number of years of attractive growth in store for AT&T tied to their Connected Devices.

This should be especially true as the company continues ramping up its 5G network. According to management, their FirstNet build has become a key driver for the business's 5G coverage. As a result of this continued investment, the company expects that, in the first half of 2020, it should achieve nationwide coverage for 5G. Only through this network expansion can IoT truly come into prominence, so even though it may be difficult to believe, I would make the case that the company is still in only its first few innings in this space.

Another positive for shareholders during the quarter related to the company's performance was its debt. As I noted in my aforementioned article, AT&T has been focused on debt reduction since it completed its acquisition of Time Warner. In the first quarter of 2019, net debt declined by $2.34 billion from $171.30 billion to $168.96 billion, and I made the case that with $3.63 billion in asset sales arranged for the second quarter, combined with the expectation of positive cash flow, the company should be able to see more debt reduction through the second quarter.

Sure enough, this came to be true. During the second quarter, AT&T brought in operating cash flow of $14.28 billion, 39.6% higher than the $10.23 billion the firm generated the same quarter last year. As a result of this, free cash flow totaled $8.81 billion, up above the $5.12 billion seen in the second quarter of the company's 2018 fiscal year. This, combined with its asset sales, was instrumental in bringing the company's net debt down $6.8 billion for the quarter to around $162 billion.

If all goes according to plan for AT&T this year, the company expects that its free cash flow will come out to about $28 billion, with TTM free cash flow through the latest quarter totaling $29.1 billion. This suggests that future quarters will see some reduction in free cash flow compared to this latest one, but even so, the end result should be positive. Management anticipates that, by the end of this year, net debt will fall to about $150 billion, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 2.5 (implying EBITDA of $60 billion). So, optimistic management is about this likelihood that it stated in its latest investor presentation that it would be willing to consider share buybacks once its leverage target has been achieved, though if I were a shareholder, I would prefer the company focus on its growth prospects first.

All of this isn't to say that the telecommunications and entertainment giant had the perfect quarter. Far from it. While most of the metrics were overwhelmingly positive, the company did continue to see some of its operations decline. As one example, the firm saw its Legacy Voice & Data Services report a drop from 683,000 subscribers to 658,000. This follows a long-term trend of continued decline here, with the number of subscribers even one year ago coming out to 772,000. Even more painful were the Premium TV subscribers, which reported a drop of 778,000 units in just one quarter, on top of the 168,000 subscribers lost associated with the company's Over-the-Top operations. Whether management or shareholders like it or not, the picture for these categories will almost certainly only worsen in the years to come.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it appears to me that investors in AT&T should be ecstatic right now. Robust growth is occurring in all of the right spots for the company, and its debt reduction plan looks to be right on schedule. So long as no major hiccups arise, I have a hard time imagining a scenario where the company doesn't continue to do quite well in the months, quarters, and years to come, and now might be just the time to consider hopping on board.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.