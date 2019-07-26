Intuitive Surgical: Margin Contraction May Prove To Be A Big Problem

Valuations seem too high and any weakness in the business may lead to a deep correction.

Intuitive surgical is a high-quality company in an expansion phase that may hurt its margins in the future.

Thesis summary

Intuitive Surgical’s margins have been decreasing over the last several quarters and I feel that they might decrease even further in the years to come making the current valuations not justified. Investors should prepare a strategy to counter this threat as they might witness a significant correction.

Business

Intuitive surgical (ISRG) is the creator of the widely popular among surgeons da Vinci System. The da Vinchi system is an advanced robot-assisted surgical system that consists of a surgeon's console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. It translates a surgeon's hand movements into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. The System provides its operating surgeons with control, range of motion, tissue manipulation capability and 3D, HD vision.

The benefits of da Vinci surgery for the patients include:

Lower blood loss

Lower rate of complications

Shorter hospital stay

Quicker return to daily activities

Small incisions for minimal scarring

As of 2018, the company generates two types of revenues:

Product revenues (83% of total revenues) – the product segment is composed of two sub segments that include Instrument and accessory sub segment and Systems sub segment which includes the da Vinci surgical system.

– the product segment is composed of two sub segments that include Instrument and accessory sub segment and Systems sub segment which includes the da Vinci surgical system. Services revenues (17% of total revenues) – this segment includes all support to its customers, from installing the surgical systems to repairing and maintaining them.

Thesis

Intuitive surgical has been witnessing lower margins for a couple of quarters now mainly due to lower ASP, higher mix of new products with lower margins, higher OPEX like R&D and other costs related to expansion outside of US. Furthermore, on the last earnings call management warned investors that they expect margins to continue to fluctuate going forward.

Here are 3 reasons why I believe ISRG’s margins may continue to fall throughout 2020.

1) Operating expenses will keep increasing – Since 2016 the group has consistently been increasing its operating costs in the face of SG&A and R&D which account for 26% and 12% of revenues by the end of 2018. Total OPEX now grows at 21.21%, which is the highest rate since 2011, and it is very likely that costs will increase further as the company expands overseas and develops new products.

One might look at OPEX as the price for growth as both SG&A expenses and R&D costs are related to growth initiatives like expanding the personal in the group’s European and Asian offices and product development initiatives, including the robotic-assisted catheter-based medical devices and other innovative but capital-intensive products. Through other products the group is able to diversify its revenue base, but it also decreases its margins as often those products sell at lower margins than the core da Vinci system.

All those costs may translate into significant top line growth if done correctly, but at the mean time they will continue to weight on earnings. On Q2 2019 ISRG IR Director told investors that they continue to see 2019 operating expenses between 24% and 28% above 2018 levels and I expect that this number will climb higher as expansion continues.

2) Medical Device Tax – At the start of 2020 the medical device tax is expected to get reintroduced. If that happens this will decrease the earnings of all companies that operate in the medical device equipment space. A $20 billion tax increase might put a stick in the innovation wheel for smaller companies, but it will also be felt by larger players like ISRG.

Intuitive Surgical has managed to prevent its gross margin from falling this quarter by increasing ASPs for services but it might not be able to do so in 2020 as historically ISRG recognized the effect of the medical tax in its COGS. If this tax is reintroduced management expects that it will reduce GPM by 70 to 100 bps as it did back in 2016.

3) Competition - Intuitive Surgical now has to face growing competition as companies like Medtronic (MDT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Accuray (ARAY) are now more determined to capture some market share from ISRG.

As I see things Medtronic is the biggest threat to ISRG as it's a large and powerful healthcare player that is manufacturing a substitute product for ISRG's da Vinci System. Also, the company recently acquired Mazor Robotics to further strengthen its position in the robotic surgery market.

Johnson & Johnson and Accuray Inc have also recently acquired some big surgical companies, but JNJ also started a partnership with Alphabet to form Verb Sergical - a medical equipment manufacturer.

Those competitors may or may not steal market share from Intuitive Surgical but ISRG might have to cut its prices to compete with each new competitor.

Valuation

As a growth stock the company trades with a significant premium over some of its peers and that is a clear indicator of the high-quality business model.

However, I fear that if margins start to decrease significantly, the company’s valuations will no longer be justified and we may see a severe correction as soon as next year or even this year.

Risks to thesis

Doubting a high-quality company stock like ISRG will really prove to be a winning strategy as the company’s share price has kept increasing year after year until it reached more than 9000% since its IPO. High valuations that don’t support decreasing margins is a good thesis, but I want to show you what are the risk related to it.

Last earnings quarter – Last earnings quarter was stronger than I expected, we even saw some margin increase QoQ which does not support my thesis, but I decided to stick with it anyway, because margins are up due to higher ASPs which may turn out to be an unsustainable source of margin increase. Management also warned for volatile margins by year end and not for decreasing margins. However, I feel that it will be hard for ISRG to maintain its current margins due to declining procedure growth and rising expenses. Real trouble will come from 2020 onward as Medical Devices Excise Tax (MDET) tax is reintroduced.

MDET tax may more may not be introduced – If the medical devices tax is not introduced, this will probably buy some time for gross profit margin, but operating margins will still get hurt due to higher expenses and lower procedure growth.

High switching costs – Competition might be a lesser threat than I am assuming here as ISRG is almost a monopoly like player in the medical devices market and this market is characterized with high switching costs, crating a moat around the company’s business.

Conclusion and recommendation

I find Intuitive Surgical to be a very high-quality business with strong financials, great business model and lots of expansion opportunities. What gets me nervous is the possibility of declining margins as I have seen companies with high valuations correcting 30-50% on the slightest margin decrease as often this is an early warning sign that revenues will fallow shortly after. Given the fact that I am a long-term investor into ISRG I will not rush to reduce my position and will remain neutral as of this point. However, I will keep a close look on margins and will reduce my position if GPM falls below 68% as this will mean for the that the competitive advantage is fading away. I will also reduce my position if the tax rate is reintroduced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.