8x8 Is Counting Its Chickens Before They Are Hatched

8x8 fails on the Rule of 40 and has significant cash burn that appears to be getting worse with time. Free cash flow has gone negative.

8x8, Inc. (EGHT) is an industry leader in Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), unified communications and is entering new markets with two recent acquisitions. It now has a foothold in the video collaboration industry with the acquisition of Jitsi and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) with the recent acquisition of Wavecell.

The acquisition of Wavecell will add to 8x8's revenues by increasing the number of existing customers, providing a new product category and greater global coverage in terms of offices.

While the 8x8 product lineup looks good and the recent acquisitions make sense, I feel that 8x8’s expenses are out of control. The company is spending money as if the company was growing by leaps and bounds. But with 19% YoY growth, 8x8 isn’t growing nearly as fast as many SaaS companies, such as ServiceNow (NOW) or even its competitor in the field of cloud-based contact centers Five9 (FIVN).

Simply put, 8x8 is counting its chickens before they have hatched. The company may very well achieve accelerated revenue growth in the future, but it has not done so yet. I believe that the current level of spending is high risk, given that 8x8 is nowhere close to meeting the Rule of 40 and has negative and declining free cash flow margin.

For these reasons, I have to assign a neutral rating to 8x8. I will be interested to see whether 8x8 can generate enough revenue growth in the future to make this an interesting investment.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the "Rule of 40" and relative valuation. Relative valuation is a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Relative Stock Valuation

It seems logical to me that high-growth companies should be valued more highly than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value (EV)/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 78 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts' estimates is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions, and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies, except that they tend to be a little on the conservative side.

I use an exponential best-fit trend line as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trend line for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trend line was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trend line to be overvalued, while stocks lying under the trend line are undervalued.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, 8x8 is positioned well below the trend line, suggesting that its EV/forward sales are lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that 8x8 is undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

The Rule Of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the Rule of 40. This metric helps SaaS companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and cash flow and implies financial health.

Revenue Growth

8x8 had YoY sales growth of approximately 19%, down from a high of 34% in 2013. Part of the decline is due to execution issues relating to the introduction of X Series to the U.S. midmarket amidst a rapidly expanding channel team.

Free Cash Flow Margin

8x8's free cash flow margin TTM has been steadily decreasing since 2013. Once nearly 25%, free cash flow margin is now deep in the red, sitting at -14%.

I expect that the free cash flow will continue to be depressed as 8x8 continues ramping up sales and marketing and also continues acquiring companies.

Rule Of 40 Applied To 8x8

8x8's YoY revenue growth was 19%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was -14%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 19%-14% = 5%

Since the calculation comes out much lower than 40%, I conclude that 8x8 is not in good shape financially and as an investment should be considered with caution.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, you want to make sure that, if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash. Unfortunately, 8x8 is doing just that. You can tell by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales. In the case of 8x8, the SG&A expense is 84% of the total revenues. This figure is quite high for a company growing revenues of less than 20% per year.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

Note that the SG&A expense would be somewhat higher, in fact, 94% of sales if not for an accounting maneuver, moving some sales and marketing expenses into the cost of goods sold.

It appears that expenses are out of control at 8x8. In 2018, headcount increased by 25% and the company continues to ramp up sales and marketing, attracting sales specialists from companies such as inContack, Five9, and Talkdesk. The increased headcount needs to be housed, leading to a new corporate headquarters with move-in date in the first quarter of 2020.

In the true spirit of SaaS, attracting new staff and retaining old involve significant stock compensation, a total of $44.5 million in fiscal 2019 alone, up significantly from fiscal 2018.

Don’t expect stock compensation to level off. It will only accelerate with the acquisition of Wavecell.

Summary

8x8 is a leader in CCaaS, unified communications and now video collaboration and CPaaS due to recent acquisitions. While the products appear to be well-positioned for the various industries, 8x8 fails on the Rule of 40, and this is made worse by very high SG&A expenses plus fast declining free cash flow margin. For these reasons, I have to give 8x8 a neutral rating. It is worthwhile checking back at the end of 2019 to see if the product lineup and recent acquisitions are generating excess revenue growth.

