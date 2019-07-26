Castle Biosciences IPO: The Buying Opportunity Starts At 3x-3.5x Sales

Castle Biosciences sold a significant amount of redeemable convertible preferred stock. It is good noting that the company expects to convert these securities as the IPO goes live.

Note that Castle Biosciences is not generating free cash flow. Thus, market participants will have to monitor the amount of cash in hand closely.

Several shareholders indicated that they might acquire $15 million in shares of the company in the IPO.

With 65% revenue growth, Castle Biosciences (CSTL) will be a name to be followed carefully after the IPO. The company sells a product that does not seem to need a lot of marketing efforts. Additionally, several academic journals featured the company's technology, and Medicare is responsible for 53% of the company's amount of revenue. With that, the shares are being sold at 5.4x sales, which is not expensive. However, savvy individuals will be looking to buy at 3x-3.5x revenue.

Business

Founded in 2007, Castle Biosciences, Inc. offers actionable genomic information that helps cancer specialists make appropriate treatment decisions.

The company's flagship product DecisionDx-Melanoma offers multi-gene profiles, which help physicians assess the risk of metastasis for patients with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

The image below offers the abstract of an article published in the Journal of Diagnostic Pathology. It notes that, in a sample of 8,244 cutaneous melanoma specimens, 85% fulfilled pre-specified tumor content parameters. Additionally, the success reported in samples with sufficient tumor requirements was close to 98%. Researchers concluded that the company's gene expression profile test ("GEP") showed robust reproducibility and reliability.

The company also sells another GEP test called DecisionDx-UM, which is used to assess the risk of metastasis for individuals suffering from uveal melanoma. In this regard, read the publication below, which appeared in the Journal of Oncology. In a sample involving 70 patients, researchers could evaluate the clinical validity and utility of the company's test.

Healthcare specialists recently became very interested in the company's GEP tests. Castle Biosciences went from delivering 4,000 GEP tests in 2015 to more than 13,400 in 2018, which is impressive.

The company targets a market of 100,000 patients with invasive cutaneous melanoma each year. Including other conditions targeted by Castle Biosciences, the company aims at a total market opportunity of $1.8 billion. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Revenue Growth And Diminishing Net Income Losses

Growth investors will most likely appreciate both the revenue growth and the gross profit margin. In 2018, Castle Biosciences reported revenue of $22.7 million, 65% more than that in 2017. Additionally, gross profit margin approximated to 76% and 64% in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Interestingly, the amount of selling and general and administrative expenses increased by only 8% in 2018. It means that the company did not have to increase marketing expenses a lot to obtain 65% revenue growth. It is very beneficial as the company does not appear to make a lot of marketing efforts to push the growth up.

Operating losses and income losses are decreasing, but Castle Biosciences is not reporting positive operating profits. In 2018, net losses increased from -$12.3 million to -$6.36 million. If the company continues to reduce its losses, the net income may be positive in one or two years. With that, investors should understand that the beneficial trend may not continue in the future. The image below offers further details on the matter:

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio below one, Castle Biosciences' financial situation is not that strong. In 2018, the amount of accounts receivable increased by 159% amounting to $12.089 million, 53% of the total amount of assets. Castle's clients are third-party government payors like Medicare, so the company will most likely get paid. However, it is not ideal that Castle gets paid a bit late. The table below offers information on the company's clients:

Castle Biosciences needs some debt as the company does not get paid straight away. As of December 31, 2018, long-term debt approximated to $24.4 million, and Castle also reports stock warrant liabilities of $1.19 million. See the image below for more on the balance sheet:

Use Of Proceeds And Contractual Obligations

Castle Biosciences expects to use the proceeds from the IPO for marketing expenses, R&D, working capital, and other general corporate purposes. The company does not plan to use the proceeds to pay the debt or acquire shares from existing shareholders, which is ideal. The lines below offer further details on the matter:

According to the table of contractual obligations, Castle Biosciences may have to pay $2.48 million in less than one year. It means that the company does not have liquidity risk.

With that, in one to three years, Castle Biosciences may have to pay $21.3 million, which is below the current amount of cash in hand. The company may receive net proceeds of approximately $44.1 million. However, Castle Biosciences is not generating FCF. With this in mind, investors will do good by checking the amount of cash in hand in the future. The image below offers further details on the company's contractual obligations:

Expected Capitalization And Valuation

After the IPO, Castle Biosciences expects to have $70 million in cash and $23.63 million in long-term debt. Notice that the company plans to convert its preferred stock and convertible preferred stock, which is quite ideal for common stock owners. With 15.45 million shares outstanding at $16, the market capitalization will equal $247 million. Also, the enterprise value will approximate to $200 million. The expected capitalization is shown in the image below:

In 2018, the company's revenue was equal to $22.7 million, and growth approximated to 65%. With these figures in mind, forward revenue of $37 million is conservative and makes the EV/ Forward Revenue equal to 5.4x.

The company competes with private companies, such as Neracare and Skylinedx, and public entity Myriad Genetics (MYGN). MYGN has a market capitalization of more than $1.9 billion, which is not good. MYGN is larger than Castle Biosciences. It does not make it a great candidate to be compared with Castle Biosciences. With that, it is better using MYGN than not using any peer at all.

As shown in the image below, when MYGN had revenue growth of 20-30% and gross profit margin of 80-90%, MYGN's stock traded at 4x-5x sales. It means that Castle Biosciences is not expensive at 5.4x. The company could sell even at 6x-7x as it reports revenue growth of 65%. The image below offers further details on the matter:

With that, the buying opportunity would commence at 3x-3.5x sales. After the IPO, it is not likely that the stock will sell at that valuation. However, it may happen. Notice that Castle Biosciences is not generating FCF. In addition, the company is still small. Many market participants may not be interested in the Castle Biosciences IPO, which may create a lack of liquidity and may push the share price down.

Existing Stockholders Will Acquire Shares In The IPO

Castle Biosciences, Inc. could sell a significant amount of shares to institutional investors before organizing its IPO, which is very beneficial. Besides, notice that institutional investors expect to acquire $15 million in stock in the new IPO:

After the IPO, even after acquiring new shares, most funds will have a smaller stake of the company. The image below offers further details on the most significant shareholders of Castle Biosciences:

The Main Risk On This Name: Medicare

In 2018, Castle Biosciences received 53% of the total amount of revenue from Medicare. It is a bit worrying because there is a significant amount of client concentration risk, and the U.S. federal government may reduce healthcare costs. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

"The U.S. federal government continues to show significant interest in pursuing health care reform and reducing health care costs. Similarly, commercial third-party payors may seek to reduce costs by limiting coverage or reducing reimbursement for our products. Any government-adopted reform measures or changes to commercial third-party payor coverage and reimbursement policies could cause significant pressure on the pricing of, and reimbursement for, health care products and services, including our products, which could decrease demand for our products, and adversely affect our sales and revenue." Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

Castle Biosciences is quite successful in commercializing gene expression profile tests. The company reports an impressive 65% revenue growth without a lot of marketing expenses. With shares at 5.4x, the company's total valuation does not seem expensive. The shares could go up to even 6x-7x. With that, the buying opportunity starts, in our opinion, at 3x-3.5x sales. Additionally, notice that the business of Castle Biosciences may get affected by the U.S. federal government. Keep in mind that Medicare costs represent a significant portion of the company's total revenue.

