Weekly Review Of Preferred Stock CEFs: The Leading Benchmark Closed The Week At A New High

Introduction

In our brief review today we will see once again how well the sector is performing. The leading benchmarks are quite stable and are reaching new highs. We will see that the Z-scores are higher today and we do not see a single negative result. Most of the NAV/Price spreads are wider as well. Several closed-end funds announced their regular distributions and I personally think that it is now the perfect moment to use the dividend capture strategy.

The News

Source: Yahoo.finance.com

The Benchmark

During the past week, the leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF) reached a new high of $37.24 per share. However, the ETF closed a little bit lower at a price of $37.19 per share. PFF closed the week in positive territory. Quite a successful week for the index as we can see these large bars. On a weekly basis, the fund added $0.19 per share.

Source: Barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The past week was positive for the bond ETF as well. On the last trading day TLT closed at a price of $131.69 per share. On a weekly basis, this is a gain of $1.47 per share.

Source: Barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

1. Sorted By Z-Score

Source: cefconnect.com

From the table above we can see the statistical evaluation of the different closed-end funds in the sector. As we can easily see, we do not have any negative results in the chart today. The lowest result that we can find is 0.10 points.

The undisputed leader in the table today is the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF). The preferred CEF has a Z-score of 2.10 which is the highest score in the group. During the past week, HPF reached a new high and trades at a wide premium as well. Beneath we can review the performance of HPF during the past week: Source: Barchart.com - HPF Daily Chart (6 months)

On Thursday, the fund reached a price of $23.49 per share which is a new 52-week high. A little bit later we are going to take a deeper look at HPF's NAV/price spread.

We continue with the silver medalist in today's ranking. The Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) is ranked second with a result of 2.00 points. From a statistical perspective the closed-end fund is a probable "Sell" candidate. Its high Z-score is one of the first signals to research the instrument as a "Sell" candidate. Of course, we are only scratching the surface here.

As usual, at the bottom of the table we find Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO). The fund has a modest but still positive result of 0.10 points. At the moment, PFO is trading at its average levels:

Source: cefconnect.com

2. Baseline Expense

Source: cefconnect.com

The most "expensive" preferred closed-end fund is the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT). From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio.

As we can see, the average change in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector. And, as we already mentioned, the performance of the sector lets us take a look at the most generous CEFs in the group.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV

Source: cefconnect.com

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with higher yields based on the net asset value. The combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

As we can easily see from the table, the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is not only the most expensive fund, but the most generous as well. The average return in the preferred sector is 7.65%. PDT has a return over 9.50%, which is way above the average result, as we can see.

4. Discount/Premium

Source: cefconnect.com

As a whole, the funds in the sector trade at high premiums. We have and some negative results as well.

The closed-end fund with the highest NAV/price spread today is the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI). The CEF trades at a 11.39% premium. According to the numbers, the preferred fund trades way above its average levels:

Source: cefconnect.com

HPI is headed to its yearly heights. The numbers translated into graphics:

Source: cefconnect.com

HPI has a high Z-score as well - 1.90.

The Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) is trading at a 3.46% discount at the moment. Compared to its peer group JPI is quite undervalued: Source: cefdata.com

It is not hard to see that the fund has not been so underperformed compared to its peers.

5. Effective Leverage

Source: cefconnect.com

Leverage magnifies returns, both positively and negatively. And, we look at the effective leverage percentage, and we can understand these high-return results that the funds provide us with. This indicator is also quite important when we do our homework on the closed-end funds. Basically, what we have concluded is that the average leverage percent in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate

Source: cefconnect.com

Above, we saw what was the historical performance of the funds, but probably most of you are interested in the current return which could be achieved, and that is the reason why I sorted the funds by the highest distribution rate.

Conclusion

The sector continues improving week by week and think that there is much more potential of growth even from these levels. Once again I think that in this current moment the preferred stock sector is a safe haven.

Note: This article was originally published on July 21, 2019, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

