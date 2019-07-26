Short Deere - The Rally Was Unwarranted

We view the rally as unfounded. We see major issues ahead of the company which we think the street isn’t valuing.

Deere had a tumultuous Q2. Its price first sank, then rallied to where it initially was.

Investment Thesis

We recommend shorting Deere (DE). We think that the recent rally was misguided and that the company faces serious challenges regarding demand and leverage. We think that the price will catch up to the fundamentals soon, most likely on earnings days.

The May Drawdown was Caused by Heating Trade Tensions

Deere had the most interesting Q2. Its price underwent a severe drawdown in May, followed by a strong rally in June, leaving it where it started. Deere's May price traveled from ~$167 at the top to ~$132 at the bottom, dropping 21%. The reasons for the drop were the usual suspects troubling markets recently.

President Trump's latest tariff threats began in early May and led to a whirlwind of bad news for industrial stocks. China's quick retaliation added fuel to the fire. The macro issues echoed on the street, with many analysts downgrading the stock and slashing price targets. Baird and JPMorgan cut their rating on the stock to neutral and underweight, respectively, and Citi lowered its price target. The flood of bad news was turned into a tsunami with Deere's earnings release. The company cut its guidance citing demand concerns due to export-market access, agricultural commodity demand, and a delayed planting season in North America. This was followed by further target price cuts at Deutsche and RBC. Investors kept selling with the news and deeply pressuring the stock price.

The whirlwind of news in such a brief period of time was intense, but the drop in price was warranted since farmers wouldn't be buying expensive equipment to increase their production if they can't willingly sell their marginal production at advantageous prices.

The June Rally was Based on an Upcycle in Agriculture

The June rally brought the equity back to May's prices, which is an all-time high. The rally was fueled by rising agriculture prices. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) led Deere's price increase by showing a strong rise mid-May. Corn, Soybeans, and wheat all performed very well. Deere was subsequently upgraded at Jefferies, and a bullish note was issued at Baird, both citing the rise in commodity prices.

Source: Finviz

The Rally is Unwarranted

The rise in commodity prices was a function of supply, not demand. Supply was restricted this year for North American commodities, particularly corn and soybean, due to weather. This US supply shrinkage, combined with a weaker USD due to monetary easing expectations, led to higher agriculture prices.

Deere rallied on misguided reasons. Without an increase in demand, or supply reductions outside the US, the relatively high price of agriculture commodities is of little use to the US farmer who had to decrease its volume output due to unfavorable weather. The situation will not lead to higher number of Deere product sales. Even the company itself cited the issue on its call.

The talks between US and China are all well and good, but a deal doesn't seem to be on the short-term horizon. We may have avoided future tariff escalation, but the current tariffs remain in place and are pressuring industrial companies.

The Valuation isn't Attractive at These Levels - We Recommend Shorting

We're not fans of Deer due to swings in its revenue, low margin profile, very inconsistent cash generation, and most importantly, its high leverage. Its debt at 7x EBITDA, especially considering the aforementioned issues, is extremely high. The company could be punished if central banks disappoint in their easing.

We're at an unattractive price point historically as well with Deere trading above its average EV/EBITDA. The price, at an all-time high, is rich, given the demand and leverage issues facing the company.

Source: Gurufocus

Given the misguided June rally, and the unattractive financial and strategic spot in which the company is in, we recommend shorting Deere. We look to earnings calls as catalyst, during which we expect the management to clarify the situation and explain the challenges which remain ahead of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in DE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.