Not So Common Fixed Income Preview

In this article, I'll review the less popular fixed-income securities, sorted into several categories: floored preferred stocks, third parties, trust preferred stocks, and the preferred units, including those with K-1. This makes a total of 90 securities, half of which are part of the biggest ETF for fixed-income securities: the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF).

As we can see in the chart below, despite the fact that just 11% of PFF's market capitalization consists of the aforementioned securities, which also corresponds to 11% of the fund's holdings, we are talking for around $2B in general. As for the third-party trust securities, they are not part of any of the top 5 fixed-income ETFs' holdings (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, and VRP).

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The most essential thing for fixed income investors for the past month is the TNX remains close to the psychological 2% yield mark at a rate of 2.05%. Supported by an increasing traders' expectation of a rate cut at the end of July along with dovish speeches of most of the FOMC members, the Treasury yields have remained close to their two-year low. The fixed income securities have remained slightly bullish after their New Year's rally, and as we can see in the second and the third charts, PFF has risen more than 10% from its December 2018 lows. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 is trading close to the $300 barrier and to its new all-time high, driven mostly by the dovish Fed.

The Review

1. Floating-Rate Preferred Stocks

This group of preferred stocks pays a higher spread above LIBOR and sets a minimum nominal yield. Their current yield is their yield to worst, and if they trade below their redemption price, they have some extra value in their sleeping long-term call option on the LIBOR. Currently, almost all of the $25 par floating rate preferred stocks pay a fixed dividend because LIBOR is still too low to trigger their floating nature (the current 3-month LIBOR continues its fall at a rate of 2.28275%). The exceptions are SLMBP and BML.PG. Here, you can see their current yields and at what percentage of par they trade:

Here is the full list:

Later, I found a lot of arbitrage opportunities in this type of security. After looking at the charts above in the article, with the constantly increasing LIBOR rate, their 4.5% current yield is not as bad as it sounds, especially after they pay a qualified dividend. The big risk with these securities is that they are the lowest nominal yielders, and in a rising alternative yields environment, without their built-in LIBOR call option able to compensate, they have the highest duration and ironically enough are hit the hardest. Currently, SLMBP looks most appetizing with its 6.74% qualified current yield.

How have they moved for the last month?

For a clearer view, I've excluded USB.PA as it has a par value of $1,000. SLMBP is the most affected one by the constant drop of the LIBOR due to the lowering federal funds rate expectation. Unlike most of the "floored" securities, SLMBP does not have a minimum nominal yield, and the falling of the LIBOR immediately means lowering of the distribution rate.

In addition, there is a new "member" of this group, WTREP, a recently listed fixed-to-floating preferred stock, issued 5 years ago, that passed its call date now (the company will redeem around 76% of all outstanding preferred shares on August 1, 2019) and begins to give a LIBOR spread nominal rate. However, it hasn't traded even a share since its listing about a month ago. Moreover, its prospectus is not readily available, and overall, there is too little information about the preferred stock.

2. Third Parties ("TRuPS")

The Third-Party Trust Preferred Securities - TRuPS - are actually debt instruments masquerading as a stock. A company creates trust and issues a bond to that trust. The trust then issues TRuPS to the public, backed by the interest income the trust receives from the bond.

2.1 Floating

The only good thing about these is that they are term securities and will eventually go to their par value after 16 years (GJO after 12).

2.2 Fixed

J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is getting closer and closer to bankruptcy after the last half a year. The common stock is now below the $1 barrier, and its third part securities are trading at the 25c for a dollar, and after another disappointing earnings, the end seems inevitable.

2.3 The full list:

How have they moved for the last month?

PYS has narrowed the arbitrage with its underlying security after a cash tender offer commenced. Holders who validly tender will be entitled to receive $18.00 for each $25.00 principal amount of the certificates.

3. Trust Preferred Stocks (also known as hybrid securities)

The difference between the ordinary preferred stocks and the trust preferred stocks is that the latter offers a company the advantage of paying tax-deductible interest on the debt securities of the trust while they are somehow able to ignore the existence of the trust's debt on their balance sheet. Another important thing here is that the trust preferred's debentures generally rank senior to the company's traditional preferred stocks.

3.1 Call Risk, YTC < 0

The chart presents all trust preferred securities with a call risk by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call.

DDT, for example, is callable from 16 years now and, for the last 6 years, is constantly trading at a negative Yield-to-Worst, which does not interfere with its holders to harvest a 7.50% yearly nominal yield. If you want to be a profitable participant. However, you have to take the risk of waiting for two dividend distributions before you can be "in the money." Check the DDT's Yield curve:

3.2 No call risk:

The trust preferred stocks that currently do not carry any call risk for its holders are shown by their % of Par value and Yield-to-Worst (their Current Yield).

3.3 The full list:

Some more information about all the issues in the following picture:

3.4 One-month change:

The very last two months of the EIX's trust preferred stocks (SCE.PK, SCE.PJ, SCE.PH, SCE.PG, and SCE.PL) have been very strong while the Deutsche Bank's (DB) securities are on the opposite pole with the growing problems of the bank.

4. Preferred Units

4.1 Fixed rate

For a better idea, take a look at the main group:

The list:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is another company that continues to experience serious problems and its DLNG.PA and DLNG.PB ("B" is fixed-to-floater) unitholders feel the significant increase in the credit risk with the preferred units trading at the 27% and 32% discount, respectively for 'A' and 'B'.

4.2 Fixed-to-Floating

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

The full list:

4.3 Floating-to-Fixed

Also, there is one issue that currently pays a floating dividend rate, and after 6 years, if it does not get redeemed, it will pay a fixed dividend rate: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units (LMRKN).

LMRKN pays a floating dividend rate of the 3-month LIBOR rate plus 4.698% and has a minimum protection clause of 7%. With the current rate of the 3-month LIBOR, its current nominal yield is at its minimum rate of 7.00%. With the price of $25.07, this means it has a current yield of 6.98% and a yield-to-call of 7.17%.

4.4 K-1 Only (including the preferred stocks)

The chart below contains all preferred units and stocks with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution by their yield-to-call and current yield.

Furthermore, for a better idea, SPLP.PA is also excluded from this chart because of its 234% yield-to-call.

Also, it is important to be noted effective January 1, 2019, Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) will be treated as a corporation, instead of a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes and common and preferred unitholders (TGP.PA and TGP.PB) will receive Form 1099s instead of Schedule K-1s relating to distributions taxable as dividends commencing in 2019.

4.5 One-month change

5. Ex-Dividend Dates For The Next Month:

Which of the aforementioned securities are ex-dividend until the end of August? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practices the dividend capture strategy.

6. A Look At The Recent Redemptions

There are two securities, called for redemption for the past two months:

ING Groep N.V. 6.375% ING Perpetual Hybrid Capital Securities (ISF)

...and

HECO Capital Trust III 6.50% QUIPS Series 2004 Preferred Securities (HE.PU)

7. A Look At The Most Recent IPO:

There is one newly issued trust preferred security for the past month: Air T Funding 8.00% Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 2049 (AIRTP).

Conclusion

This is how our small world of these not so common fixed-income securities looks at the end of July 2019 just before the widely expected Fed decision on July 31. After the amazing New Year's rally, the prices of all fixed-income securities seem sky high, and slowly, the rally is still going on. In fact, yields fall with each month, and there is no correction since December last year.

With the main merit being the expectation of lowering the Federal funds rate, it is now hard to find a worthy stock without adding some extra credit risk. In fact, the only securities that are currently in a bad shape are solely because of an increased risk to the well-being of the company. The only preferred stock that is currently falling and is not because of the company is SLMBP. Most of you probably may have noticed that its current yield is now reaching 7%. But with the constant change of its floating element, the three-month LIBOR, one cannot be entirely sure what return you can lock by initiating a long position.

