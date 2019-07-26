Novo Nordisk: As Obesity Crisis Gets Worse, The Company Continues To Be A Solid Bet

The stock may be a bit overvalued despite this potential so it might be best to watch for an opportunity to buy in.

There is a proven link between various health problems and obesity, which will result in a growing amount of money being spent on treatments over the next several years.

In various past articles, I have stated that the increasing prevalence of obesity in the United States and abroad is likely to be a driver of growth for companies like Novo Nordisk (NVO). This conclusion is mostly based on the fact that obesity is often cited as a risk factor in the development of various other conditions, most especially diabetes. Those companies that make products to treat those conditions should see rising sales as they become more common. The Centers for Disease Control recently released a report showing that the prevalence of obesity in the United States is increasing, which continues to give weight to our thesis surrounding the companies. Thus, let us revisit this concept and see if Novo Nordisk is a buy right now.

Obesity In The United States

According to the Centers for Disease Control, approximately 30.1% of adults are obese in the United States as of 2017 (the most recent estimate that the organization has released). This is more than double the 15% rate in 1990. One thing that we do notice though is that the obesity rate varies considerably by state:

Source: Zero Hedge

The top two states on this list are West Virginia and Mississippi, which both have obesity rates that are well above the 30.1% mean. These are also among the poorest states in the nation and compare relatively poorly to the rest of the nation on other health metrics. West Virginia has the highest rate of diabetes in the country while Mississippi has the lowest life expectancy. We also see a number of other states that generally do not rank well in terms of average income in the top rankings of the chart, which could indicate that lower incomes relate somewhat to reduced levels of activity, poor diets, or some other lifestyle factor that causes obesity.

The data from the Centers for Disease Control somewhat supports this conclusion. Here are the states ranked by the percentage of adults that engage in zero physical activity on a weekly basis:

Source: Zero Hedge

As we can see, while there are some variations, there is a definite correlation between physical activity and obesity as many of the states that rank highly on one list also rank highly on the other. This lack of physical activity is a problem that could get worse as time goes on. This is fairly easy to visualize as jobs are becoming ever less physically-intensive and technology leads to an increasing amount of leisure time at home.

Another curious thing that we notice is that a number of the states with the highest obesity rates are in the south. This could indicate a link between the typical southern diet and obesity but this is not necessarily the case. After all, we also noted that many of the states with high obesity rates also are generally not among the wealthiest states. Generally, the cheapest food products are fairly unhealthy while other things such as fresh fruits and vegetables are comparatively more expensive. Thus, the high obesity rates may be caused by people opting to eat less healthy foods for financial or other reasons. We do certainly see a link between a lack of proper nutrition and obesity. This chart shows the states ranked by the percentage of adults that do not consume any fruits:

Source: Zero Hedge

Once again, we see many of the same states ranked near the top, which confirms that there is a clear link between a lack of proper eating habits and obesity. Unlike the other factors, it is a bit less certain whether or not this will continue to get worse or not. As some commentators have pointed out, there is a large population of millennials that appear to be very health conscious. This is one of the principles for the investment thesis of companies like Beyond Meat (BYND), although it is questionable just how healthy that company's products are. The millennial generation is also a very large one and it is questionable whether this cohort of healthy-eating people is large enough to reverse the overall trend towards greater amounts of unhealthy eating.

Studies seem to predict that it will not be and that the obesity rate will continue to increase. The most recent of these studies was originally given at the 25th European Congress on Obesity that was held in Vienna last year. I have discussed this study in past articles on Novo Nordisk, most notably this one. In short, the researchers concluded that 22% of the global population will be obese by 2045 compared to 14% today. In addition, 55% of the population of the United States will be obese by the same date, which is clearly quite a bit above today's rate. This is also expected to drive an increase in the global diabetes rate to one in eight people by the end of the period from one in eleven today.

Obesity has been directly attributed as one of the major risk factors in the development of type-2 diabetes. While scientists have known this for quite some time, there was some uncertainty as to the exact reason why. However, researchers at Harvard University have discovered that obesity causes stress in a system of cellular membranes called endoplasmic reticulum, which in turn causes the endoplasmic reticulum to suppress the signals of insulin receptors. This leads to insulin resistance, which is the cause of type-2 diabetes. Other studies have established the link between obesity and the development of type-2 diabetes through statistical evidence. We can see this in the fact that 62.4% of Americans with type-2 diabetes are obese while the percentage of the general population that is obese is somewhat less than that, as we have just established. This alone establishes that there is a clear link between the two conditions and as such the high obesity rate in the United States seems likely to lead to a growing prevalence of diabetes in the coming years.

There are numerous other medical problems that are directly linked to obesity besides type-2 diabetes. These problems include heart disease, high blood pressure, hypertension, osteoarthritis, and others. As might be expected, the treatment of obesity and all of its associated conditions is big business. According to current estimates, the obesity crisis costs the United States between $147 billion and $210 billion annually. This cost will certainly increase as the obesity rate continues to climb.

About Novo Nordisk

As already mentioned, Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk is one of the best ways to play this trend. The company is the largest manufacturer in the world of insulins and other diabetes-care products and it is the only major pharmaceutical company that is focused on treating this condition. In fact, 81% of the company's first quarter sales were of products intended for the treatment of diabetes.

Source: Novo Nordisk

These products consist of two separate product lines - GLP-1 analogues and insulins - that are intended for different patients. Of the two product lines, GLP-1 analogues have represented a major source of growth for the company. Over the past two years, the total number of prescriptions issued for GLP-1 analogues has roughly doubled:

Source: Novo Nordisk

While this alone represents solid growth, the data above is for the entire market for GLP-1 analogues and not just for Novo Nordisk's products. Thus, it is entirely possible that the company's competitors have been capturing all of this growth. However, this is not the case as Novo Nordisk currently controls a 50.2% share of the market, a market share that has increased over the past five quarters:

Source: Novo Nordisk

Thus, Novo Nordisk has been capturing a greater portion of a market that has itself been growing at a fairly rapid rate. This tells us that it has actually been capturing the lion's share of the growth in this market, which speaks well to the quality and efficacy of the company's products. This is the kind of thing that should give us confidence as investors.

Novo Nordisk is also a leader in the market for obesity-care products, although as shown above it makes up a much small percentage of the company's total sales. This business's revenue comes mostly from the company's Saxenda product, which is mostly a reformulation of Victoza that is meant to help obese patients with at least one other weight-related health problem manage their condition. Despite accounting for only a small percentage of the company's total sales, the unit has been growing at a very rapid rate. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Novo Nordisk

As we can see quite clearly, the company's Saxenda product posted 51% sales growth in the first quarter 2019. While this was down somewhat from the 78% growth rate that the unit posted in the fourth quarter of 2018, it is still a very solid rate that shows the clear demand for the product. As obesity rates continue to increase and Novo Nordisk develops new products for this division, it should be able to become a greater part of the company's business in the coming years.

Overall, we can clearly see that Novo Nordisk is very well-positioned to profit as the obesity rate continues to grow. It will do this by both treating the obesity directly and by treating the ancillary conditions linked to it such as diabetes. While the obesity epidemic may be a public health problem, it is clearly good for this company's fortunes.

Valuation

While the outlook for Novo Nordisk certainly looks good, it is still critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for it. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we will generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. One metric that we can use to determine whether a stock is overvalued or not is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a method of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's forward earnings growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio above 1.0 may be a sign that a stock is overvalued relative to its forward earnings growth and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Novo Nordisk is expected to grow its earnings per share at an 8.97% rate over the next three to five years. At the current stock price, this gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 2.19. Thus, according to this ratio, the stock may be somewhat overpriced relative to its forward earnings growth. Therefore, while the company looks very well-positioned for growth, it may make sense to wait until we get a better entry price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the United States continues to struggle with obesity and this problem is likely to get worse before it gets better. This is certainly not good from a public policy perspective, but it should prove to be quite good for Novo Nordisk, which is specifically focused on products meant to treat this epidemic. Unfortunately, it appears as though the stock may have gotten ahead of itself so more cautious investors may want to wait for a pullback before buying in.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have an indirect long position in NVO through funds but I do not own the stock directly.