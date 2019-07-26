Nokia: Finally En Route To $8 Per Share

I continue to find NOK a solid buy-and-hold play through the end of 2020 at least, with 25% expected annual returns not out of question.

Shares got stuck trading on lumpy short-term results earlier this year, while the more predictable mid-to-long term performance of the long-cycle business went largely ignored.

Nokia beat 2Q19 expectations, but the better news came from an upbeat narrative regarding the next few quarters.

After its 2Q19 earnings release, Nokia's (NYSE:NOK) stock finally moved, as I believed it would. And, it headed up strongly.

The company reported a revenue beat of €290 million that was the second widest since 2014. Adjusted EPS of €0.05 also topped expectations - although the better news of the day came in the form of an upbeat narrative regarding the next few quarters and an unchanged guidance for the current year.

Nokia is on track

I believe the outlook could have even improved, if not for Nokia's trademark conservatism in guiding expectations. According to the management team:

Risks remain in the year, including execution demands in the second half, trade-related uncertainty and challenges in the China market. Given these risks, we will continue to focus on tight operational discipline, delivering on our EUR 700 million cost-savings program, improving working capital management and advancing the implementation of our strategy.

To me, this statement seems more optimistic than it may appear at first glance. It should be well known for those used to investing in long-cycle businesses that execution timing can have a sizable impact on quarter-to-quarter financial performance. This is what CEO Rajeev Suri seems to be hedging against. I find the commitment to operational diligence assuring, even if a successful 5G upgrade cycle might give the Finnish company a "get out of jail free" pass.

At a sector-wide level, it seems less of a secret that the network solutions space is undergoing a ramp-up period at last. Nokia now projects its "primary addressable market to grow slightly" in 2019, vs. previous expectations of flat. Within the space, the company continues to see itself outperforming the peer group, given Nokia's end-to-end 5G portfolio that it perceives to be one of the strongest in the market.

In what pertains to Nokia specifically, it looks like the third quarter of the year will be sandwiched between two much more robust second and fourth quarters. But I believe a long-term (i.e. 12-24 months at least) investor would be better served looking past the period-to-period lumpiness in financial results and stare further out in the horizon. Those who don't could risk buying the stock on the upswing (e.g. now, following a strong earnings report) and selling it on the pullbacks (e.g. when quarterly results fail to impress).

On the investment case

I maintain my position that NOK is a very compelling buy at current levels. The key reason: the stock got stuck trading on short-term results over the past three to six months, while the more predictable mid-to-long term performance of the long-cycle business went largely ignored.

What we know for a fact is that Nokia has already inked 45 commercial 5G deals, up from 30 in 1Q19 and 42 last month, while only nine networks have gone live. It seems a matter of time (although the precise timing is always a question mark) until revenues and earnings start to reflect the increased demand for network infrastructure.

As I stated in the past, while there is no guarantee that Nokia will achieve its 2020 EPS target of €0.395 at the mid-point of the guidance range, simply doing so would likely mean that the NYSE-traded shares could move to $8 at least. Behind this target price is an assumed valuation multiple of 18x same-year earnings that I believe would be justified by the pickup in top and bottom line growth.

The implied 43% upside opportunity is compelling. Even in a worse-than-expected scenario in which the 5G upgrade cycle is delayed by, say, one full year, NOK reaching $8/share by 2021 instead would still mean 25% return per year for the next 24 months, dividends included.

For this reason, I find this stock a solid buy-and-hold play through the end of 2020 at least.

