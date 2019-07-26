Dismal RV Segment Stymies Patrick

Source: Fortune

Patrick Industries (PATK) reported a Q2 EPS beat, yet its $613.22 million in revenue missed by $8.11 million. The stock was down over 2% in late day trading Thursday. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

The RV Segment Is In Pain

If we are at peak economy, then cyclical names like Patrick could face serious headwinds. The company's Q2 results appear to bear that out. Total revenue of $613 million was up 1% Y/Y. This reflects the impact of acquisitions, which were offset by the sharp decline in certain core products.

RV revenue fell by double digits. Industry RV shipments have been in free fall. Shipments were off 22% through year-to-date May 2019 due to the rationalization of dealer inventory. The RV industry ramped up production in the first half of 2018. Now, dealers must work down inventories. Fewer shipments and new models mean less equipment orders for Patrick. The RV segment represents 56% of total revenue, so the company could face headwinds in the second half of 2019 also.

Manufactured Housing ("MH") revenue rose 56%; per management, industry wholesale shipments fell 3% Y/Y. The Marine segment also grew aggressively due to strategic and organic growth. Overall, 1% total revenue growth was not much to get excited about.

Margins Deteriorated

Margins could be volatile due to prior acquisitions and the need to fully-integrate those deals. That said, gross profit of $113 million fell of 2% Y/Y. Gross margin of 18.4% was down 60 basis points versus the year-earlier period. It was negatively impacted by headwinds for the RV and Industrial segments. Combined costs for warehouse delivery and SG&A grew 12%, which out-stripped the 1% increase in revenue. Operating income of $45 million fell 15% as a result.

Operating costs for certain companies acquired last year negatively impacted operating income margin, which fell 140 basis points versus the year-earlier period. The company has wrung out costs from prior deals but believes it can achieve additional cost synergies in the future. If Patrick can maintain revenue from those deals and cut costs, then its margins should improve in the second half of the year.

Solid Liquidity

Patrick has cash of $24 million, up from $7 million at the end of 2018. It maintains working capital of about $207 million. Its positive operating income and potential cost cuts should help it grow liquidity over time. I believe the company should squirrel away as much capital as positive to serve as a buffer again an economic downturn. The RV sector is cracking, and a stagnant global economy could create headwinds for other segments.

Conclusion

PATK is down 25% Y/Y. Until its organic revenue growth gains traction, the stock remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PATK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.