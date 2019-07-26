Hecla Mining: Gold And Silver Price Is The Answer

HL is close to its line resistance and thus, taking some profit off the table soon (partial) is a good idea in my opinion.

Source: Hecla Mining - Greens Creek polymetallic mine, Alaska, USA

Quick Presentation

The Idaho-based Hecla Mining (HL) is a gold and silver miner that I recently started to cover on Seeking Alpha. The reason was to offer a wide range of "miners" to compare for my growing number of followers.

I recommend reading my preceding article on Hecla Mining about the first-quarter 2019 results, which will give some additional perspective to this production update.

The miner owns several mines that are located in North America and Mexico. Its two primary mines are Casa Berardi gold mine in Quebec Canada, and Greens Creek on Admiralty Island, Alaska.

Several shareholders would classify Hecla Mining as a silver producer. However, the company produces more gold than silver as we can see below, after analyzing the recent 2Q'19 preliminary production. The company provides other metals such as Lead and zinc as secondary metals.

Note from the presentation: Proven and probable reserves totaling ~191 Moz of silver and 2.85 Moz of gold as of 12/31/2018.

Hecla Mining is a company with several struggling assets.

The ongoing troubles at Lucky Friday mine (still on strike,) Casa Berardi mine, and more importantly, its three high-grade gold mines in Nevada are illustrating this fact.

Fire Creek (e.g., Fire Creek, Midas, and Hollister) - purchased from Klondex Mines in July 2018 for $413.9 million - remains a thorny topic for the company's balance sheet and its shareholders.

However, the company is taking action to reduce costs structure in Nevada.

Source: Hecla Mining Presentation in June.

Hecla Mining - Preliminary Silver and Gold Production Details For The Second Quarter of 2019

1 - Total Silver/Gold production for the second quarter of 2019

Below is the production detail per mine (gold and silver).

Gold and Silver production since 1Q'15 is indicated below. Production for the second quarter of 2019 was a silver production of 3.018 million ounces, and gold production of 58,390 ounces.

Silver equivalent production of 11.0 million ounces or a gold equivalent production of 125,359 Au Eq. Ounces. Below is the production chart history since 1Q'15.

Note: Lead production of 5,514 tons and zinc production of 13,315 tons in 2Q'19.

2 - Silver and Gold price for 2Q'19

1 - Gold

The price of gold averaged $1,311 per ounce in 2Q'19 just a little higher than in 1Q'19. However, the price of gold is on its way to be much higher in 3Q'19 and probably above the $1,400 per ounce mark.

2 - Silver

Conversely, silver averaged $14.88 per ounce in 2Q'19 and a ratio to gold of over 88:1. In the press release:

With the increase in the gold and silver prices, we have purchased puts that assure a minimum price for our projected gold and silver sales through the end of the first quarter of next year. This, combined with the amended revolving credit facility, should provide Hecla with adequate liquidity if prices are lower over the next several quarters. That said, at these hedged prices, we don’t expect the revolver to be drawn at the end of the year,” continued Mr. Baker.

Hecla Mining: Revenue estimate for 2Q'19

1 - Total Sale Revenue estimated for 2Q'19 is $168.50 million

The revenue has been calculated using 3.018 M Ag Oz, 58,390 Au Oz, 5,514 tons of lead and zinc production of 13,315 tons in 2Q'19. In the press release:

Silver and gold equivalent calculation based on average actual prices for each metal in the second quarter as follows: $14.89 for Ag, $1,310 for Au, $0.86 for Pb, and $1.25 for Zn

The revenue for the second quarter of 2019 could be up to an estimated 14.4% from the same quarter a year ago and up 10.4% sequentially, which should be well received by the market.

However, looking at production sequentially, the company presented weaker numbers overall with Greens Creek down 5.9% in silver production and down 7.5% in gold production, and Casa Berardi with gold production down 9.2% sequentially.

Furthermore, no progress has been made in Lucky Friday, and silver production is also down to 127,147 Ag Oz.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The company's attempt to diversify to gold has been tedious despite what has been said a year ago. Nevada acquisition is a work in progress with numerous unsolved and concerning issues.

With cash and cash equivalent now at $10 million and a considerable debt load over $530 million, the company is far from presenting a solid financial profile.

Nevada mines delivered poorly again, and management suspended its annual estimates for production and costs for the three-mines complex. Lindsay Hall said in the first-quarter conference call:

In Nevada, our operations cost of sales and other direct production cost of $23 million plus depreciation expense of $8.3 million exceeded sales revenue of $17.6 million amounted to a gross loss of $13.8 million.

I think it will be a serious topic for the next conference call and how the company intends to solve these thorny issues and the impasse at Lucky Friday.

Technical Analysis (short-term)

HL is forming a descending channel pattern with line support at $1.25 (a definite buy,) and line resistance at $2.20 (I recommend selling about 30% of your position depending on the price of gold).

However, depending on the Fed decision, the stock could eventually continue to rise (assuming a 50 basis points cut) and re-test $2.30, which is the long-term resistance.

In my opinion, a 50 basis points cut is unlikely, and I believe the Fed will cut 25 basis points instead. The move will probably put pressure on the price of gold that I see going down to $1,375 per ounce in this case.

In this second case, HL may eventually retrace to intermediate support that I see around $1.60.

