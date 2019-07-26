Federal Reserve Arbitrage Machine - Part One

Understanding the cyclical position of the economy is absolutely key for proper investment allocation. If it were possible to know the exact position with certainty, an investor could close their position at the top of the market, short-sell and re-enter at the bottom, making extreme profits. Of course, this is impossible as real world events are often unpredictable.

That said, market-price derived factors such as the yield curve, inflation expectations, and changes to sovereign credit risk provide key insight into estimating and forecasting the business cycle. I have been working on a model to do so and would like to share not only its predictions but also how and, most critically, why it appears to work.

Often, quantitative analysts prefer to keep their models in a secretive "black box" in order to limit arbitrage ability and to fully monopolize their strategy. However, for myself, this model is only a prototype and frankly I find it more rewarding to share it with the world and improve it based on feedback from my audience.

For brevity's sake, this article only serves as an introduction to what will be a series of five articles. In this one, we will discuss its assumptions, results, and general forecasting mechanism. In later articles, I will cover how each variable is found and ways one can appropriately incorporate it into their investment decisions.

By the end of the series, I hope that readers will be able to recreate the model for themselves and gain better insight into ways bond yields impact their portfolio.

Introduction to FRAM and the Debt Machine

I believe any proper forecasting model uses market derived data (current prices). Many use lagged economic data such as the PMI, jobless claims, and vehicle sales. While I agree these data are useful, I also understand that any benefits they may bring will eventually be arbitraged away. By using market derived data we can see what the markets have already priced in and forecast accordingly. In my opinion, treasury and corporate bond yields are the best way to do so.

The model, which I will refer to as FRAM (Federal Reserve Arbitrage Machine), currently uses just five major variables: U.S sovereign credit risk (which exists primarily due to TIP bonds), liquidity premium, an adjusted yield curve, the high yield bond spread, and a treasury yield error term (which can be thought of as speculative positioning on bonds). Throughout the coming series of articles I will explain how each of those can be estimated by relatively simple math on U.S treasury constant return and inflation protected current yields of various time frames.

To solidify your attention, let me begin by highlighting its back-tested performance. The model forecasts quarterly returns for the ETF (SPY) by weighting the probable impact of each of those five independent variables and adding together.

Please note, this model cannot take into account any qualitative information. This is key as it has no information regarding political and geopolitical events which represent a major risk in using quantitative models. In my opinion, a quantitative model is only useful when interpreted by one will discount results according to their non-calculable insights. For example, I am personally less bullish on stocks than the model currently suggests because I believe the trade war will continue to grow.

Here are the results since 2004:

Data sources: Google Finance for Stocks, Quandl-Federal Reserve for Model Data

Likely to the surprise of many readers, the model is currently forecasting very high equity performance. The primary cause is the recent collapse in bond yields combined with a slight rise in inflation expectations.

While yields often fall in expectation of a recession, lower yields enable more borrowing and allow equities to command a higher valuation. Today, any bad economic news rapidly has been turning the direction of the Federal Reserve. Since the United States has a higher interest rate than its peer nations, a cut in rates will also spur dollar weakness which should boost the economy. In this sense I agree with the bullish position of "FRAM."

In case you are curious, here is the scatter chart with predicted returns on the x-axis and realized returns on y-axis:

Data sources: Google Finance for Stocks, Quandl-Federal Reserve for Model Data

As you can see, there is what statisticians call "heteroscedasticity" or larger errors with larger predictions (in this case only to the downside). This is what we should expect as large crashes often begin with a qualitative catalyst that this model cannot take into consideration. Still, it is more often the case that those crashes occur when expectations are already low.

Regarding over-fitting, it always exists to some degree in a "least squares" model and time will be the final judge of its efficacy. That said, the coefficients were found to be consistent over multiple time frames (inconsistent ones were removed) and, as will be explained, all coefficients have sensible signs.

The Model Specifics and Assumptions

The primary concept behind the model is that by adding and subtracting various bond yields one can derive the variables that create that yield.

The assumptions are as follows:

Constant U.S Treasury Bond Yield =

Real Interest Rate (1 month treasury yield minus inflation expectation rate)

+ inflation expectation rate (5 year constant yield minus 5 year tip yield)

+ a small weight toward U.S government credit default risk premium (measured by CDS or via bond yields, currently 16 basis points)

+ small weight toward long run real GDP growth expectations (as trade off for not investing in equities. Further, government can increase deficit borrowing and money demand.)

While Treasury Inflation Protected Bond Yield =

Real Interest Rate

+ a larger weight toward U.S government credit default risk premium

+ small weight toward long run GDP growth expectations

Inflation expectations and long-run real GDP growth can be further subdivided into a liquidity of money measurement (classically, velocity of money) and debt demand (classically, money supply). Those can be found using yield curves as will be explained in later articles.

Also, note the larger weight toward credit default risk premium in TIP bonds. This is because printing money in order to pay off debt will cause inflation which the government has to compensate for with TIP securities. In other words, the "risk-free rate" is not exactly risk-free.

Next, the Fair Equity Earnings Yield (Inverse Fair P/E ratio) =

All above variables + High yield bond spread

The core of the forecasting mechanism is the fact that true yields have a tendency to mean revert around their fair value but never rest at that value. To illustrate, take a look at the below chart which uses the above formula to derive a fair earnings yield and compares to realized earnings yield. Since most prefer the price-earnings ratio to earnings-yield the result has been inverted.

Data sources: Google Finance for Stocks, Quandl-Federal Reserve for Model Data, Multpl for P/E ratio

As you can see, the "fair" earnings yield and the realized yield have a tendency to bounce around each other. As is currently the case, when the "fair" ratio is below the realized ratio it means one of two things, earnings are expected to rise or prices ought to fall - The measures these differences and forecasts that "mean reversion" accordingly.

Finally, the model uses the following formula. To keep it simple I will leave out the weights and just use a minus or plus to indicate their sign:

Predicted S&P 500 returns =

Debt/Money Demand (Companies borrow in expectation of higher future earnings)

+ Bond speculative positioning (which leads to equity speculation as it reverts)

- High Yield Bond Spread (Corporate credit risk)

- U.S Government Risk Premium

- Financial Liquidity (buy when nobody else can buy)

"Do It Yourself" - To Be Continued

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.