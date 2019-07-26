THQ: Buy This Fund Before Healthcare Sector Rebound

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) has been lagging the broader market's returns as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). However, on a year-to-date basis, THQ has been beating its ETF equivalent. Overall, the health care sector has been left behind the broader market's ~20% rally for the year. This has a lot to do with the U.S. presidential campaigning season ramping up. I believe with THQ's discount, active management and depressed sector, we are set to see a rebound.

THQ describes its strategy as "a versatile growth and income investment strategy investing across all healthcare sub-sectors and across a company's full capital structure." This leaves the fund managers with a broad range of investment options. The flexibility allows them to move money where they see the potential for higher returns. The fund also employs an options strategy. The covered calls written on some of the securities in the portfolio can potentially allow for additional income in the form of premiums received. Covered call writing is seen as a slightly defensive strategy and has actually helped the fund this year.

In addition to the fund utilizing options, the fund also employs leverage. Currently, leverage is about 22.30% of total managed assets. Total managed assets are sitting at $1,022.327 million. The expense ratio for the fund, as of its last report, was 1.49%. When including the leverage expense, this climbs to 2.40%. The 1.49% isn't unreasonable, given the more active management. Still, it is slightly above average for CEFs, in my opinion.

Performance

As previously mentioned, it is the U.S. presidential campaigning season. With rhetoric abound by both parties in the U.S., healthcare hasn't escaped the ire. This has put the healthcare sector under pressure due to uncertainty. Even the current sitting administration has been critical on parts of healthcare. The primary focus is on pharmaceutical prices and health insurance companies. However, as of late, there was some relief for the pharma companies as Trump dropped a drug-pricing proposal. The major focus has then shifted to the insurance companies. This focus stems from the "Medicare for All" and other regulatory proposals from the Democratic front runners. In my opinion, though, this is all political talk as we get closer to 2020. This is where I believe THQ stands a good chance of a rebound, potentially later next year as we get closer to voting and have a more clear picture of the front runners. I would just rather be buying shares now before they make significant moves higher.

Currently, shares of THQ can be picked up for $17.64 per share. This can be compared to its NAV per share amount of $19.27. This then gives us our discount on the fund of 8.46%. This has narrowed since the 9.49% discount when I previously covered the fund.

(Source - CEFConnect)

In this chart, we can see that since inception the fund has carried a steep discount. However, I believe this can be linked to the fact that the overall market was not great in 2015 and the current U.S. administration took office on January 20, 2017. So again, the fund was hit with rhetoric at that point. Trump has kept the pressure on the healthcare sector since he was campaigning. Although, in the end, no significant change has hit the sector yet.

The fund's 1-year average discount is also a bit wider than we are at currently, coming in at 9.83%. This does give us a 1-year z-score of 1.3. This gives us an indication that THQ is trading higher relative to its historical range. Even the fund's 3-year average is a 9.20% discount. But again, I believe this is due to Trump's constant bashing of the sector and now increasing rhetoric from the Democrats too.

Overall, I believe that THQ has been showing relatively strong performance. YTD, the fund is showing a total return of 10.15% on a market basis, and a NAV total return of 9.06%. This can be compared to its equivalent ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV). XLV is showing YTD returns of 7.42%, and a total NAV return of 7.51%. It wouldn't be fair not to mention though, in the prior years XLV has outperformed THQ.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Distribution

The fund has quite an attractive distribution, paid on a monthly schedule. The current rate and rate since inception is $0.1125 per share. This works out to a distribution rate of 7.64%, with a NAV rate of 7.02%.

(Source - CEFConnect)

It is very reasonable to assume that the fund can earn 7.02% on the assets and maintain the same distribution. Even though the last Semi-Annual report wasn't too optimistic.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

I would attribute this to the overall weakness in the sector though. Which is why that latest report doesn't concern me too much, personally. This is where the fund's options strategy has come in handy this year. In a flat market, an options strategy should outperform, in theory. This is because the fund collects premiums from writing covered calls. This premium can help offset losses. While it isn't a large offset, THQ is showing $2,178,131 in realized gains on its written options for the period ending March 31, 2019.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

It was clearly not enough to offset losses overall in the portfolio but did help lessen the blow.

Holdings

Overall, the portfolio holds some of the largest and most stable healthcare companies that everyone is familiar with. The sub-sector allocation as of its latest Fact Sheet shows pharmaceuticals with a 26.9% portion of total assets. This is followed by health care providers and services. As we discussed earlier, the uncertainty risk for pharma companies has been lifted, for now anyway. However, the second sector with 21.7% exposure is still at risk of uncertainty.

(Source - THQ Fact Sheet)

The top ten holdings did have some differences since the last publication.

(Source - THQ Website)

With that being said, the holdings are still comprised of large healthcare-related names that most people are familiar with.

A recent development worth mentioning (and monitoring) is with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the company over its popular baby powder. More specifically, that JNJ withheld safety concerns that baby powder caused certain types of cancer. JNJ also announced its latest quarterly earnings on July 16. The company beat on both EPS and revenue. The company does have a long history of dividend growth, with 57 years worth of increases. This is a positive sign. As the company raises its dividend and pays out more, this should benefit THQ. Since THQ holds a significant amount of JNJ it is important to keep a close eye on developments of this company.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is another important position to watch as the second-largest holding in THQ's portfolio. UNH operates in the insurance industry. UNH offers "consumer-oriented health benefits plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small business, and individuals." This is a company that could get caught up if something were to happen with Medicare for All or other regulations to the sub-sector. Which again, is unlikely to happen in my opinion. This is because Trump has taken measures to dismantle key parts of "Obamacare." This to me appears that he would be against public healthcare and thus strengthening UNH as a private healthcare company.

UNH hasn't been raising dividends for as long as JNJ, but it has been considerably more aggressive with raises. The company has 10 years of dividend growth. The last increase announced in June was a 20% increase, from $0.90 to $1.08. The last 5-year growth rate is an impressive 26.80%!

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

These companies provide us insight into the type of strong and stable holdings of THQ. The healthcare sector is also more defensive as many people choose to spend money even during economic slowdowns if it means living.

Conclusion

Overall, THQ has been performing quite well, even in a beaten-down sector and less-than-ideal inception date. Since I have started writing on THQ the discount has slowly been narrowing. When I first covered the fund it had a discount of over 10%. I believe this will allow for higher shareholder returns as the discount can continue to narrow and the sector as a whole starts to show signs of rebounding. The monthly distribution is also quite an attractive selling point for THQ.

The healthcare sector is generally viewed as a more defensive sector but political pushback is largely to blame for a lagging year. For comparison, the other defensive sectors are utilities and consumer staples. Consumer staples can be measured by Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP). XLP is up 18.95% YTD. The utilities ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU), is up 14.67% YTD. So 2019 has been quite a great year for defensive sectors apart from healthcare. This is further evidence that healthcare could be due for a rebound.

I have been a buyer of THQ and I continue to be a buyer now.

If you like this article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button above to stay up to date on future articles.

Profitable CEF and ETF ideas for income and arbitrage investors We’re currently offering a limited time-only free trial for the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with a 20% discount for first-time subscribers (promotion ends July 31, 2019). Members receive an early look at all public content, together with exclusive and actionable commentary on specific funds. We also offer managed closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield. Also, check out our 5-star member reviews. SIGN UP FOR A FREE TRIAL AND 20% DISCOUNT OFFER HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THQ, UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.