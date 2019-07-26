Freeport-McMoRan: The Transitional Period Continues, But The Future Looks Bright

It is possible to expect the share price to approach the $20 level later next year, as the transitional period will be coming to an end.

It is possible to assume that Q2 2019 marked the bottom and the results will start improving as soon as this quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) released its Q2 2019 financial results. The results were not too impressive; however, it wasn't unexpected, as the company is in a transitional period. The problem is especially the giant Grasberg copper-gold mine, where a transition from open-pit to underground mining is underway. It costs huge capital expenditures; moreover, the mine experiences a significant (however, only temporary) decline in production volumes. Adding to it, the lower metals prices and the Q2 2019 financial results were much worse compared to Q2 2018. The good news is that the Grasberg underground developments, as well as another major development project, the Arizona-located Lone Star Project, are on track according to the company.

In Q2 2019, Freeport produced 776 million lb copper, 160 million toz gold and 25 million lb molybdenum. While the molybdenum production was in line with Q2 2018, copper production was 23.5% lower and gold production was 78.6% lower compared to the same period of last year. The copper and gold production decline is caused by the transitional period at the Grasberg copper-gold mine. The mining at Grasberg is transitioning from open pit to underground, with a temporary negative impact on mill rates and ore grades. However, the situation should keep on improving step by step over the coming quarters.

The lowered production volumes also resulted in higher unit net cash cost. In Q2, Freeport reported unit net cash cost of $1.92/lb copper. It is almost 8% more than in Q1 2019 and 100% more than in Q2 2018. The good news is that the company expects the unit net cash cost to decline to $1.67/lb copper in H2 2019.

Revenues of only $3.546 billion were recorded in Q2. It means a 6.5% decline compared to Q1 and 31.3% decline compared to Q2 2018. The revenues declined not only due to the lower sales volumes but also due to the lower realized metals prices. While the average realized copper price equaled $3.08/lb in Q2 2018 and $2.9/lb in Q1 2019, it was only $2.75/lb in Q2 2019. The average realized gold price was $1,274/toz in Q2 2018, $1,291/toz in Q1 2019 and $1,351/toz in Q2 2019. This is a positive development, however, given the low Q2 2019 gold production volume, the increased gold price was unable to compensate for a meaningful part of the negative impacts of lower copper prices.

Due to the lower revenues and higher production costs, the operating income experienced a significant decline to $33 million. It is a very low number compared to operating income of $288 million recorded in Q1 2019 and a negligible number compared to $1.619 billion recorded in Q2 2018. Also, the operating cash flow was notably lower compared to Q2 2018, but it remained in line with Q1 2019. Freeport expects to generate an overall operating cash flow of approximately $1.9 billion this year. Right now, it seems like this revised target will be beaten.

Freeport's Q2 net income declined to red numbers, as the company recorded a net loss of $72 million. It is a huge decline when compared to the net income of $869 million recorded in Q2 2018. The Q2 EPS equaled $-0.05. This is not a positive result; however, it is possible to expect that this is the bottom of the transitional period. If there is no global recession and the copper prices hold at least at their current levels, the situation should get much better in the coming quarters.

As of the end of Q2, Freeport held cash & cash equivalents of $2.623 billion. The cash position worsened slightly quarter over quarter; however, the total debt declined as well, from $10.161 billion to $9.916 billion. As a result, the net debt remained almost unchanged, approximately at $7.3 billion. Given that the company is in the transitional period and it keeps on expending huge sums of money on capital expenditures ($2.6 billion this year as well as next year), it is very positive that the net debt level remains relatively stable. After the Grasberg underground operations development is completed, Freeport should be able to start reducing the net debt pretty quickly.

Freeport's overall situation should start improving as soon as in H2 2019. The unit net cash cost should decline to $1.67/lb copper, which is 13% less than in Q2. Also, the production volumes should improve. The gold price is at its highest level in 5 years. If also copper price starts to collaborate, the Q3 and Q4 financial results should be much better compared to the Q1 and Q2 financial results.

However, this should be only the beginning. According to Freeport's projections, the 2021 copper production should be 30% higher compared to 2019 and the 2021 gold production should be 80% higher compared to 2019. The unit net cash cost should decline by 25% and EBITDA should increase by 100% over the same time period.

The good news is that things seem to be going well. The development of the underground operations at Grasberg is ahead of schedule. And the Lone Star project is on budget and on schedule. Moreover, the majority of CAPEX has been already expended according to the earnings call. After 2020, the current CAPEX expenditures that are around $2.6 billion per year should decline significantly. However, between 2020 and 2023, Freeport will have to invest in the development of a $3 billion copper smelter in Indonesia. And around 2021, the development of the Kucing Liar mine could begin. But these capital expenditures should be lower compared to the current ones.

Conclusion

The Q2 2019 was probably the bottom of Freeport-McMoRan's transitional period. It is expected that the financial results should start improving as soon as this quarter. But the really good times should start only in 2021, when the operating cash flows and EBITDA should be approximately 100% higher compared to 2019. Right now, the market capitalization of Freeport-McMoRan equals approximately $16.7 billion. Given the projected 2019 operating cash flow of approximately $1.9 billion, the price-to-operating cash flow ratio stands at 8.8. It is in line with other major base metals producers like Rio Tinto (RIO), with a price-to-operating cash flow ratio of 8.56, BHP Billiton (BHP) (7.86), or Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) (9.01). It means that Freeport seems to be relatively reasonably valued right now. However, as the operating cash flow should double over the next two years, Freeport's share price will have to double as well, if it should retain its current price-to-operating-cash-flow ratio. Of course, there is no warranty that the ratio will remain at its current level. It probably won't. However, I wouldn't be surprised to see Freeport trading over $20 later next year, as the transitional period will be nearing its end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.