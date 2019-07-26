Knee-Jerk Construction Fears Create Another Buy Opportunity For Lumber

Lumber prices currently remain at their post 2018 crash lows with random length futures currently trading at $350 down from $630 last May. While prices were too high then, they are far too low now, particularly when a major drop in housing development had yet to materialize and inflation expectations may be on the rise.

Even with lumber prices this low, the iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD) is undervalued. When a projected rise in lumber prices is considered, its valuation is nonsensical. It currently trades at a price to earnings ratio of 11.8 and a price to book ratio of 1.27. On top of that, it pays a reasonable dividend yield of 3.3%. With interest rates on the decline, it is foreseeable that valuations for inflation-hedged assets like this to rise toward historical means of 14-18.

A fall in housing development poses a significant risk to the commodity and its producers, but as highlighted by the 45% decline in lumber prices, this risk has already been more than priced in. If anything, if global central banks manage to avoid a real recession through excess money creation, it will be a major upward catalyst for lumber prices.

Remember, housing development inversely lags 30-year mortgage rates which have fallen significantly over the past year. Because of this, it is my view that building permits will not continue to fall and lumber prices will correct back to the $500 zone over the next twelve to eighteen months. Historical prices indicate this would likely boost the WOOD ETF to at least $65 (or 10% higher).

As the global central banks fight to increase liquidity in the face of tight labor markets, inflation may finally rise and kick-start a much-needed commodity bull-market. This will mean higher long-term growth potential for the companies in the forestry industry which will likely result in more reasonable valuations. Overall, I expect 10-30% gains in the WOOD ETF over the coming year barring any new economic shocks.

A Quick Look At Relative Valuation

According to research at Stern NYU, the average market forward PE ratio in January was 29.6 while that of paper and forestry was a mere 11.2. As shown in the diagram below, this puts the industry's valuation at the 10th percentile of all in the U.S:

Source: Stern NYU

You can see a major gap between service and consumer-oriented industries (like entertainment, technology, and retail) and primary and inflationary industries like oil, forestry, and financials.

This difference can be traced back to the yield curve and inflation expectations. In deflationary markets, interest rates fall which prop's up utilities and REITs while giving technology firms nearly free access to capital. Contrarily, inflationary markets buoy commodity prices and allow banks to lend at higher profits due to yield curve steepness.

Because inflation has been anemic and yield curves are flat, investors expect profits to continue to climb in tertiary industries (services & tech) and not in primary industries, hence the significant difference in valuations.

Extreme Expectations Equals Wrong Expectations

To Wall Street's credit, anyone betting that commodity producer stocks will outperform service stocks has been proven wrong on many occasions throughout this bull market. However, when the current facts regarding inflation and the yield curve are shown, it appears the "valuation ladder" above is due to be mixed up.

Here is a chart of the inflation expectation rate in blue, the real interest rate (1 year - inflation expectation) in red, and the yield curve in green:

The economic shock last October, which pushed the WOOD ETF down 32%, saw a significant decline in inflation expectations and a bottoming-out of the yield curve. Since then, real interest rates have been falling and will likely become negative as the U.S Federal reserve cuts rates. Full employment combined with negative real rates has never been the case in the past decade and is a recipe for higher inflation and a steeper yield curve.

Looking closely one can see that inflation expectations have been rising for the past month while the yield curve shows no trends toward budging lower. Perhaps it is the most opportune time to take the contrarian position and expect inflation.

Lower Mortgage Rates Higher Wood Prices

The primary reason for the drop in wood prices over the past year is a slowdown in the construction market. While a decline in new home permits has taken place, I believe these fears to be largely a knee-jerk reaction by those who expect the next recession to be exactly like the last. Luckily, that reaction has spurred a huge drop in 30-year mortgage rates that is likely to cause development to regain strength. This is illustrated below with building permits in red and the inflation expectation adjusted mortgage rate in blue:

In general, lower real interest on mortgages causes increased demand for housing. With vacancies at a 36-year low, you can be sure any increased demand will necessitate more home construction. More home construction would then boost lumber prices and generate more sales for the companies in WOOD. While it is risky, I want to be on the long lumber train before permits surprise to the upside.

Considerable Risks For Considerable Rewards

At its current phase, this is a high risk/high reward trade. It is too early to tell with certainty that an inflationary wave is in store. Many analysts expect demand for lumber to decline along with home construction. Indeed, if a recession occurs and/or if global central banks become hawkish deflation may ensue and this prediction of higher valuation for inflationary assets will most likely be proven wrong.

That said, if inflation does not occur now, it is safe to expect it to arrive in full force toward the tail-end of the next economic downturn as central banks create currency instability.

Further, WOOD and lumber prices are highly volatile. Just take a look at the turbulent decade-long chart below:

Source: ThinkorSwim

Long lumber futures or long the WOOD ETF should only be done as a small portfolio allocation. Despite the risks, for my portfolio, this is a strong risk-reward trade. I don't expect lumber to break $325 and I expect prices to rise above their current resistance level of $400 possibly up to $550 over the next six to twelve months. Over the long run (up to two years), I expect valuations for paper & forestry to rise from 11 to 15. Together this gives us a 40-60% price appreciation forecast for the ETF on top of dividends. While this may seem ambitious, considering the high volatility in the fund, I believe it is reasonable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WOOD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.