Cnova N.V. (CNVAF) CEO Emmanuel Grenier on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cnova N.V. (OTC:CNVAF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Emmanuel Wetzel - IR

Emmanuel Grenier - CEO

Gautier Bailly - CFO

Fabienne Caron - Kepler Cheuvreux

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Cnova 2019 second quarter activity and first half financial performance conference call.

My name is Emmanuel Wetzel, and I will be hosting today's call. Our CEO, Emmanuel Grenier; and CFO, Gautier Bailly, will be making today's presentation. The conference call slides can be downloaded from our website, cnova.com. This call is also being audio webcast, and a replay will be available on our website later today.

Please take a moment to read the forward-looking disclaimer on the Slide 2.

And with that, I now turn the call over to our CEO, Emmanuel Grenier.

Emmanuel Grenier

Thank you, Emmanuel, and hello to all listeners. The first half of 2019 has been a great success for GMV group by 13% in the second quarter and by 11% over the entire first half. The marketplace share of GMV touched the 40% mark for the first time, increasing by close to 350 basis points in the second quarter.

Our new B2C services are really picking up, especially our online travel services. And we are seeing good growth in our monetization revenues. As a result, our profitability is improving. In fact, our first half performance has paved the way for sustainable profitable growth.

Next slide. Those strong results are driven by our progressive shift towards the platform model, which is based on 3 assets; our customers, our partners and our technology.

First, we have a growing and more real customer base, mainly 20 million unique monthly visitors and 2 million Cdiscount a volonte members. Second, our expanding partner base is more than 1,500 suppliers and 12,000 marketplace sellers. Finally, our technology and logistics performed are the bridge between our partners and sellers who listing also the product and quality to our customers. This combination of cutting-edge assets allows us not only to rule our marketplace and products at a very fast pace, but also to launch and rapidly expand our marketplace of services, such as online travel and energy. Furthermore, we have expanded our product sales outside of France and now cover 25 European countries.

Finally, we want to go further monetizing our assets. We have successfully developed our B2B revenue streams. Now we're working to monetize our logistics and technology assets.

And now, let's drill down into what has made us fast [indiscernible].

Slide 7. Our marketplace is growing at a fast rate and representing for the first time over 40% of GMV at 3.5 points in Q2 2019 compared to the same period last year. This improvement is driven by, on the one hand, the one share increase of our market-based product catalog, which totals now €55 million of SKUs.

On the other hand, the development of our marketplace vendor of delivery service, Fulfillment by Cdiscount, which is we're shipping more than 1/4 of our marketplace owner. More marketplace vendor of SKUs are eligible for free next-day deliveries for Cdiscount a volonte members.

Next slide. Looking beyond our traditional activity of selling products to our customers, we have developed finance, daily life and leisure services that are also creating GMV growth. Since 2016, we have introduced 9 new B2C services from online phone to customer credit, mobile phone subscription and home and energy. These services combined to increased our first part GMV growth by 4 percentage points, and we just introduced Cdiscount Santé, which allows our customers to buy health insurance and prescription eyeglasses. We plan to add additional clarity in the future.

Slide 9. On this slide, I wanted to show you why we are concerned about such growth potential about expanding services offering. One of our biggest successes has been our online travel platform, Cdiscount Voyages, Cdiscount travel, averaging at €23 billion market in France, and starting off by offering online flight reservations. Next, we introduced packages, holidays, and our customer can now choose from more than 9000 offers. This expanding business already added over 2.3 of second quarter of GMV growth and this is accelerating. Our goal is to have one of the largest online travel offer in France by 2020.

Slide 11. As you all know, the customer is keen and the word itself, customer is a lucid customer. Our customer loyalty support on Cdiscount à volonté, or CDAV for short, is the backbone of our customer approach. CDAV has permanent free next-day delivery for our product collection that have tripled over the last year to cover over 1 million products, 1 million SKUs. And we're not stopping there. Free next-day delivery is key for our 2 million CDAV members who end up by 3x more often than non-CDAV members.

Slide 12. Alongside loyalty reinforcement, we are also increasing our customer base, thanks to the strengthening of our brand awareness. Cdiscount is the second most recognized e-commerce run in France and is gaining on the market leader. Our brand involvement increased by [indiscernible] compared to last year. And this achievement was driven by 2 main leaders. First, strong media coverage, just to give an example, we recently did a TV campaign related to the release of Disney new movie, Aladdin, that was seen by 29 million viewers. Second, a very active social media presence of sunbathe and going [indiscernible] surfing, swimming in [indiscernible]. And our most recent success is Cdiscount Voyages sunbathe with close to 100,000 fans [indiscernible].

Slide 14, please. Our monetization revenue streams continue to increase at a fast pace. These were up by more than 20% in the second quarter alone. First, our B2B services are mostly driven by premium packs and online advertising services for our marketplace vendors. Second, as we have already mentioned several times, Cdiscount Voyages is leading the charge of our B2C early growth. And finally, our financial services, such as short-term consumer credit and credit card issuance services continued to gain in solid performances. These services are key components of our gross margin expansion plan.

Slide 15. Our international strategies developing in 3 key areas. First, the traditional way, delivering directly from our extensive French-based warehouse network to 4 neighboring countries, with Belgium leading the way. Second, the new model based on our platform case validity making a very little of core and marketplace SKUs on European websites. These websites have 2 sellers covering 25 countries with a catalog of more than 32 million products. Third is new development. We were able to generate new earnings at almost no additional fixed cost.

Slide 17, innovation. All these integrations are worth investing in the future. First, we start up partnerships. The Cdiscount logistics incubator, which we call the warehouse continues to be very successful with the secound round already listing 5 new startups. For example, Agrikolis, the network of farm-based pickup points for the delivery of heavy products to remote locations is a very big success. We plan to increase the number of pickup points by the end of this year. The startup from last year, Exotec, now has a fleet of significant robots in our Reau warehouse in Paris. And reaching now on the success of the warehouse, which is logistics incubator, we launched a lab, Le Lab, a new incubator dedicated to market consultants. Second, after startup partnerships, building in-house innovation initiatives. We focused on artificial intelligence. Once okay, we'll develop AI-dedicated staff as in one example, customer journey was enhanced through the development of real-time personalized promotions.

Slide 18. We have long been committed to creating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Our bill repackaging is designed to save chalk gum raised by 30%. And this results in 70% sure of delivered carts on the road. We were the first in Europe to do so.

Talking 10 years ago, with 18 years of pioneering trends, we have been committing to shift the economy through the renovation, sale or donation of secondhand products. And just a reminder, this is not really about being green and about the environment, but also about social inclusion. So we have launched a program that allows visual impairment customers to be able to use our website with ease.

And with that, I would like to turn the floor over to Gautier, who will take through on the numbers.

Gautier Bailly

Thank you, Emmanuel. On Slide 20, and so as you've seen, our GMV grew quite nicely in the first half. Our underlying growth divers remain all well-oriented. First, our marketplace activity is robust and share of GMV is growing at the fastest, gaining more than 3 points in the first half.

Second, our customer loyalty program keeps attracting more customers. As previously mentioned by Emmanuel, we now have 2 million Cdiscount a volonte members, who end up by trading 3x more often than non-Cdiscount a volonte customers. And finally, our state-of-the-art mobile customer now generates almost half of our GMV, and our unique monthly visitors on mobile now represents about 60% of our total profit.

Slide 21. It's encouraging to see that we have consistent GMV growth and that is accelerating growth in the first half of the year, which is just 13% in the second quarter. Approximately, 1/3 of this growth came from the marketplace, another one part came from services and especially [indiscernible] added around 3 points as well to GMV growth.

Slide 22. The gross margin continues to improve and seated us at 17.5%, up almost 3 points. This improvement is due to the usual [indiscernible] spending marketplace share of GMV. New locals will be streamed as well as, of course, continued improvement in all core business profitability.

Slide 23, SG&A was 18.9%, an increase of 2.2 points over last year for 3 reasons: first one, fulfillments are slightly done, thanks to productivity improvements in processes and automation; second, we are investing more on marketing and this is paying us as our brand awareness increased by 9 points during the half and we have the second highest traffice volume among e-commerce players in the French market; third, we are currently investing in our technology platform explaining the tech and content expense increase and 2 other expenses, new business using [indiscernible] G&A that also refills the effect of last year acquisition.

Slide 24, on EBITDA, thanks to our growth and gross margin improvements, we had a significant increase in EBITDA of €12 million, which went from €6 million at the end of June 2018 to €18 million this year. This improvement is again tied to marketplace expansion and the ramp of local new revenue streams. The €12 million improvement will include the debt cost [indiscernible].

As a result, operating lease expense is replaced with 2 components. First one, depreciation expense related to the asset; and second one, interest expense related to the lease liability. We provided on this slide key financial figures that were most impacted by IFRS 16 acquisition, and to repeat very quickly, decrease in EBITDA is offset by increasing the depreciation and amortization as well as financial expense.

A more comprehensive view of the T&L before and after IFRS 16 begins is provided on the next slide, Page 26. There are no excludes us, so we can scroll on Slide 27. This slide is presenting before IFRS 16 and the inputs of clarity in foreign currency, but of course, you'll see this approach is providing [indiscernible]. Net cash from continuing activities benefited from strong fundamentals to reach €50 million. First, we have a significantly positive EBITDA of €35 million over the last 12 months as compared to the previous 12-month period.

Second, limited other cash operating expenses down to €10 million, representing an improvement of €25 million compared to the previous 12-month period. And third, a positive change in working capital of plus €26 million, thanks to inventory rationalization.

As we sometimes keep an indices, the net Capex amounting to €80 million, which remained stable as a percentage of GMV just this last year, which is supposing the strategic shift towards the platform model and monetization initiatives. At last, our interest expenses are under control at €50 million on a 12-month basis compared to €49 million for our 2018 full year.

Thank you, and now Emmanuel will go over the outlook for the remainder of the year.

Emmanuel Grenier

Thank you, Gautier. And similarly, the first part of 2019 has been very dynamic for us. Going forward, growth priorities are very clear. There are 3 priorities: marketplace expansion; acceleration on B2C services, mainly online travel; and international development.

In terms of profitability, marketplace commissions are expected to continue to increase. Our previous monetization revenue streams are expected to continue to increase by taking the next step of our monetization strategy based on the logistics and technological assets. We believe it will lead to dynamic GMV growth and a strong EBITDA increase on the full year basis.

So that concludes our slide presentation. We are now ready to turn to the Q&A. Operator, may we have the first question, please?

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Fabienne Caron with Kepler Cheuvreux. Please proceed with your question.

Fabienne Caron

The quality of the line was not that good. Maybe if you could step a bit away from the mic, it will be, I suspect, easier.

I've got 2 questions. First, if I look at your free cash flow on a H1 basis not on a 12 months, can you explain why we had such a decline in trade payables, please, because as a result you had a weaker free cash flow in the first half of the year? This would be the first question.

And the second question, you're getting financing through Casino. We could read in the annual report that you've got €550 million potential credit line from Casino. You've taken on what you saw of more than €21 million. I'm just wondering if you've got some limitations there? And what happens when you use all the €550 million, bearing in mind that Casino has some financial pressure at this point in time?

And the last question would be, could you quantify the sales of Cdiscount [indiscernible], please? Well, I'm thinking here about not the [indiscernible]?

Emmanuel Grenier

Okay. On your first question, concerning trade payables, so it's quite clear. Last year, we had a large plan of payments on amortization that they could. And this year, we just remained stable. So we can see, increase just on stability on payment channel. Working up more [indiscernible] is the improvement of inventory that we have started in the H1 and that we will continue and grow further in the H2.

Regarding the second question in the Casino credit line, as you know, [indiscernible] about this. Casino as a [indiscernible] agent, we can reposition additional €2.9 million [indiscernible] and is well on track [indiscernible].

Moreover, we just have [indiscernible] and this is reason in our semi-annual report [indiscernible] will continue to benefit from [indiscernible] for the next 12 months. So we don't have any concern regarding this. And for the [indiscernible] sales, we have frequent [indiscernible] growth. [indiscernible] good trends, but we'll continue for the rest of the year.

Thank you, it appears we have no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to management for closing comments.

Emmanuel Grenier

Just to conclude and our short conclusion about the first half, we felt first half was a very dynamic with 13% growth in Q2 and the solid EBITDA improvement. And now priorities for the second semester are to continue to grow and to improve profitability. So thank you.

