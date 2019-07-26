Fifth Third Showing Steady Execution And A Little Aggression On Middle-Market Lending

Fifth Third shares do look undervalued, as do many bank stocks, but loan growth likely will be necessary to push the stock higher.

Fifth Third management seems to be in front of the spread compression risk, reducing the odds of downside surprises, and middle-market lending growth could provide some offset.

Fifth Third posted a nice beat at the pre-provision line, but merger-related modeling error could have driven some of it, and loan growth was weak.

I’ve never been a big fan of Fifth Third (FITB), but I have to give credit where it’s due – management has been executing pretty well of late relative to its stated plans and goals. As far as the shares go, it has only recently started diverging (positively) from the peer group, so I still don’t feel as though I’ve missed out on all that much by being relative “meh, it’s okay… I guess” toward the shares.

At this point, with MB Financial in the fold and pretty bold middle-market growth plans, I’m leaning a little more positive on the shares. Although Fifth Third does look a little undervalued here, I do have some concerns that Fifth Third could see more spread compression than is currently in the sell-side expectations. On balance, below $30, I think it’s an okay name to consider, though still not my favorite bank.

Good Results In Q2, But Merger Math Has To Be Considered

At first glance, Fifth Third had a very good quarter relative to expectations, being one of the few banks to see net interest margin expansion and posting a good beat versus expectations. Revenue looked to be about $0.02 to $0.03 a share higher than expected, driven by net interest income, and expenses came in a little better as well, driving a roughly $0.03 to $0.04 pre-provision operating income beat versus expectations.

The “but” is the impact of the MB Financial acquisition. I realize many readers have little sympathy for the job sell-side analysts do, but getting the math right on significant deals can be challenging, and it’s not uncommon to see a quarter or two of variance. I don’t want to completely dismiss this as a good quarter, but investors should at least consider the possibility that the “outperformance” had more to do with modeling in MB Financial than underlying outperformance in the core operations.

Moving on, revenue rose 21% YoY as reported and 17% QoQ, with the acquisition of MB Financial making a huge difference. Net interest income rose 22% YoY and 15% QoQ (closer to 14% excluding purchase accounting accretion), with an 11% QoQ increase in average earning assets and a 9bp improvement in NIM (4bp on a core basis). Fee income rose almost 20% QoQ, with good growth in corporate banking, mortgage banking, and cards.

Operating expenses rose about 11% QoQ on a core basis, coming in slightly below expectations. Pre-provision profits rose by 25% from the prior quarter, and tangible book value rose more than 7% Q0Q, coming in at a surprisingly strong $20.03.

Spread Pressures Coming… But FITB Is Targeting Middle-Market Growth

Average loan and deposit balances don’t tell you much this quarter because of the timing of the MB Financial deal close (very late in the first quarter), so I’m leaning more on period-end balances this time. Period-end loans declined 0.5% QoQ, missing expectations by about 1%. C&I loans declined 1.5% QoQ, while CRE and construction loans grew modestly. Card and auto loans were the bigger growers, up 2% and almost 4%, respectively, and Fifth Third is one of the relatively few banks embracing auto loan growth.

Average loan yields grew 11bp QoQ and 4bp on an ex-PAA basis, making Fifth Third one of the relative few banks to see any meaningful sequential loan yield expansion. Cumulative loan beta rose to about 70%, one of the higher numbers in its peer group.

Fifth Third grew deposits by more than 1% on a QoQ basis, with non-interest-bearing deposits down 1% QoQ, which isn’t too bad on a relative basis. Deposit costs remain quite competitive, with total costs up just 2bp to 0.72% and interest-bearing deposit costs up just 4bp to 1.03. Fifth Third’s deposit beta continues to climb, but remains relatively attractive at 38% (interest-bearing deposits).

Spread compression is a threat here. Fifth Third isn’t particularly asset-sensitive, but management estimates a negative 2.8% impact to net interest income in the first year after a parallel decline in rates of 100bp, and a 7.5% negative impact in the second year. It’s worth remembering that these calculations are estimates and a steeper curve is more likely than a flat decline, suggesting a less-negative outlook for Fifth Third.

As far as Fifth Third’s vulnerability to spread pressures goes, the company has a decent fee-based business (about one-third of revenue). The low-cost deposit base limits flexibility and the high net beta spread is a concern, but the loan/deposit ratio is fine and management seems to be giving realistic guidance – assuming three rate cuts in its outlook, expecting a 30% to 40% deposit beta (not much of a reduction, which I believe is the right way to go), and noting that about 12% of its deposits are indexed to Fed funds and would reprice immediately. Although I think Fifth Third could see a 10bp-15bp hit to NIM, I see somewhat lower risk for downside surprises.

Fifth Third is also getting more aggressive with its growth plans. The company has hired banking teams to target middle-market lending opportunities in California and Texas, and the bank is targeting Denver, Dallas, and Houston in the near term. My biggest problem with that is that so is seemingly everybody else. From PNC (PNC) to Commerce Bancshares (OTC:CBSH) to Comerica (CMA), it seems like everybody is getting into the Denver, Dallas, and Houston markets (Nashville and Charlotte are also getting plenty of attention). I support the idea of going where the growth is (Fifth Third has seen deposit growth in the Southeast that is 2x the rate in its traditional footprint), but it’s hard to get ahead doing what everybody else is doing, unless you can do it better... and I’m not sold on the idea that Fifth Third can.

The Outlook

My expectations for Fifth Third are pretty conservative, or at least I think they are, and I’m looking for long-term core earnings growth in the low single-digits (in line or just slightly below what I see for most of its peers). I expect ROE to remain in the low double-digits, and I expect net payouts to shareholders (dividends and buybacks) of over 90% for the next three years.

Discounting the earnings streams back, I believe fair value is in the low $30s, and I get a similar result with my ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach. I should note that the market seems to be pricing in a roughly 15%-20% discount over “normal” P/TBV multiples for a given ROTCE; some of that reflects banks being out of favor, though some could also be an expectation of further pressures on ROTCE from rates.

The Bottom Line

Fifth Third looks undervalued and the quality here is such that I think undervaluation is worth paying attention to. I like Fifth Third’s efforts to grow its middle-market lending business, even if I have concerns that they’re targeting increasingly-crowded markets. With a strong core deposit base, okay credit, and a large operating footprint to drive loan growth, it’s a name to consider even if it’s not my favorite name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.