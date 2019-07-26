Etsy: Reverb Deal Looks Nice, Overall Valuation Not So Much

I like the growth story but believe that valuations have gone way ahead of themselves.

Etsy (ETSY) has become a real success even as investors have long been sceptical about this niche marketplace. Trading around $30 at the time of the IPO in spring of 2015, shares fell to the single digits in 2016, and managed to recover towards the $30 mark again in spring of 2018. Since that point in time, shares have seen impressive gains trading within striking distance of the all-time high in the low $70s.

The Business

Etsy is a global marketplace yet unlike some mainstream marketplaces, it focuses on unique and creative goods, as the marketplace looks to connect buyers and sellers across the globe. While the company aims to be unique, it has grown to serve 41 million buyers and 2 million sellers. Despite these large numbers, the company and users still find unique items on the platform, as satisfaction rates are decent. The company aims to leverage the power of the business by keeping commerce human, a potentially very important distinctive feature with some protests arising against the internet giants, not just from some consumer groups but anti-trust agencies as well.

Etsy generated just $12 million in operating earnings on $441 million in sales in 2017. 2018 was an important year not just because the company has delivered on continued growth, the company has become much more profitable as well.

Revenues were up nearly 37% last year to $604 million as the fourth quarter was particularly strong with a 47% increase in sales. The company showed real leverage, notably in gross margins as well as general and administrative expenses. This allowed operating earnings to increase by a factor of around 6 times to nearly $75 million. With $10 million in interest expenses and a potential 20% tax rate that results in net earnings of $52 million, or $0.40 per share. A net cash position of $288 million is equivalent to little over $2 per share, implying that based on 2018 earnings multiples come in far in excess of 100 times earnings.

At $70 per share, the equity value attached to the business comes in at roughly $9 billion which is quite a bit for a business which reported a 21% increase in gross merchandise value last year to $3.93 billion. The company generated $604 million in revenues on that GMV amount, for a "take" rate of around 15%. This was up from 13.5% in 2017 as these rates seem more than fair, yet if held constant it implies that revenue growth moves in line with GMV, and will no longer improve at a more spectacular rate, as was the case in 2018.

About 2019

Despite my commentary above, the company has laid down ambitions to grow revenues quicker than GMV, which in the long run could impact the sustainability and popularity of the platform as buyers and sellers are picking up the bill for this.

For 2019, the company originally guided for a 17-20% increase in GMV, with revenues seen up 29-32%. With projected revenues of $786 million at the midpoint of the guided range on $4.65 billion in GMV, this take rate will approach the 17% of sales mark. With a current enterprise value around $9 billion, Etsy is valued at around 2 times GMV.

Based on the first quarter results, the company is on track to achieve these targets with first quarter GMV up 19% and sales up 40% as the share of mobile and international users continue to increase quite rapidly. On the back of these results, the company made a cosmetic change to the guidance in terms of sales, EBITDA and GMV, but nothing too spectacularly. At this rate, the company could post EBIT of $120 million which combined with some taxes and interest could yield earnings of around $90 million, this works down to just $0.70 per share with a diluted earnings number of 130 million shares, working down to exactly 100 times earnings.

A net cash position of $272 million has gone out of the door following a deal which the company announced. On the 22nd of July, the company announced the acquisition of Reverb Holdings in a $275 million cash deal. Founded in 2013 in Chicago, Reverb is a marketplace for new, used and vintage music gear. While the deal seems to make real sense, reality is that no gross merchandise value or revenue numbers have been communicated.

A quick browse suggests $400 million in GMV in 2017 which combined with some growth makes that a multiple at just over 0.5 times GMV looks relatively appealing and hence is the reason why investors like the acquisition, although the take rate of Reverb is much lower than the core business.

Concluding Remarks

I like the continued impressive run-up of Reverb as well as the very impressive bolt-on deal which the company announced, yet I recognise that valuations for Etsy at large are very steep with the company trading at 2 times GMV currently. While the take rate is increasing quite a bit, it is very evident that based on the current earnings potential, the multiples are sky-high.

Assuming GMVs increasing by 2.5 times by 2025 to $10 billion, a take rate expansion to 20%, I peg potential sales at $2 billion in 2025. Operating margins might come in at 20-40%, for EBIT of $400-$800 million that year. Without interest expenses and factoring in a 20% tax rate, I peg net earnings at $320-$640 million, or earnings of $2.50-$5.00 per share by 2025.

With growth undoubtedly slowing down at such a point in time, a market multiples might only work down to a $50-$100 per share valuation, more than five years ahead from today, assuming the company delivers on all of this. This makes that I am far from happy to buy the shares at this valuation.

