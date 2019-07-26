United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More - Bringing Investors Up To Speed

Introduction:

It has been a busy 9 months for United Technologies (UTX). The company concluded a strategic review of the business last fall and decided to spin off Otis and Carrier (click here to see the list of upcoming spin-offs) as well as closed the $30 billion Rockwell Collins acquisition. Then, in June, the company announced the merger with Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in an all-stock deal, in which its currency, UTC RemainCo stock, does not yet trade. Needless to say, this whirlwind of events has made it difficult for investors to keep up to date on the company.

Background: Spin-Offs and Merger

In 2018 two prominent activist investors, Third Point and Pershing Square, pushed for UTX to break-up into three companies: HVAC, Otis, and Aerospace. After undergoing a strategic review, management agreed with the activists and announced the plan in November 2018 to separate into three different companies through the spin-offs of Otis (elevators) and Carrier (HVAC, Fire & Security, and Refrigeration).

With the spin-offs set to happen in the first half of 2020, UTX appeared to be getting more focused and the investment thesis simpler. However, in June 2019, management announced the all-stock merger with Raytheon. The merger is expected to be completed after the spin-offs close in the first half of 2020 with UTX shareholders owning 57% of the combined company (UTX Aerospace + Raytheon) and Raytheon shareholders owning the remainder.

Both companies' shareholder bases are questioning the rationale behind the deal and Pershing Square and Third Point have come out against it. Simply put, they see no benefit to current UTX shareholders.

In a letter to United Technologies Chairman & CEO Greg Hayes, Bill Ackman vehemently opposed the deal:

…makes no sense to us why you would consider a stock acquisition using today’s massively undervalued UTC common stock to buy a large business of inferior quality to the company’s existing businesses, and for which we cannot comprehend the strategic logic behind such a transaction.

One of the key reasons the activist investors don’t want the RemainCo to merge with Raytheon is because UTC Aerospace is currently underearning its long-term potential. It takes decades of time and billions of dollars of R&D to commercialize a new jet engine. These engines are initially sold at a loss or very low margin, but UTC Aerospace will eventually generate high margin revenue when the engines start to require maintenance.

“… we're spending over $1.2 billion in negative engine margin, plus nearly $1 billion in R&D still across the commercial business. So it's a -- it's definitely a low single-margin business. But as Akhil said, once the aftermarket kicks in, '24 or '25, that's when the margins really tick up.” [Emphasis added] Greg Hayes, UTX Chairman & CEO – Q2 2019 Earnings Call

Since UTC Aerospace, the currency in the Raytheon merger, does not have a public market value, management had to estimate its value to determine the appropriate ownership structure for the combined company.

Given the dynamics of an underearning business combined with no public market valuation, Pershing Square and Third Point don’t want to issue what they see as undervalued equity to Raytheon shareholders. Rather, they want to retain the long-term upside of improving revenue mix and margins.

Q2 2019 Earnings Recap:

Overall sales were above expectations this quarter, growing 6% organically. Additionally, management increased full-year organic revenue growth guidance to 4-5% from 3-4%. The Aerospace business performed quite well with organic growth at both Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace increasing by 9%. The company also announced that Pratt & Whitney booked nearly 1,000 GTF firm and option orders at the Paris Air Show.

Management expects the momentum in the Aerospace business to continue. It is projecting significant growth in revenue and profits over the next 5 years (see table below from the recent Form S-4 Registration Statement).

Source: United Technologies Form S-4

Also, during the quarter, Otis performed well with sales growing 4% organically and operating profit up 9% constant currency due to strong volume growth in both new equipment and services. This is the third consecutive quarter for operating profit growth at Otis – driven largely by continued improvement in the services’ business profitability. Carrier grew 2% organically, but it revised the yearly outlook down to low single-digit organic sales and earnings growth.

Additionally, the company made significant progress on the Rockwell Collins integration. Management now expects about $0.50 of accretion from the deal, up from $0.35 at the start of the year, and cost synergies of $600 million by year 4, up $100 million from its original guidance.

Management reiterated its confidence in the Raytheon merger, believing that the combination will be a “leading platform-agnostic provider of high-tech systems to the aerospace and defense industry.” Furthermore, it should deliver over $1 billion of gross cost synergies by year 4 and $18-20 billion of capital returns to shareholders (dividends + buybacks) in the first 3 years post-close.

Conclusion:

It was good to see both the Aerospace and Otis businesses perform well in the quarter, but United Technologies is in an interesting position from the investor base's perspective. Given all the portfolio moves, the company’s overall composition will be drastically different in a year. Management is targeting both spin-offs to close by the end of the first quarter and the Raytheon merger to close shortly thereafter.

As a result of these shifting dynamics, it is difficult to accurately forecast what each of the pro forma companies will look like. Management did recently file the S-4 which includes sales, EBITDA, and cash flow forecasts through 2023 for the remaining aerospace business and Raytheon, but these are notoriously optimistic. Furthermore, it is difficult to forecast the pro forma financials for the spin-offs (corporate cost allocations, etc.) until the Form 10s are filed. As a result of all the uncertainty surrounding the company, it could be worthwhile for long-term investors to take a deeper look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.