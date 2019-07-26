Always-Reliable People's United Financial Executing To Plan

PBCT shares look a little undervalued, but I need more than a little undervaluation for an asset-sensitive bank with an iffy value-generation track record.

The problem with "more of the same" is PBCT's lackluster record of tangible book value per share growth, ROE/ROTCE, and total return performance compared to its peers.

The acquisition of United Financial isn't surprising, and it's a decent enough deal with a good chance of earning a respectable return, but it's a "more of the same" transaction.

People's United is one of the most reliable banks when it comes to in-line quarterly reporting, and that held true again in Q2, with minimal surprises in the income statement.

People’s United Financial (PBCT) is an exceptionally reliable, consistent bank – quarterly earnings rarely deviate more than a couple of pennies from expectations and PBCT management has been uncannily accurate in projecting its asset sensitivity over time.

What’s also reliable and consistent is the lack of value-added growth – although the company’s 15-year tangible book value per share growth record isn’t bad (8% annualized growth), the 10-year record is poor (down 1.5%), and the bank basically never earns my estimate of its cost of equity (the highest reported return on equity in the last 15 years is 10.1%). With that, it’s not so surprising that the bank’s performance over the last 5 and 10 years is lackluster, trailing the regional bank average by about 3.5%/year over the last five years and more than 8%/year over the last 10 years.

I like the company’s decision to remix its loan book and focus on growing its higher-yielding leasing business, and I don’t have any particular objection to the United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) acquisition, though I have to wonder about so many bank management teams I respect noting sub-optimal returns from serial M&A, particularly in the context of the less-than-stellar performance record from People’s United. The shares do look a little undervalued and pay a decent dividend, but history shows a pretty good tie between tangible book value growth and shareholder value growth (total returns), and I’d like to see TBVPS growth become a bigger priority here.

Not Surprisingly, A Very In-Line Quarter

It shouldn’t be at all surprising that People’s United posted results for the second quarter that were very close to expectations. None of the line items varied by more than a couple of pennies per share, and the bank’s credit quality remains both good and consistent.

Revenue rose almost 15% YoY and more than 6% QoQ, with organic QoQ growth closer to 3%. Net interest income rose more than 15% YoY (closer to 10% organic), and a little more than 4% QoQ (closer to flat organic). Net interest margin fell 8bp QoQ, in line with most banks this quarter, and actually rose 2bp YoY. Although net interest income was very slightly below expectation (due to the lower NIM), fee income growth of 12% YoY and QoQ more than made up for it.

Expenses rose 11% YoY and 4% QoQ, and was, as you might guess, very close to expectations. Likewise with pre-provision profits, which rose 21% YoY and more than 10% QoQ. Tangible book value per share, though, rose just 1% QoQ and a little less than 6% YoY.

Tepid Loan Growth, But Good Deposit Costs

Absent the loans it picked up from M&A, People’s United didn’t show much organic earning asset growth this quarter. Loan balances rose only about 1% QoQ on an organic period-end basis, and only slightly more on an average balance basis. The BSB Bancorp acquisition had the biggest impact on the mortgage line, which grew almost 19% QoQ on an as-reported basis.

Loan yields didn’t change much, which is pretty typical this quarter. Loan yields declined 2bp QoQ, and People’s United’s cumulative loan beta has been slowly declining – from 55% a year ago to 53% in the first quarter and 52% this quarter.

While reported deposit growth lagged reported loan growth, on an adjusted basis, the organic growth was about the same, with around 1% QoQ growth in organic deposits, including around 1% growth in non-interest-bearing deposits. People’s United enjoys a solid core deposit franchise, with overall deposit costs of under 1% (0.99% this quarter), up 10bp QoQ and a relatively low cumulative deposit beta of just 33%.

One angle to consider in the weak loan growth is management’s stated goal of remixing its loan book to reduce its residential mortgage exposure. Competition is making it difficult to grow commercial real estate lending right now, but management has been trying to grow its small-ticket equipment leasing business (known as LEAF), where yields are about 400bp higher than for mortgages.

Rates Will Pinch

Management’s aggressive approach toward M&A makes peer comparisons more challenging, but as a fairly asset-sensitive bank, People’s United is looking at increasing spread pressure in the coming quarters as the Fed turns to rate cuts. Based on past filings and before the acquisition of United Financial, management expected a 100bp rate cut to lead to a roughly 5% decline in net interest income, and I’ll note again that management here has been unusually accurate in assessing its rate sensitivity.

That level of sensitivity is better than names like Comerica (CMA), First Horizon (FHN), and Citizens Financial (CFG), but worse than the likes of Bank OZK (OZK), Fifth Third (FITB), and Huntington’s (HBAN), and I don’t see a lot of potential offsets here – 80% of the revenue is spread-based, the loan/deposit ratio is high, and a low-cost deposit base ironically doesn’t leave much room to cut costs. With that, People’s United is likely to see around 15bp of spread pressure over the next 6-18 months, and management did lower guidance.

Another Deal, With Familiar Logic

Just prior to earnings, People’s United announced yet another acquisition – this time a $759M all-stock deal for United Financial Bancorp. People’s United isn’t paying a large premium to the pre-deal share price (about 6%), and the 1.35x tangible book value premium isn’t too far above what investors are typically willing to pay for a bank with a return on tangible equity in the neighborhood of 10%. Of course, People’s United expects meaningful synergies which will boost the return – management expects 5% initial earnings accretion and a TBV dilution payback of less than 3 years.

This is a pretty textbook deal, buying a rival operator within the same footprint and meaningfully expanding the asset base (by about 15%). The loan books are broadly similar, though United Financial’s deposit base isn’t so attractive (only 14% non-interest-bearing). Assuming no meaningful attrition, the deal will push People’s United to the #2 deposit share in Hartford, CT, the #1 share in Springfield, MA, and the #7 share in Worcester, MA. One other attractive note is that, by virtue of the bank’s real estate-heavy loan mix, it is actually liability-sensitive and that will help moderate the asset sensitivity of People’s United a bit.

There’s no way this will be the last deal People’s United does (unless something happens like a consent order that blocks them from deals), and I believe management will start to migrate south (New Jersey/Philly) in time.

The Outlook

I consider United Financial to be a “yeah, it’s fine … I guess” sort of deal. The deal logic is sound, the valuation is reasonable, it’s a good opportunity to leverage the existing infrastructure, and the execution/integration should be low-risk. But I wouldn’t have called United Financial a great bank before this, and I’d like to see People’s United start improving the quality of the business a bit more.

Including United Financial, I’m still looking for People’s United to generate basically mid single-digit core earnings growth over the long term, and I think it will be a while before the ROE breaks above 10% again. Discounted back, I think the shares are a little undervalued below $17.50, and I get a similar fair value ($18.25) on my ROTCE-based P/TBV methodology. Management has approved a 20 million share buyback, but the execution of that buyback is discretionary, and I don’t expect much activity in the near term.

The Bottom Line

I can’t really work up particularly strong feelings about People’s United in any direction. It’s very consistent, and I believe management has a very good sense of its business and communicates that accurately to the Street. But the company’s track record is what it is, and the lackluster at best record of tangible book value growth, return on equity and return on tangible equity would certainly seem to explain why these shares have been a sector laggard. At a bigger discount to fair value I might be interested, but as is, I don’t see enough return potential relative to the quality of the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.