Boeing: Don't Get Caught Up

Boeing (BA) reported Q2 earnings Wednesday morning with a significant core loss of $5.82/share versus expectations of a profit. It is the worst ever loss in the company's history, but needs to be met with a detailed eye rather than assumption of bombastic headlines. It follows that the weakness related to the 737 MAX was the primary driver of the weakness during the quarter. Looking past these issues, it's probable that the issues with this line will be sorted later this quarter and with a strong company-wide backlog backed by strong fundamentals for the underlying industry, shareholders will be rewarded for remaining long.

Source: CNN

Core Business Ex-MAX Still Intact

After a tumultuous quarter, the company incurred a $4.9-billion post-tax charge related to 737 MAX issues. That same fleet of planes also led to higher costs of $1.7 billion in the quarter. Investors should have expected material financial impacts stemming from the issues with the 737 MAX, so while the impairment and higher costs are quite nominally high, they weren't out of the blue with respect to expectations.

Investors need to understand that the software issues with the 737 MAX are not overnight fixes. Boeing is in daily contact with the FAA and other regulatory agencies and it is more important for the company to take longer and ensure the safety of passengers, then to hastily throw together a solution. The company is targeting September as the point where they will submit the final certification package to the FAA, after which time the FAA can sign off and 737 MAX deliveries and flights can resume. Where the stock can start to take a hit is if after September, there are delays with the software solution or delays form the FAA. That won't bode well for Boeing and could lead to further financial impacts.

Source: Boeing

Even so, the remainder of the commercial airplanes segment performed well. During the quarter, 90 commercial airplanes were delivered, inclusive of 42 787s. The company also won several key contracts during the quarter, which are important to not overlook. One such letter of intent was from IAG, which was referenced on the conference call, where the airline group stated its intention to purchase 200 737 MAX airplanes. In consideration of all that has happened with that particular line, this is a significant show of confidence on the customer end, which I think many are concerned about. Safety is of utmost importance when it comes to building airplanes and after two major faults, a large order signals to me that customers will place their trust in Boeing once again and when the software issue is sorted and approved, the concerns over the 737 MAX will be long gone.

At the earnings level, I believe the below slide is really important with respect to the health of the core business. The 737 MAX charge this quarter is estimated to have a per share impact of $8.74. Last year's Q2 EPS was $3.33. When the impairment per share impact is added back to earnings, we can calculate that EPS during the quarter was actually $2.92. Here, we might be quick to say that this is still an EPS decline on a YOY basis, but we also need to add back the accounting-induced higher costs of $1.7 billion, which result in another $2.97 in EPS (using a share count of 572 million). When Boeing goes to report earnings in Q2 2020, this will be the comparable, but with an asterisk, which is the way investors should view Wednesday's results. It's not to say there won't be further financial impacts in the second half of the year, but not to this magnitude.

Source: Boeing

It's important to remember as well that Boeing's Commercial Airplanes segment isn't just compiled of the 737 MAX. In fact, the company has a $390 billion backlog for various lines and is focused on continued innovation. It seems that the only thing that's stalling it on the latter part is the capabilities of suppliers. For example, with respect to the 777X, the plane has apparently performed well in pre-flight testing, but it is waiting on an engine fix from GE (GE), who's facing various challenges at the moment. As a result, the first flight will be pushed to early 2020. Elsewhere, the EnCore and Embraer transactions are on track.

Looking outside of Commercial Airplanes, the Defense segment saw orders valued at $4 billion with a backlog of $64 billion. It won four key contracts during the quarter, all government across various branches of the military. However, notably, the margin profile improved substantially YOY. While it's subject to a decent amount of variability given how revenue is recognized and the timing of contract cash flows, revenues were up nearly 12% and the operating margin more than doubled from 6.6% to 14.7%. A similar improvement was seen in the Global Services segment, with revenue up 11% and the operating margin improving by 40bps (inherently, a less volatile margin profile for this market). The company has orders valued at $4 billion with a $20 billion backlog.

Cash Flow Not An Issue

Despite the headline figures that operating cash flow came in at -$600 million against dividends of $1.2 billion, the company is in incredible financial standing. Especially when the company goes from reporting a robust $4.7 billion in operating cash flow in Q2 2018 to a loss in Q2 2019, there's absolutely a reason to dig deeper. We can even view it from the liquidity perspective, the company has $9.6 billion in cash and marketable securities versus $7.7 billion on a YOY basis, which means it has the insulation to deal with quarterly mishaps like this. Even if the 737 MAX issues persist longer than the next twelve months, the company is in a solid financial position to deal with anything that might amount.

From a free cash flow perspective, the company is still in the black this year. YTD operating cash flow has been $2.19 billion against roughly $600 million in net capital expenditures and $492 million in acquisitions. That leaves about $1.1 billion in free cash flow on a YTD basis. If we had seen that number dip into the red, there'd be a cause for concern, but again, this is a company that has the financial basis to weather nearly any storm. Again, the company has solid fundamentals backing it. For example, two other key developments from the Paris airshow happened alongside the IAG letter of intent. China Airlines and Qatar Airlines gave commitments for 11 777s. Additionally, Korean Air and Air Lease Corp. gave commitments for 25 787s.

From a capital allocation perspective, I think management has done all the right things. It has suspended the buyback in response to the 737 MAX issues in order to retain capital should any further asset impairments, fines, or other outlays present themselves. At the same time, the company has remained committed to the dividend, which is up 20% on a YOY basis. That's quite impressive from a massive company like Boeing as not many companies of this size are putting out that kind of return for shareholders.

With the buyback in mind, the company has bought 6.9 million shares YTD, which is equivalent to about $2.7 billion or about 1.5%, which is in addition to the 2.27% dividend. When the 737 MAX issues are fully resolved and the buyback is taken off suspension, there's a remaining authorization of $17.3 billion, which is equivalent to nearly 9% of the current market cap and I'd expect management to show a significant commitment to buying back shares with increased speed relative to than before the suspension. In essence, there is a reward for shareholders that stick with Boeing through this time.

Conclusion

Shareholders and prospective investors should largely view this quarter as an anomaly. I actually found it interesting that the stock didn't rebound after the morning's earnings call as I thought management's remark's with respect to the 737 MAX problems were reassuring. The lingering of issues tends to leave the shareholder base with uncertainty and, thus, the negative reaction. I am optimistic September will be a critically important month for the company, they'll solve the software issues, and get back to running the Commercial Airplanes segment without material issues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.