Our Take On Minerva Neurosciences

The stock has had a very wild ride since it came public in the second half of 2014.

"The time to quit is before you wish you had.” ― Kimberly K. Jones, Sand Dollar Summer

Today, we look at a small biotech concern focused on diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company does not get much coverage yet in the analyst community and the shares have been very volatile in the five years since the company came public.

Company Overview:

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) is a Waltham, Massachusetts-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of disorders of the central nervous system. With roots back to 2007, the company was formed through a 2013 merger of two companies that were both licensing compounds from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (OTCPK:MTZXF). It then went public in 2014, raising total net proceeds of $51.6 million from an IPO and concurrent private placements at $6 per share. Minerva employs ~13 and commands a market cap slightly above ~$250 million.

Pipeline:

The company’s pipeline has not been developed internally but rather either licensed or acquired. Minerva currently has three CNS candidates in the clinic, the most advanced of which is roluperidone (MIN-101).

Source: Company Presentation

Roluperidone (MIN-101). Licensed from Mitsubishi, it is being investigated in the treatment of patients with schizophrenia. MIN-101 is an antagonist of sigma 2 and 5-HT2A, two brain receptors that are involved in the regulation of mood, cognition, sleep, and anxiety. In a Phase 2b trial, MIN-101 achieved its primary endpoint of improving negative symptoms in schizophrenia patients over placebo.

For those unaware, negative symptoms are so called because they describe normal thoughts or behaviors patients previously exhibited before falling ill but can no longer execute, usually resulting in poor psychosocial and vocational functioning. Positive symptoms are the ones expressed after disease onset and include hallucinations and paranoid thoughts. Approximately 2.9 million suffer from schizophrenia in the U.S., Japan, and EU5 with the global market for treatments estimated at ~$7 billion.

All currently approved therapies for schizophrenia focus on the positive symptoms. In fact, drugs such as Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Risperdal and GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Thorazine have limited ability to address negative symptoms and are beset by a wide range of side effects. According to a study released November 2018, MIN-101 was safe and well-tolerated in healthy subjects up to the trial maximum dosage of 256mg.

Building on the success of its Phase 2b trial, Minerva initiated a 501-patient Phase 3 trial that is expected to completely enroll by 2H19. In this pivotal 12-week study, two doses of MIN-101 are being evaluated as monotherapies in a double-blind, placebo-controlled environment in patients with moderate-to-severe negative symptoms as measured by the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANNS) Negative Symptoms Factor Score (NSFS >20). The primary endpoint will be change in PANNS NSFS versus placebo with results expected to be read out in 4Q19.

Source: Company Presentation

It should be noted that this top line readout has been pushed out twice in the past twelve months – initially 1H19, then mid-2019, now 4Q19 – due to a lack of patients getting through screening. The 12-week trial will be followed on by a 40-week open label phase into other indications (such as Alzheimer’s disease) where negative symptoms are present. Additionally, twelve-month safety data is anticipated in mid-2020. If there are no more delays and the data warrants, management expects to launch in late 2021 or early 2022.

The MIN-101 license with Mitsubishi is worldwide ex-Asia and obligates Minerva to pay high single-digit to low-teen royalties as well as $47.5 million of commercial milestones and $0.5 million for one development milestone.

MIN-117. This Mitsubishi licensing agreement for MIN-101 is essentially identical for its MIN-117 candidate, of which two doses are being studied in a six-week, 324-patient Phase 2b trial for the reduction of symptoms in patients with moderate-to-severe major depressive disorder (MDD) as measured by the change in the Montgomery Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS). MIN-117 is designed to regulate anxiety and mood by blocking a serotonin receptor (5-HT1A) while modulating levels of Alpha-1a and 1b, which are known regulators of serotonin and dopamine. It is hoped that MIN-117 will improve on existing therapies with quicker onset as well as superior safety and tolerability profiles. Approximately 27.9 million suffer from MDD in the U.S., Japan, and the EU5 with U.S. sales alone of anti-psychotics topping $10 billion in 2018. Top line data from this trial is expected to read out in 4Q19.

Source: Company Presentation

Seltorexant (MIN-202). In addition to the Mitsubishi-licensed candidates, Minerva is co-developing a selective orexin 2 receptor antagonist (MIN-202) with J&J subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutica for the treatment of insomnia and acute MDD. Unlike most remedies for insomnia that activate sleep-promoting neurotransmitters, MIN-202 targets the orexin system, which signals the brain to maintain vigilance and wakefulness.

Source: Company Presentation

Leveraging this mechanism of action, Minerva and Janssen initiated three Phase 2b trials in 2H17, evaluating MIN-202 in a dose-finding study (aMDD2001) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants in 287 adult patients with acute MDD who have responded inadequately to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and/or serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), as a monotherapy in the treatment of 365 patients with insomnia (ISM2005), and versus quetiapine as an adjunctive therapy to baseline antidepressant therapy (either an SSRI or SNRI) in delaying time to all-cause discontinuation of study drug in ~100 patients with acute MDD over a 6-month treatment period (aMDD2002).

On May 13, 2019, Minerva announced that 20mg MIN-202 had achieved its primary endpoint in aMDD2001, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) versus placebo. The least squares mean difference from placebo of the change in MADRS total score at the end of week 6 was 3.1 for the 20mg dose with a 2-sided p-value of 0.083, slightly below the pre-specified 2-sided type I error level of 0.1. A statistically significant improvement was also observed at week 3 for the 20mg dosage.

These results are significant because ~60-70% of patients diagnosed and treated with first-line therapies such as SSRIs or SNRIs, do not adequately respond. After the aMDD2002 study, comparing MIN-202 to quetiapine, is completed and evaluated – scheduled to be read out in 3Q19 – Minerva and Janssen will decide the next steps for MIN-202 in the treatment of acute MDD.

More good news regarding MIN-202 came on June 24th, 2019, when the company announced positive top-line data from its ISM2005 insomnia study. MIN-202 achieved its primary endpoint of a statistically significant mean decrease from baseline at Night 1 in Latency to Persistent Sleep (LPS) versus placebo. LPS was 15 minutes for placebo, 50 minutes for 10mg MIN-202 and 48 minutes for MIN-202 (p<0.001). More impressive still was that MIN-202 demonstrated greater improvement versus standard of care Ambien in both LPS and Wake After Sleep Onset over first six hours at Night 1. This news prompted a 40% jump in Minerva’s stock price on 27.8 million shares.

Based on these results, it is likely that Minerva will proceed to a Phase 3 trial for MIN-202 in the treatment of insomnia, a recognized public health issue that has significant daytime consequences for 7-13% of the population worldwide. A safer and slightly more effective alternative to Ambien could impact the sleep aid market where, before generic competition, Ambien dominated with sales of ~$2.8 billion in 2011.

The collaboration with Janssen has many decision trees, but if MIN-202 goes to Phase 3 for both insomnia and acute MDD indications, Minerva would receive a $40 million milestone from Janssen but would be responsible for funding 100% of the Phase 3 trial for insomnia and 40% of the Phase 3 MDD program. Regarding commercialization, Minerva has an exclusive right to substantially all of Europe and is eligible to receive royalties from Janssen for the rest of the world. In return, Janssen is eligible to receive royalties from Minerva in Europe.

MIN-301. The company also has a pre-clinical compound, called MIN-301, that it assumed through the acquisition of Mind-NRG-Sari in 2014. It is being studied in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary:

Minerva held $79.3 million of cash and equivalents and no debt as of March 31st, 2019. Since its IPO, Minerva has generated additional working capital through a 2017 public offering that raised net proceeds of $41.6 million and a $30 million upfront payment from Janssen, also in 2017. The company has a cash runway into early 2021.

Minerva has a small but enthusiastic following on the Street with three buy and one outperform rating. Of significant note is their $19.50 median twelve-month price target, representing substantial upside from its current trading level.

With that said, the company’s second largest shareholder, Index Venture Associates (IVA) has sold over 600,000 shares in the past six weeks, leaving it with ~3.9 million shares, or ~10% of the shares outstanding. However, if the fund was serious about unloading the balance of its position, it had a perfect opportunity on June 24th, 2019, when 27.8 million shares exchanged hands. On that date, IVA elected to divest of only 197,000 shares at an average price of ~$6.01, likely indicating that its selling is over for now.

Verdict:

There could be significant upside to Minerva, which has several remaining catalysts in 2019, including the results of its pivotal trial for MIN-101 for negative symptoms in schizophrenia, and acute MDD indication readouts for both MIN-117 and MIN-202. The positive Phase 2b MIN-202 top line data to date de-risks the milestone payment from Janssen. Minerva will likely return to the capital markets one more time before its candidates are generating revenue and IVA might become a seller again in the near future.

I think there is more than enough here to denote Minerva as a small ‘watch item’ position at this point for now. I am hesitant to consider it for a larger stake at this time.

MIN-202 looks solid for amnesia. However, that is many years off since a Phase 3 trial is not even on the drawing board and under a best-case scenario (commercialized in late 2022 and attains double blockbuster status), Minerva is only going to see ~$200 million a year from its agreement with Janssen. Yes, they own the rights to Europe and that has value, but not all that much to get excited about in terms of Minerva's top line. There is also Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Belsomra (already approved) to contend with.

The results of the MIN-101 Phase 2b trial (released May 2016) are statistically significant but Minerva used a pentagonal model (only 25 of 30 scores on PANSS - possible to remove the positive symptoms) and by nature these tests are extremely subjective. Enrollment completion of the Phase 3 MIN-101 trial keeps getting delayed for lack of test subjects getting through screening.

At least one more seriously dilutive capital raise is very likely. The company pulled a registration in April - likely because they knew about positive results from one of its MIN-202 trials. With only 39 million shares outstanding and a $6.50 stock, dilution will be significant barring more very good news.

"Just imagine what would have happened if Michael Jordan quit after getting cut from his High School Basketball team?” ― John A. Passaro

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha, just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button."

I present and update my best small-cap biotech stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Biotech Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long NERV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.