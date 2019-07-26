Weekly Edge: Boris Johnson Confirmed As Next U.K. Prime Minister

By Ansh Chaudhary

Boris Johnson was confirmed as the next prime minister of the U.K. Wednesday. His win makes a "no-deal" Brexit more likely, which could lead to tariffs, trade disruptions, and even a deep recession for Britain, according to the Associated Press.

The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that a "no-deal" Brexit could threaten the world economy. The AP reports,

A 'no-deal' Brexit means that on Nov. 1, tariffs will be slapped on goods traded between the U.K. and the remaining 27 EU countries. Other impediments to trade would be imposed, such as new restrictions on the movement of people and regulatory standards, including on Britain's crucial financial services sector. Britain would also face the prospect of losing trade deals the EU has struck over the years, including with Canada and Japan-these account for around 11% of U.K. trade."

The British pound will also face consequences. Since the U.K. voted on June 23, 2016, to leave the EU, the pound is down over 13%, according to CNBC. The pound hit its two-year trough last week at $1.2382, and many are concerned that the pound could decline to the value of the U.S. dollar.

Businesses are preparing for what could lie ahead on October 31, the deadline Johnson said the U.K. must leave the EU "do or die, come what may." Millions of dollars have been spent stockpiling goods and preparing for alternative transportation arrangements, reports The Wall Street Journal. Unfortunately, it is impossible to prepare for every eventuality. The deadline could affect British stores during the vital Christmas period, when 20% of the U.K.'s retail sales are generated. In addition, October coincides with flu season, and, unlike other goods, drugs, and vaccines, "the flu shot can't be stockpiled because it is made with a short lead time," says the Journal.

Many believe Johnson may have to change his inflexible stance in order to reverse the decline of the pound. A push for a hard Brexit could lead to an increased chance of a general election, which would exacerbate the woes for the pound, CNBC wrote. If Johnson were to address these concerns, markets could see that in a positive light and the pound could make a comeback.

