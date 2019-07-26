PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis
About: PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), Includes: MNST
by: Cory Cramer
Summary
This analysis of PepsiCo stock uses a 10-year time frame and assumes a recession will occur at some point over that period.
It analyzes expected returns from sentiment reversion-to-mean, earnings growth, and business returns that weight returns to shareholders more heavily.
It concludes what to do with PepsiCo stock at current prices.
Introduction
Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of highly cyclical stocks. When dealing with highly cyclical stocks,