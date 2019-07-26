YRC Worldwide Is Perpetually Undervalued

I have written about YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) three times before. Twice in the summer of 2013 when I recommended a sell or short around $25 to $30. I was right about that call. Then in February 2016 I recommended a buy on the stock at around $7, in expectations of a doubling in price by the end of the year with it being a possible buyout target. While I was right about the price move by the end of the year, I was wrong about YRCW being a buyout target. Since then, YRCW has sunk to less than half of that $7.00 stock price seen in February 2016, continuing its long-term downtrend.

Data by YCharts

As YRCW is within striking distance of challenging its all-time lows, I believe it is a good time to re-evaluate a position in the stock. Since 2016, the valuation story has changed little. Below is a comparison of EV/EBITDA between YRCW and three of its peers in the LTL (less-than-truckload) trucking industry in 2016 and again today. Those three companies are XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO), Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) and ArcBest Corporation (ARCB).

Source: My 2016 article on YRCW for 2016, data Yahoo Finance for 2019 data

YRCW is still trading at less than half of the multi-billion dollar players in the industry, XPO and ODFL. While YRCW maintained its relative cheapness compared to its peers, the other three stocks have substantially increased their price over that time when YRCW has drastically declined.

Data by YCharts

YRCW is a textbook definition of a value trap. Investors have endured a long-term decline in price that has been buoyed somewhat by there always being someone in the market who is looking for a contrarian or value pick. Because so much of YRCW's enterprise value is locked up in debt relative to equity, a big move in the stock price barely moves the needle on the EV/EBITDA multiple. For instance, a doubling in the stock price would result in a 5.3x multiple, still well below the industry average. This is what entices value investors about YRCW. However, this works the other way too. A slight decline in EBITDA can cause the stock to plummet as the valuation multiple aligns with the new reality.

Why is YRCW perpetually undervalued?

YRCW has significantly above average risks compared to the other LTL players when looking at its liabilities and off-balance sheet potential liabilities. As of Q1 2019, YRCW has $1,929 million in assets against $2,278 million in liabilities for a shareholders' deficit of $350 million. The company has actually done a good job in reducing the negative amount of shareholders' equity over the years:

Data by YCharts

If YRCW can get back into positive shareholders' equity and reduce its leverage, that may help the market see that the risks of insolvency are on the decline and therefore, the stock can trade at less of a discount to its peers. YRCW is still a long way off from achieving this goal and needs to post several consistently profitable quarters as well as sell property or other non-core assets to make it happen any time soon.

The bigger issue may be around YRCW's potential pension liabilities, as outlined as a risk factor in last year's annual filing:

Based on information obtained from public filings and from plan administrators and trustees, we believe our portion of the contingent liability in the case of a full withdrawal from or termination of all of the multi-employer pension plans would be an estimated $9 billion on a pre-tax basis. If we were subject to withdrawal liability with respect to a multi-employer plan, the Employment Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended (“ERISA”), provides that a withdrawing employer can pay the obligation in a lump sum or over time based upon an annual payment that is the highest contribution rate to the relevant plan multiplied by the average of the three highest consecutive years measured in contribution base units, which, in some cases, could be up to 20 years. Even so, our applicable subsidiaries have no current intention of taking any action that would subject us to payment of material withdrawal obligations; however, we cannot provide any assurance that such obligations will not arise in the future which would have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations.

This $9-billion pension liability that may or may not come to fruition at some point in time is a dark cloud hanging over YRCW. It restricts the company's ability to get bought out in an industry that is in need of consolidation because it would create a potentially massive liability for the purchaser. On the bright side, it does provide an incentive for unionized employees and certain investors to play ball with the company lest they lose another consistent payer into the plan. However, these forces are quite happy with YRCW existing as a zombie stock with little hope of being a good investment for shareholders as long as the entity exists and is profitable just enough to keep the pension fund alive and provide unionized employees with paychecks.

Conclusion: Avoid YRCW

While I had very strong recommendations to buy or sell YRCW in the past, my recommendation right now is to avoid the stock altogether. An investor may wish to put YRCW on their watch list and monitor it for any major move up that makes it a good short candidate, but right now it is low enough in price where a short trade is not going to be that lucrative compared to the risk a short takes on of a large temporary move.

On the long side, YRCW has proven itself to be perpetually undervalued. If an investor wants to speculate on some good news coming, or a short squeeze (short interest is only 12% so it's not the greatest squeeze candidate), they are free to do so. But if someone is buying YRCW solely because it seems like a value investment trading well below industry peers, I would suggest to reconsider that decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.