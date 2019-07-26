Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy

The charts are starting to firm up for Citigroup, fusing an attractive fundamental situation with an improving technical setup.

Citigroup is near the top of the pack when it comes to earnings and revenue growth forecasts in 2019 and 2020.

There's not a lot of love for bank stocks right now. In fact, it's been this way for a while. I don't know whether that changes and bank stocks eventually get the higher valuation that they deserve. But even if they don't, investors can sleep better at night knowing they are paying a low price for a high-quality asset.

In the case of "best" bank stocks, one could make any number of arguments. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is often regarded as a top pick for its large base of customer deposits and its Merrill Lynch arm. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is routinely referred to as the most well-rounded bank stock for its balance sheet, valuation, growth and capital return plan.

But among all the bank stocks, Citigroup (NYSE:C) actually catches my eye the most. Let's explore the bank a bit more depth.

Is Citigroup Stock a Buy?

Analyst estimates have to be taken with a grain of salt, but they are helpful in determining the current outlook for public equities. In Citigroup's case, estimates call for earnings of $7.62 per share this year.

That's up 14.6% from Citi's results in 2018. In 2020, estimates call for further growth of 11.5% to $8.50 per share. Double-digit earnings growth in back-to-back years is noteworthy, and in Citigroup's case, may help to offset the somewhat lackluster revenue growth. Estimates call for sales to grow just 1.6% this year and 2.3% in 2020. That's good not great, but at this stage of the market, it's not completely unexpected.

More importantly, should Citigroup achieve this year's earnings expectation of $7.62 per share, it leaves the bank valued at just 9.5 times this year's earnings. On a price-to-book value, C stock trades at just 0.92, while its price-to-tangible-book ratio is 1.08. (We'll compare all of this to its peers in a minute).

In other words, Citigroup has solid earnings growth and decent revenue growth, but a very reasonable valuation.

In late-June, Citigroup got the green light from the Fed to boost its dividend and buyback plan. The company plans to increase its dividend 13.3% to $2.04 per share annually. That gives the stock a yield of 2.8% based on Wednesday's closing price. Further, the bank was approved to buy back up to $17.1 billion worth of stock in the next four quarters, which currently represents more than 10% of its market cap.

Citigroup vs. Its Peers

Everything we just covered - the growth, valuation, capital return, etc. - is reasonably attractive to the point where one could argue Citigroup could find a home in most investors' portfolios. However, is it the best pick among its peers? We're talking about Citigroup, BofA, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Let's take a closer look, starting with growth in 2019 (sorted by revenue growth).

Revenue Growth Est. Earnings Growth Est. JPMorgan 3% 13.4% Citigroup 1.6% 14.9% BAC 0.1% 8.8% Wells Fargo -3.2% 15.7% Goldman Sachs -3.3% -7.9%

As you can see, the best growers this year are JPMorgan for revenue growth and Wells Fargo for earnings growth. However, Citigroup hovers near the top of the pack in both categories. That theme is consistent with growth forecasts for 2020 as well (again sorted by revenue growth).

Revenue Growth Est. Earnings Growth Est. Goldman Sachs 2.8% 9.1% Citigroup 2.3% 10.7% JPMorgan 1.7% 3.6% BAC 1.1% 7.7% Wells Fargo -2% -2.5%

When it comes to yield, Citigroup's 2.8% dividend is in the middle of the pack. While nothing to scoff at, it trails Wells Fargo's 4.2% payout and JPMorgan's 3.05% yield. However, it's quite superior to the 2.25% payout from Goldman Sachs and the 2.35% yield from Bank of America.

Now let's look at valuation (sorted by P/E ratio).

Current P/E P/B P/tB Citigroup 9.5x 0.92 1.08 Goldman Sachs 9.5x 0.89 0.89 Wells Fargo 10.1x 1.21 1.57 BAC 10.7x 1.16 1.61 JPMorgan 11.5x 1.58 2.05

While Citigroup may have a good yield and decent growth profile vs. its peers, it does not command the same valuation as its peers. On an earnings basis, it trades near the same valuation as Goldman Sachs, with both names trading for less than 10 times current earnings. A similar observation can be seen in the price-to-book and price-to-tangible-book measures, where Goldman and Citi are well below their peers.

However, compared to Goldman Sachs, Citigroup looks far more attractive. For roughly the same valuation do you want Citigroup - strong yield, near the top of the pack in growth - or Goldman Sachs, which has negative earnings and revenue growth expectations in 2019 and a yield of just 2.25%?

Trading Citigroup Stock

Last but not least is the chart for Citigroup stock. After chopping below $72 all month, the stock finally made a critical move over this level on July 24th. The group has been such a lousy play over the last 18 months that I don't know if this breakout can stick.

However, if $72 can go from acting as resistance to acting as support, perhaps Citi and the rest of the banks can garner some much-needed momentum in the second half of 2019. If it can, perhaps Citigroup stock can rally to its 2018 highs near $78. That's a modest return of just ~7% from current levels, but could pave the way to a valuation that's more in line with its peers and potentially put new highs on the table.

But let's keep it simple first, and see that $72 holds as support, along with the 20-day moving average. When the technicals blend well with the fundamentals, investors can seize a unique opportunity in the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.