Why I'm Taking Profits On Alibaba

Alibaba (BABA) has become the stock of choice for a trade on a resolution to the trade war with China. However, their actions (or lack thereof) have reduced my trust in management. Further, the profitability has been mysteriously declining. I only buy stocks of best of breed stories to increase my probability of success. With BABA this is no longer the case - at least not with stock alone.

The Risks Outweigh The Value: Broken Thesis

I have not covered BABA in a while but I covered the stock extensively last year. Previously, I had cited the stock’s low valuation and best of breed core businesses, but also noted their corporate governance risk and large amount of M&A. I wrote that I was hopeful that BABA would significantly slow their M&A due to the poor action in their stock price and instead repurchase shares at a huge discount. While shares have performed moderately well since then, I am disappointed that BABA has not taken the logical steps I laid out in taking advantage of their low stock valuation. Further, additional red flags have emerged which contribute to what I see as a breakdown in the thesis. I now detail the issues with BABA which keep it from becoming a core holding in my Best of Breed Portfolio.

Declining Profitability And Questions About Sales Growth

The typical bullish thesis of BABA centers around the tremendous revenue growth it has seen as the “Amazon of China.” The company is best known for their Taobao and Tmall e-commerce platforms, which are like Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY) for China. BABA also has other significant segments such as Youku (one of the “YouTubes of China”) and a cloud division, but their core commerce division remains the most significant business segment to date:

(2019 Investor Presentation)

Revenues for FY2019 grew 51% overall and 54% for their “core commerce” segment. Those who have not done much digging might find such revenue growth to justify a purchase of BABA at almost any valuation, and an outright steal at its roughly 34 times multiple of GAAP EPS and 30 times multiple of company provided non-GAAP EPS. When we dive into the numbers more closely we however see reason for skepticism.

BABA has been testing an exciting new retail concept in “Hema” which in short is best known for its robotically-enhanced grocery stores.

(SmartShangai)

While the concept is admittedly very cool, grocery store sales must have much lower profitability than sales from BABA’s core e-commerce segment, which typically has high margins due to it mainly consisting of commissions and transaction fees. For example, Kroger (KR) has gross margins around 20%, which is much lower than 80% gross margins with BABA showed in 2011. For those interested, this is a big distinction as compared to AMZN, which has lower gross margins because much of its sales are not from third party sellers. We can see that their core commerce adjusted EBITDA margin has been declining very significantly the past several quarters:

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from 20-K)

This has led to overall profitability to decline precipitously as well:

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from 20-F)

This point is further underscored by the weird phenomenon that in spite of aggressive 51% revenue growth, non-GAAP EPS grew only 17% YOY. One would typically expect EPS growth much faster than 51% due to operating leverage. The consolidation of the non-software based revenues has clearly muddied the waters significantly and made it difficult to judge the stock on the basis of their high revenue growth.

Non-GAAP And Share-Based Compensation

I should note that many sources reference BABA using their company-provided non-GAAP numbers, which in my opinion is misguided. While I agree that we should add back non-operation related items such as unrealized gains on investments, for the past fiscal year BABA also adds back $37.5 billion RMB ($5.6 billion USD) of share-based compensation, which made up over 46% of net income:

(BABA 2019 20-F)

Should share based compensation be added back because it is a “non-cash” expense? Because I do not anticipate BABA to stop paying out share based compensation, I expect it to be recurring in nature and thus we can not exclude it on account of being a “one-time item.” Furthermore, we can see that the arguably generous share-based compensation has led to shares outstanding continue to increase at a rapid rate:

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from Morningstar)

Shares outstanding has grown over 10% in the past 4 years - ignoring this clearly real expense would thus make little sense. When adjusted for investment gains and share based compensation, we arrive at an EPS figure which is much lower than both GAAP and their provided non-GAAP EPS (in USD, using company-supplied numbers):

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from 20-F)

Lack Of Actions Speaks Volumes

BABA had authorized a $6 billion USD share repurchase program last year. I expected BABA to fully make use of this authorization and to even expand upon it. I was disappointed to see that BABA ended the year having only repurchased $1.57 billion USD.

Instead, BABA has continued to hoard cash and conduct significant M&A.

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from 20-F)

On the surface this is a stock trading at 35 times company provided non-GAAP numbers with revenues growing at over 50% (though we have seen above that both these numbers should be taken with a grain of salt). Even with adjusted numbers share are just screaming cheap thus it should concern investors that BABA is preferring to hold cash and buy other companies instead of its own stock, amidst a true period of weakness in the Chinese stock market.

Actions Also Speak Volumes: Hong Kong Listing

BABA reportedly is set to soon IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with reports that they will raise up to $20 billion USD in proceeds. While this would have the positive of giving BABA access to more capital in Hong Kong, my question is: why? BABA had $28 billion USD of cash on their balance sheet and generated over $15 billion USD in free cash flow this past year. Furthermore, does this IPO listing signal that management actually thinks shares are not materially undervalued and perhaps even overvalued? Otherwise why would management be seeking to dilute shareholders to the tune of $20 billion USD, or roughly 4.5% of shares outstanding? The lack of a serious share repurchase program and this proposed share offering suggest either than shares are not as undervalued as they appear, or that management isn’t aligned with shareholders. Both cases ring hollow in generating a compelling buy thesis.

Variable Interest Entity Complexity

We can see below that the corporate structure is very complicated - if it isn’t clear, shares of BABA represent ownership in the “Variable Interest Entities” (‘VIEs’) box at the very bottom:

(2019 20-F)

In the U.S., stocks represent ownership of the underlying business. Chinese stocks trading in the U.S. are much different. Due to Chinese regulations preventing foreign ownership of Chinese companies, those seeking investors from the U.S., including BABA, have bypassed such regulation by creating VIEs, which give owners of the VIEs ownership of contracts giving them rights to the earnings of the corresponding company. This means that in the eyes of the Chinese government, U.S. investors don’t own BABA, but in the eyes of U.S. investors, they own the earnings of BABA. Clearly this extra layer of complexity is not an added benefit and only adds government risk to the equation, in addition to the fact that it is virtually impossible for shareholders of BABA to sue management for not acting on behalf of shareholders - there isn’t anything to sue! I should remind readers of the Ant Financial (one of the the “PayPals of China”) incident, where then-CEO Jack Ma took Ant Financial out of BABA without consulting the shareholders, which included Yahoo. In the end, BABA retained roughly 33% ownership of Ant Financial - but such an incident has shown the real risks inherent in the VIE structure, namely you don’t really know what you own, if anything.

Valuation

BABA trades just over 47 times my adjusted TTM EPS of $3.70. For a company with business segments very closely resembling AMZN, this is admittedly dirt cheap. Again - dirt cheap. However, given the above concerns with capital allocation and declining profitability, I require a larger margin of safety before purchasing shares - I am waiting for shares to trade at around 30 times adjusted EPS, which would be $111 based on TTM EPS but should move markedly higher as EPS continues to grow.

Note On Altaba

Earlier this year Altaba (AABA) announced its plan to sell its shares and liquidate. This was a somewhat disappointing result for a stock which primarily existed as a way for shareholders to purchase BABA at a large discount to NAV. I am disappointed that BABA did not make a greater effort to try to buyout AABA and essentially arbitrage the discount in its share price, but regardless this investment alternative to BABA will no longer be available after AABA finishes its liquidation. It is unclear about the tax liabilities that would incurred to AABA for selling its BABA stake - but for those interested in arbitrage they might find AABA worth a deeper look, depending of course on the then-prevailing share price discounts.

Verdict

At these prices, I just can't get excited about buying BABA for the Best of Breed portfolio. The price does not yet compensate but for poor shareholder alignment and declining profitability. If I had to buy then I would structure a trade using options to reduce my exposed downside. With so many unknowns and not a lot to help out shareholders in the way of shareholder returns, this is a time to express great caution with a stock that will almost certainly move in line with developments on the trade war.

Conclusion

While BABA has best of breed operations in its AMZN-like core business, the poor capital allocation policies and declining profitability raise red flags which I can not overlook. As a result, BABA is not in our Best of Breed Portfolio because shares are not cheap enough to discount these red flags currently seen at the business. I rate BABA a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.