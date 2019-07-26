Atrium Deal Is Bullish For The Entire European Retail REIT Sector

Two weeks after my article on Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF), Gazit Globe (OTCPK:GZTGF), already the majority shareholder since 2008, announced it is buying up the remaining 40% stake in the business. The deal, expected to close on January 2nd, 2020, values Atrium at EUR 3.75 per share, a 19% premium vs. the price at the time of article publication (EUR 3.15). While those who shared this short journey with me can immediately book a nice short-term capital gain, I believe income investors like myself cannot help but have bittersweet feelings of what the possible total return could have been in the longer term.

Gazit Globe CEO Chaim Katzman, who is also president of Atrium, remarked how the deal is an excellent opportunity for Gazit considering the negative sentiment toward real estate in Europe. I agree with him the takeover is the right move for the Israeli mall owner, and I am quite sure the buyer is getting the better hand of the deal, scooping up quality assets at a low price and located in e-commerce-resistant markets. The market also seems to agree since Gazit shares jumped more than 10% on the news. My Atrium assessment valued the company's NAV at approximately EUR 4.00 per share, much more conservative already than the stated EUR 5.05 of the EPRA NAV.

Although the offer could be technically rejected, I believe the deal will go through. The Atrium Board of Directors has already approved it, and the offer will now go through a court arrangement scheme after a seven-week grace period to allow for potential better offers. The court vote needs a 75% of the minority shareholders to agree with the proposal to seal the deal, but shareholders must be present and vote at the court meeting, and it is unlikely anybody will emerge to disagree since no activist investor has been involved with Atrium lately.

Regardless of Atrium's destiny, as I noted in my previous article, I remain bullish on the European retail REIT sector. Atrium's peers still trade at depressed valuations vs. historical averages and in sympathy with American peers. While I do believe some opportunities also exist among US-listed names, I rest my case that differences between the two markets also exist. To cite a few: 1) Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) presence is widespread but less ubiquitous. The most significant difference is perhaps in the logistics supply chain since (reasonably priced) deliveries in Europe take days, not hours, and Amazon relies on third parties. 2) Europe has six times less retail space per capita than America. 3) Europe has a bigger senior, e-commerce resistant population. For all the above, I believe the retail REIT space in Europe is less challenged than the US, and especially quality operators will not only survive but also thrive in this new environment. New e-commerce resistant retailers will occupy the best physical spaces and use omni-channel selling strategies.

Notable comps

The acquisition comes two months after Atrium announced a deal with ECE Real Estate Partners for selling two of its larger shopping malls in Poland. While it was not apparent why Atrium pursued a deal seemingly against its stated strategy of acquiring dominant properties in Poland, it now became evident that management was raising cash for the acquisition. Investors are set to receive EUR 3.15 directly from Gazit while Atrium will pay EUR 0.60 in the form of one last cash distribution paid January 16th, 2020.

The 3% premium vs. book value obtained by Atrium is a testament of how private and public markets have disconnected, and material opportunities for investors exist in this space. Although I still own my position in Atrium, I now consider the funds available for new opportunities if the acquisition spread is thin enough. Notable peers I am looking into at the moment include Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF), Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF), Eurocommercial Properties (OTC:EUCMF) and Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF).

Indeed, I established this month a small entry position in Eurocommercial. I lean towards the slightly lower-quality, higher-yielding Dutch choices over the French counterparts because of the lower WHT rate (to the best of my knowledge, 15% for both EU and US investors). However, I expect to re-assess all these names over the next few months.

From a Price-to-EPRA NAV perspective, I also note that Klepierre, whose performance has been far from brilliant like peers, is still relatively higher at about 0.75x. The multiple is the same offered to Atrium by Gazit, but both Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Eurocommercial currently trade at 0.55-0.60x. If asset quality is reasonably similar, the market should act toward closing this discount. Wereldhave trades even lower at 0.5x, but investors should be willing to have an appetite despite some quality and leverage issues. Those seeking a deep value name could find an even better discount to NAV in Hammerson plc (OTCPK:HMSNF).

What Klepierre told investors in its half-year release

Those who are still unconvinced of my bullish stance towards European mall REITs can also take a look at the latest Klepierre earnings release of July 24th.

Below are the highlights:

Source: Klepierre website

In substance, Klepierre raised guidance, reported FFO growth of 5.4%, confirmed net rental income and like-for-like retailer sales are still on the rise at its properties, vacancy remains low at 3%, and cost of debt further reduced at 1.5%.

Notably, like-for-like sales accelerated from +0.9% in FY2018. The most positive geographies were Spain (+5.8%) and Czech Republic (+8.9%), which seem to reflect the health of the respective economies. The bulk of Klepierre portfolio is still however anchored to France-Belgium (40%), Italy (17%) and Scandinavia (16%), whose performance has been less impressive YTD. By segment, food & beverage and health & beauty were the main contributors to the sales increase, but also the highly debated fashion category was positive at +0.5%.

Next in line is Wereldhave, which is expected to report H1 results on Friday, 26th. I do not expect results nearly as positive as Klepierre, but it will be interesting to see how European "class B" properties are faring in comparison to Klepierre's high-quality assets. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield will also report at the end of this month (July 31st), while Eurocommercial will report FY results at the end of August.

In conclusion

There has been a lot of speculation about the future of retail. The sector is changing at a fast clip, but arguably the entire society is doing so at rhythms unforeseen prior. Based on my professional experience, I firmly believe most successful retailers are bound to remain physical for a long time (20+ years), and I see more and more blurring boundaries between virtual and physical environments. Check this slide from the latest Klepierre presentation deck:

Source: Klepierre H1 presentation (author's edit for content)

I see quality names like Klepierre as a source of dependable income for retirees and income investors, and although the equity markets barely noticed, the sector has finally woke up to evaluate consolidation opportunities. With a new ECB QE kicking off, I believe the chances to invest in European retail REIT shares at a fraction of NAV may not last much longer.

