After Surging 80% YTD, Barco Is Still A Buy

The stock is a buy, but pay attention to the growth of the Enterprise Division.

EBITDA skyrocketed more than 31% and will continue to increase in the second half.

Now that the half-year report of Barco (OTCPK:BCNAF) has been published, it is time to reevaluate this company. Certainly when taking into account that year to date the stock is up more than 80%. I have gone through all the financial publications since Q1 2015 and split out the revenue and the EBITDA per division, so it serves as a reference point. Most important is the Enterprise Division, where the lucrative 'ClickShare' and 'Control Room' are transforming Barco into a growth stock. Source: Google Finance - Barco

Entertainment division

Quarterly numbers (Millions Euro) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue Entertainment 134.9 129.5 109.8 140.4 2015 EBITDA Entertainment 27.5 16.1 Revenue Entertainment 133.1 139.5 142.2 163.4 2016 EBITDA Entertainment 22.7 7.7 Revenue Entertainment 122.6 124.8 136.5 149.4 2017 EBITDA Entertainment 17.5 21.4 Revenue Entertainment 110.3 118.6 126.9 91.8 2018 EBITDA Entertainment 17.4 15.5 Revenue Entertainment 94.1 121.8 2019 EBITDA Entertainment 17.3

Source: Author, based on company data.

The division is back on the growth track regarding sales, following 2018 which was bad for the entertainment division. There have been several deals closed in China, where Barco supplies the technology for cinemas.

Revenue has rebounded from a stretch of five consecutive declining quarters and EBITDA is bound to go up in the second half of 2019, as the order book is +12.4%. We can expect an EBITDA of around €20M, given this higher order book.

Enterprise division

Cumulative numbers (Million) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue Enterprise 58.9 80 66.8 94.7 2015 EBITDA Enterprise 2.7 8.4 Revenue Enterprise 64.9 76 64.5 84.3 2016 EBITDA Enterprise 15.6 17.4 Revenue Enterprise 64.6 86.2 74.2 83.2 2017 EBITDA Enterprise 16.8 23.9 Revenue Enterprise 74.4 74.9 78.6 108 2018 EBITDA Enterprise 20.3 40.6 Revenue Enterprise 86.5 87.3 2019 EBITDA Enterprise 35.4

Source: Author, based on company data.

EBITDA margin: 20%. Growth year-over-year of sales of 16.5%. EBITDA grew 74%, which is an acceleration of 4 percentage points compared to 2H of 2018, where EBITDA growth stood at 70%.

In absolute terms, the EBITDA growth looks even more impressive and promising. While sales are up €24.5M, EBITDA is up €15.1M. Every extra euro in sales increases EBITDA by 62 cents.

Both 'Clickshare' and 'Control Rooms', the two products in the Enterprise portfolio, are growing at double-digit rates.

Right now, orders stand at +10.3%. When browsing through user reviews, even the negative ones, it gets clear that Clickshare is the undisputed number one in its category. One can expect growth to continue for at least half a year, probably much longer. We can expect sales of around €120M, with an EBITDA of around 48 million euros.

Healthcare division

Cumulative numbers (Million) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue Healthcare 47.8 56.9 53.5 57.8 2015 EBITDA Healthcare 10.3 9.1 Revenue Healthcare 57.2 58.5 55.2 63.7 2016 EBITDA Healthcare 11.1 13.5 Revenue Healthcare 59.1 60.8 56 67.4 2017 EBITDA Healthcare 13.8 13.7 Revenue Healthcare 60.6 59.2 60.5 64.7 2018 EBITDA Healthcare 13.9 16.7 Revenue Healthcare 62.2 63.2 2019 EBITDA Healthcare 16.3

Source: Author, based on company data.

However, order intake is 3.3% lower year over year. We can expect sales thus to be around €121M, and EBITDA to be around €14.5M.

Conclusion

Total EBITDA H1 2019 is at 69 million euros. At 35.4 million euros, EBITDA for the Enterprise division now accounts for more than half of the company's EBITDA, thanks to its high margin and impressive sales growth.

EBITDA margin stands at 13.6, up 3.3 percentage points. Profit margin is up more than 3 percentage points as well, increasing from 5.5 to 8.7%. This is an incredible jump, entirely driven by the Enterprise division. I expect the profit margin to increase further, even to 10%, the next quarter.

Is the stock a buy? I expect full-year EBITDA to be around €151.5M. Given an enterprise value of €2.07B, the EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 13.7. This does not seem too expensive for a company growing this fast. However, one should ask how sustainable the success of ClickShare and Control Room will be over time.

Additional sources: First Half Results Barco

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BCNAF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.