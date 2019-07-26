Q2 2019 'Upside Surprise' Data - Some Surprises

Revenue growth is up 3.8% so far, year over year, better than the weakness seen in early 2016.

Less than 1/3rd of the S&P 500 has reported results so far.

This table was published Wednesday morning, July 24, in an update sent out by Tajinder Dhillon of IBES by Refinitiv.

What's interesting is that for the S&P 500 as a whole, the "average" EPS upside surprise is 5.1%.

Looking at the sectors that have had a number of releases like Financials, the upside surprise is 4% - not bad.

Health Care has a 100% beat rate but just 25% of the sector had reported as of Wednesday morning or Tuesday night. (I noticed Bristol Meyer Squibb (NYSE:BMY) beat on both revenue and earnings Thursday morning per Briefing.com.)

The revenue upside surprise is 65%/35% with less than a 1% upside surprise in aggregate, so the EPS data is coming in better than revenue (as a whole).

Summary/Conclusion: Less than 1/3rd of the S&P 500 has reported results so far. Consumer Discretionary might take a hit with the results out of Ford (NYSE:F) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) (long a little of both), with Consumer Discretionary showing an 87% EPS beat rate before the latest numbers from Ford and Tesla.

There are some issues around earnings which will be discussed this weekend, but the "upside surprise" factor looks within the historical ranges.

