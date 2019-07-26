Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck

DOJ set to announce Sprint/T-Mobile approval

The Justice Dept. said antitrust chief Makan Delrahim would announce a "significant" merger enforcement action Friday, and Reuters reported that would be its conditional approval of the $26.5B merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). Expectations were high that the DOJ would announce a deal on Thursday involving Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) buying assets from the two, to pursue becoming a fourth national carrier. But that announcement (and a T-Mobile earnings call) were delayed, as the DOJ reportedly looked to persuade opposing state attorneys general to support the deal.

EU, U.K. dig in heels on new Brexit talks

New U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson gets his first rebuff from the European Union, which rejected Johnson’s demand to renegotiate the Brexit deal reached by his predecessor Theresa May. The withdrawal agreement, already rejected three times by the U.K. Parliament, is the “best and only agreement possible,” EU President Jean-Claude Juncker told Johnson. The British pound falls 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

SoftBank announces Vision Fund 2 with Microsoft, Apple joining

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) formally launched another megafund for tech investment, rolling out Vision Fund 2 this morning in Tokyo. The company confirmed $108B in commitments ($38B from itself, and $70B from a number of participants, including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) and a number of Japanese financial firms). As with its first $100B Vision Fund, the goal is "acceleration of the AI revolution" through investing in growth companies.

Cloud, YouTube drives Alphabet’s Q2 growth

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) aims to triple its Cloud sales force the next few years, management said on its earnings call; Cloud growth drove the tech giant’s Q2’s Other best performance and is now running at an $8B annual run rate. YouTube was the second-largest growth contributor in Q1 and Q2 with substantial growth in response to ads.

Amazon slips after earnings disappoint

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell in after-hours trading Thursday as its guidance for Q3 operating income of $2.1B-$3.1B trailed the consensus estimate of $4.38B. Q2’s operating income was no better, coming in at $3.08B compared with consensus of $3.71B. Part of the disappointment comes from Amazon Web Services revenue of $8.38B failing to meet the $8.51B consensus.

Morgan Stanley hires Forbes from UBS as vice chairman

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) hired Jim Forbes, a healthcare investment banking veteran, away from his role at UBS with plans to make him a vice chairman in its investment bank. That marks the latest in a string of departures from the investment banking operation at UBS. He's likely to continue working with clients in healthcare services and private equity.

House passes debt ceiling bill despite GOP concerns

The U.S. House of Representatives passes a two-year spending agreement that lifts the government’s debt ceiling despite concerns by many conservatives who have urged the President to reject it. The bill, which passed the House by 284 to 132, is expected to pass the Republican-controlled Senate next week. It boosts spending by $320B above limits set in a 2011 budget law and suspends the debt ceiling until the end of July 2021.