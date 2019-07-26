Healthy IoT Growth And Better Margins Support Silicon Labs

I’ve sort of thrown in the towel on valuation where Silicon Labs (SLAB) is concerned, accepting that the market is wiling to pay premiums beyond what I think is fair or reasonable to hold a position in one of the closest things to an IoT pure-play in the chip sector. To that end, my prediction from my last update that Silicon Labs could be a relatively attractive name in a growth-starved chip sector has helped up reasonably well, with SLAB continuing to outperform the chip sector as a whole.

Valuation doesn’t seem to be a consideration here; or at the very least, the Street is choosing to focus more on the buyout premiums paid for wireless assets like Cypress (CY), Quantenna (QTNA), and Marvell’s (MRVL) portfolio (3x-6x sales) than historical norms. Provided that Silicon Labs keeps growing, the party may not come to an end soon, but I have a hard time paying up to this extent.

A Decent Quarter

Earnings are just now coming out in earnest for the sector, so it’s a little more challenging to contextualize Silicon Labs’ results – Texas Instruments (TXN) seemed to do better than expected (good for SLAB given some overlaps), but guidance from companies like Xilinx (XLNX) and STMicro (STM) has been more mixed (though consistent with my own expectations). In any case, Silicon Labs was basically on target on revenue, but delivered a welcome 110bp beat on gross margin and an even stronger 170bp beat on operating margin, though revenue guidance for the third quarter was a little soft.

Revenue declined 5% yoy, but rebounded 10% qoq on double-digit rebounds in the IOT and Access businesses. IOT definitely led the way, with 7% yoy growth 17% qoq growth, with revenue now at 60% of the total. Infrastructure was weak, down 15% yoy and 4% qoq, hurt by timing delays in 5G and disruptions to the company’s business with Huawei, though isolation was up slightly. Access grew 12% qoq, while Broadcast was flat. Together these two businesses are about one-quarter of the business.

Gross margin was flat on a yoy basis, and down slightly (20bp) sequentially, with weaker infrastructure sales hurting the mix. Still, to have flat margins when Infrastructure was down 15% yoy is encouraging to me with respect to leverage improvement in that business. Operating income declined 14% yoy but rose 41% qoq, with a two-point yoy OPM decline and a 430bp qoq improvement. Inventory grew only 5% on a sequential basis, which I consider rather restrained, and days inventory declined about 4 days qoq, which again looks good particularly if Infrastructure sales are expected to ramp up from here.

Wireless-Driven IOT Growing Again

I believe Silicon Labs enjoys a premium valuation largely due to its strong leverage to Internet of Things (or “IOT”, “IoT”). With the sale of Cypress to Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), there aren’t many credible semiconductor stocks out there with such significant exposure to IOT, or at least not with appealingly large floats for institutional investors.

Silicon Labs’ IOT story remains underpinned by its strong connectivity assets, and particularly its strength in mesh networking through Zigbee, Bluetooth, and Z-Wave. Mesh networking is well-suited for applications where power consumption is important, there are meaningful data loads to move, and the nodes can be located relatively close together. Not surprisingly, then, SLAB’s mesh networking approach has caught in in indications like home smart metering and smart lighting (which apparently is about 80% Zigbee at this point).

Silicon Labs management stated that the IOT funnel grew another 30% to $8B, led by metering and lighting, and I believe the U.K. metering opportunity alone could be worth around $40 million a year to SLAB. It’s also worth noting that this is an increasingly diverse business, with around 80 customers at $1 million annualized run-rates.

The primary value in Silicon Labs’ IOT business is on that connectivity side. SLAB has MCU assets (8-bit and 32-bit), but they’re not particularly good. I continue to see that as a risk if customers increasingly demand integrated IOT solutions (MCU and connectivity), but there are still meaningful opportunities for the company’s connectivity-heavy portfolio, and the company could still hold acquisition appeal with a company with a stronger position in MCUs and weaker position in connectivity.

The Outlook

I’m not surprised to see turbulence among chip suppliers leveraged to 5G (including SLAB), particularly those doing business with Huawei. Honestly, I don’t know how management teams cope from a planning/projecting perspective given the whipsaws created by the current U.S. administration, but that is an “is what it is” situation. More to the point, SLAB still has good growth prospects in Infrastructure over the next few years, with a strong portfolio in timing and isolation.

With the strong results this quarter I have tweaked my margins for the near term, but my long-term assumptions remain more or less unchanged, including a long-term revenue growth in the high single digits and a mid-teens FCF growth rate.

Valuation is problematic. Even if I give a 6x multiple to the IOT business (commensurate with the highest multiples paid for connectivity assets recently) and a multiple more in line with what investors typically pay for this level of margins for the rest of the business, the resulting blended 5x forward multiple to 12-month revenue still doesn’t get me to today’s price.

The Bottom Line

Maybe SLAB will start delivering even more margin upside, though I’d note management’s own long-term goals (20% to 25%) are below the 30%-plus level that the Street really loves. In any case, investors seem content for now to pay a high multiple for this IOT-driven chip story. I continue to believe that Silicon Labs has an above-average near-term growth outlook (and investors certainly prize growth), but today’s multiple is too rich for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.