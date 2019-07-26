Gentherm, Inc. (THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gentherm, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRM)

Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call

July 25, 2019, 08:00 ET

Company Participants

Yijing Brentano - SVP, IR, Financial Planning & Analysis

Phillip Eyler - President, CEO & Director

Matteo Anversa - EVP, Finance, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Van Horn - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research Associates

Presentation

Yijing Brentano

Thank you Lexi, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Gentherm's earnings results were released