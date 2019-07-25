Short And Sharp: ECB Policy Unchanged, But It's All Coming

With monetary policy at the walls of effectiveness and unlikely to move the dial too much at this stage, perhaps the key vessel the ECB is actually targeting is the exchange rate.

By Seema Shah, Chief Strategist, Principal Global Investors

In the aftermath of Thursday's abysmal German Ifo Business Climate Index survey, markets had slightly raised their expectations for a European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut Thursday. While the ECB President Mario Draghi failed to surprise, markets should be satiated by the groundwork he has laid out for some potentially meaningful moves in September.

A rate cut in September further into negative territory is highly likely and the adjusted forward guidance reinforces the message that rates are staying low for very, very long. Yet, the more impactful announcement was that the Governing Council has tasked the committees to do technical work on options to design a possible tiering system for the deposit facility and restart quantitative easing (QE).

Deposit facility - Coming hot on the heels of several comments from European bank CEOs about the squeeze on lenders' profitability from negative rates, a tiering system has the potential to be very powerful for the banking sector and, unsurprisingly, banking shares surged on the news. For the overall economy too, this is a clear positive. Until now, negative rates have been undermining much of the ECB's very dovish monetary intentions, so tiering should at least unblock some of the monetary transmission mechanism.

Corporate bond purchases - Most hopes are resting on corporate bond purchases given its effectiveness in the original round of QE. With the universe of negative yielding bonds sitting at around $12.9 trillion, investors are desperate not to just reach for yield, but to get a yield. While corporate bond purchases will likely be constrained to just investment grade, it will push investors down the risk spectrum into the high yield space simply to get a slight pick-up. Given that Draghi said nothing to dispel the notion that corporate bond purchases are likely, the strong technicals driving European credit spread narrowing should continue. But, I note that bondholders are becoming increasingly vulnerable to bouts of sharp volatility.

Equity purchases - No doubt, people will continue to wonder if the ECB will purchase equities. I doubt they will venture so far into new territory at the current stage. Not only would it meet significant opposition from some Governing Council members, but it may have a limited impact on the economy. Retail investors in Europe tend to buy fewer equities than in other parts of the world, therefore any benefit from purchasing equities via the "wealth effect" may be less important for Europe. Never say never, of course, for if the economy continues to deteriorate, then the ECB may end up with little choice but to turn to equities.

Symmetric inflation target - There is some focus on the inflation target as the ECB moves towards a symmetric inflation target. This will permit the ECB to allow some inflation over-shooting without immediately triggering rate hike expectations and a tightening in financial conditions. Important as it reinforces their forward guidance, but not market-moving.

With monetary policy at the walls of effectiveness and unlikely to move the dial too much at this stage, perhaps the key vessel the ECB is actually targeting is the exchange rate. At the next meeting in September, I'll be keeping a close eye on the currency - and President Donald Trump's twitter feed.

