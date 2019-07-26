Sentiment Speaks: Why Is No One Speaking About This Bombshell Announcement?

To be honest, I was not going to write any more articles this week. My wife has progressed so well in her recovery that the doctors gave us the "all-clear" to go on our scheduled annual family pilgrimage to Disney. So, we have spent this week visiting with Mickey Mouse.

But, with the news that hit the market on Thursday, and the resulting market reaction, I simply cannot let the opportunity pass me by to highlight the inconsistency, if not the intellectual dishonesty, of those commenting upon our markets. So, I penned this article after the family went to sleep this evening.

For those that missed the bombshell news on Thursday, the ECB supposedly announced that rate cuts were likely in its future and that even further QE was part of the consideration. Now, shouldn't the market have rallied strongly on such news?

I mean, for those that so confidently believe that rallies and declines are driven by central bank action, should this not have been heralded as a major ignitor for a massive market rally?

Well, not only did the market not rally, but also it actually fell that day, and even closed near the lows of the day.

Do you hear what I now hear? Are you listening closely? Yes, my friends, that is the sound of silence. How is it possible we can have such a dramatic change in policy at the ECB, yet the markets have dropped and no one is speaking of this?

You see, I would not be making such a big deal about this if not for what would have been written if the exact opposite occurred. If the markets had rallied strongly on Thursday, would the narrative not have been "markets rallied strongly today on the back of ECB accommodations?" Of course, it would have.

So, does that mean the appropriate narrative should be "markets decline on the back of ECB accommodations?" Did the ECB accommodations actually "cause" the market to drop on Thursday?

Think about that one long and hard. Why would that not make sense if the exact opposite would have been bought into by every single market participant if the market had rallied? All financial analysts, and many of you as well, would be commenting about how clear it was that the market rallied due to the ECB action. So, why would not the opposite be true?

I hope many of you are honest enough with yourselves to answer that question appropriately. And, to those who are going to try to fashion answers like "it was priced in," or "they bought the rumor and sold the news," well, I am simply going to assume there is no hope for you.

This also brings me back to the chart created by Elliott Wave International presenting how the stock market continued to crash despite all the interventions by our government back in 2008 and 2009.

In fact, I have penned many articles about how one would be wise not to rely upon government and central bank action. These are just two articles in which I used market history to outline how central banks had no control over equity markets, Forex, and interest rates:

So, as the market continues to hit its head upon the resistance region between 3011-45SPX we outlined years ago, I wanted to take the opportunity to provide insight into the lack of consistency presented by most in the financial world. The only reason this event has been ignored is because it does not fit the common narrative. Yet, if the market had rallied strongly, we would have been hearing nothing else from each and every corner of the financial media world.

So, before you believe that which is being fed to you about what drives markets by analysts and the media alike, know the facts, learn your market history, and for G-d's sake, please do not buy into superficial perspectives of what moves the market. I promise you that it will get you into a lot of trouble in the years to come if you do not heed my warnings about this now.

Housekeeping Matter

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Thank you.

THE MARKET PINBALL WIZARD

After spending the better part of the last 8 years guiding well over 4500 subscribers and 500 money managers towards a new and clearer understanding of how financial markets work, I think these recent comments from our subscribers sum up our work quite well: "Pinball is accurate and provides key pivots points to establish positions or reduce positions. The accuracy is uncanny." "Avi's insights are unparalleled and he is very available in the chat room." “Provides no b.s. analysis of the markets that is impressively accurate.” CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.