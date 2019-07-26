3 Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Today, And 1 To Avoid: Machine Learning-Driven Insights

Our analysis suggests that discounted semiconductor stocks that offer no dividend are less likely to produce strong annual returns and offer an unfavorable risk-reward profile.

We used machine-learning techniques to analyze over 10 years of historical price and financial data, determine metrics associated with strong annual semiconductor stock returns and predict future semiconductor stock performance.

Introduction

Semiconductor stock prices have experienced volatility this year primarily due to the effects of the US-China trade war and cyclical concerns. We maintain that potential long-term stock returns are dictated by company fundamentals despite short-term noise.

In this article, we present the findings of machine learning techniques used to analyze expected 1-year returns on semiconductor stocks. First, we analyze the association between over 100 financial metrics and strong annual returns in semiconductor stocks. We then examine the predicted probability of strong annual returns relative to the overall market of 14 semiconductor stocks. Finally, we issue specific recommendations based on our analysis.

The data

We collected over 10 years of historical price and financial data on nearly 8,000 stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. Based on the data, we generated a dataset consisting of over 100 financial, growth and market metrics tracking the annual performance of individual stocks over time.

Drivers of long-term semiconductor stock returns

In order to determine key drivers of long-term returns in semiconductor stocks, we used historical stock price and financial data of a subset of technology stocks. We used bootstrapped regularized lasso regression to determine the linear association between an exhaustive list of over 100 standardized financial, growth and market metrics and a binary indicator of strong annual stock returns. Only metrics retained in ≥90% of trained models were considered in this analysis.

Table 1. Key metrics associated with strong annual returns in semiconductor stocks and their coefficients from bootstrapped regularized lasso regression

Key metrics associated with strong annual returns in semiconductor stocks and their coefficients from bootstrapped regularized lasso regression are summarized in Table 1. Generally speaking, an increase in metrics with positive coefficients is associated with an increased probability of strong annual returns. Conversely, a decrease in metrics with negative coefficients is associated with an increased probability of strong annual returns. Furthermore, the higher the absolute value of a coefficient, the stronger the association of the underlying metric to strong annual returns.

The metric most strongly associated with strong annual stock returns was the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. At first glance, this association may appear to be counter-intuitive as a lower P/S ratio is typically considered to convey a deeper discount or higher value. Our findings, however, suggest that discounted semiconductor stocks are generally less likely to produce strong annual returns as compared to stocks with a higher P/S ratio.

We also detected a positive association between strong annual stock returns and a higher dividend yield. This association is interesting as value stocks are often able to offer higher dividend yields suggesting that discounted semiconductor stocks offering higher dividend yields may still produce strong returns in the long term.

Higher stock returns were positively associated increased past quarter over quarter changes in the price of the S&P 500 and of the stock in question. Our finding suggests that stock momentum and strong overall market performance are associated with strong annual returns. Finally, we found a higher debt-to-assets ratio was positively associated with stock returns suggesting that stocks utilizing debt as leverage are more likely to produce strong long-term returns.

On the other hand, we found several metrics were associated with lower stock returns. The selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses to revenue ratio, a measure of the cost of revenue, was the metric most strongly associated with weaker returns. Our findings also indicate that asset growth and increases in the quick ratio, a measure of liquidity, were associated with poorer returns.

Predicting semiconductor stock future annual performance (part 1)

The following section discusses methods used for predicting future annual stock performance. To view results, please skip to the next section: “Predicting semiconductor stock future annual performance (part 2).”

In order to predict the future annual stock performance of semiconductor stocks, we trained a hundred neural networks using historical stock price and financial data containing over 100 standardized financial, growth and market metrics to predict the probability of a binary indicator for strong annual stock returns. We then calculated the probability of strong annual stock returns as the average predicted probability of the outcome across all neural networks. Finally, we internally validated results against a test set of data. A 75%/25% training/test set split was used for this analysis.

Neural networks are especially adept at solving problems of future stock performance due to their ability to detect complex patterns in data including nonlinear associations and interactions between metrics. Furthermore, we observed that training multiple neural networks led to a dramatic increase in the consistency and reliability of results.

Figure 1. Annual stock returns in the test set

To illustrate the effectiveness of our neural networks, consider the distribution of annual stock returns over the course of the last 10 years of a basket of all stocks included in the test set as shown in figure 1 above. As depicted in the histogram, the expected annual return of this basket of stocks is about 10% and follows an approximately normal distribution.

Figure 2. Annual stock returns in the test set vs. subset of stocks with predicted probability over 60% of strong annual stock returns

Figure 2 compares the distribution of annual stock returns in the entire basket of stocks in the test set (shown in blue) to a subgroup of stocks with a predicted probability over 60% of generating strong annual stock returns (shown in red). The distribution of stock returns for each basket is approximately normal; however, the subset of stocks selected by our neural networks have higher expected returns. In this case, the expected annual return of the entire basket of stocks was 10% as compared to 22% in stocks identified by our neural networks.

Figure 3. Expected annual returns at various probability thresholds of betting alongside predictions vs. expected market returns

The decision to select stocks with a predicted probability over 60% of strong annual stock returns is arbitrary. In this case, we say that the probability threshold was set to 60%; however, the probability threshold may be set to any value between 0 to 100%. Increasing the probability threshold will lead to the selection of individual stocks with a higher predicted probability of strong annual returns and a basket of stocks with a higher expected return.

Figure 3 shows that the expected return of stocks increases as the probability threshold is increased (blue line). By comparison, the horizontal red line representing the expected annual return of a basket of all stocks is lower than the basket of stocks selected by our neural networks at all probability thresholds. The shaded blue region represents the 95% confidence interval of the expected return of stocks selected by our neural networks at various probability thresholds and shows that the relative out-performance of stocks selected by our neural networks to the market is statistically significant.

Figure 4. Expected annual returns at various probability thresholds of betting against predictions vs. expected market returns

We also observe that the predicted probability of strong annual returns of our neural networks is conservative; while the predictions have high precision, they suffer from poor recall. In other words, stocks with a high predicted value of producing strong returns are likely to do so; however, our neural networks may miss stocks that ultimately produce strong returns.

Nevertheless, we caution placing bets against predictions. In figure 4, we illustrate the expected return of stocks of betting against our neural networks (blue line) to expected market returns (red line). At all probability thresholds, betting against our predictions leads to expected returns below that of the overall market. The negative impact of betting against predictions is especially pronounced at lower probability thresholds, which suggests that investors should generally avoid stocks with a low predicted probability of strong annual returns.

Predicting semiconductor stock future annual performance (part 1)

We predicted the probability of strong annual stock returns for over 64 semiconductor stocks. Our predictions for strong annual returns and other key metrics among large cap semiconductor stocks are summarized in table 2 below. We also present the results of Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) below due to its high predicted probability of strong annual returns.

Table 2. Predicted probability of strong annual stock returns and key metrics of select semiconductor stocks

Our findings suggest that the predicted probability of strong annual returns, which was calculated based on complex associations between individual stock financial and growth metrics and markers of overall market conditions, varies significantly between semiconductor stocks.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc (MXIM) and Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) had the highest predicted probability of strong returns (approximately 73%) of any semiconductor stocks. Semiconductor giants in Intel Corporation (INTC) and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) followed closely behind with predicted probabilities of approximately 65%. While Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Broadcom, Inc. (AVGO) had lower predicted probabilities (57%, 55.8% and 46.4%, respectively), these stocks still offer the potential for strong returns.

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) had poor predicted probabilities (31.4% and 29.8%, respectively). As such, we do not recommend initiating or adding to positions of either XLNX or ADI at this time. Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP), Applied Materials (AMAT), Skyworks, Inc. (SWKS) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) had very poor predicted probabilities (18.9%, 17.3% and 13.7%, 7.5%, respectively) making them stocks to actively avoid.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) had the poorest predicted probability of strong annual returns (2.8%). As such, we are currently issuing a strong sell recommendation on MU, and recommend investors consider less risky alternatives.

Figure 5. Distribution of predicted probabilities of strong annual stock returns in the test set

Figure 5 above shows the distribution of predicted probabilities of strong annual returns for over 1,500 stocks contained in our test set. Less than half a percent of stocks in our analysis had a calculated predicted probability of strong returns lower than 3%. To understand the particularly low predicted probability of strong annual returns for MU, we reiterate our prior findings that discounted semiconductor stocks that offer no dividend are generally less likely to produce strong annual returns.

MU has the lowest P/S and P/E ratio (1.86 and 5.39, respectively) as compared to both other semiconductor stocks in our analysis and the overall market. Indeed, MU is a deeply discounted stock. Moreover, MU offers no dividends to allow investors to lock in returns. At first glance, MU may appear to be a bargain; however, our findings suggest that deeply discounted semiconductor stocks have an unfavorable risk-reward profile. Furthermore, we define a bargain as a stock that offers strong potential for future returns rather than as a discounted one. As such, we consider MU to be a value trap and to represent an unfavorable risk-reward profile at this point in time.

Conclusion

Based on our analysis, we recommend MXIM as our top pick in the semiconductor space, and view INTC and TXN as attractive investment opportunities (strong buy). We also believe NVDA, AMD and AVGO offer an opportunity for strong long-term returns (buy). We suggest avoiding MCHP, AMAT, SWKS and MRVL (sell). Finally, we recommend selling positions in MU (strong sell).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.