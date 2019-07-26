U-Haul Parent Amerco: Investors Lose Patience As Shares Go Nowhere

Amerco Inc (NYSE:UHAL) is the parent company of U-Haul, which operates a fleet of rental trucks, trailers, and towing devices targeted at household movers. The company also offers self-storage solutions for household and commercial goods with facilities across the United States and Canada. The stock was a big winner between 2010 and 2015 as the economy rebounded from the financial crisis while more recent returns have been muted. Looking at the stock price and performance data, it's curious that shares haven't moved much in recent years, trading in a relatively narrow range between $300 and $400 since 2016. This represents a significant under-performance to the broader market considering the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 46% on a total return basis in the last three years while UHAL is down 1.5% over the period. We think the next move in the stock price is lower as the company struggles to build growth momentum and investors begin to lose patience.

UHAL stock price chart. Source: FinViz.

Background

UHAL operates a rental fleet of approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices as of the last fiscal year that ended March 31, 2019. The story has been otherwise weak growth in recent years. Revenue for the past year was up just 4% y/y while operating expenses increased 10%. Over the past three years, revenues have increased 10% total, compared to 26.4% for operating expenses.

UHAL Income Statement. Source: 10-K report.

EPS of $18.93 for the fiscal year 2019 compares to $40.36 in fiscal 2018, although last years results benefited from two large non-recurring items including a benefit of $18.16 per share from the Tax Reform Act and $7.34 from the sale of a major property in New York City. Adjusting for these amounts, EPS this year increased 27.4% compared to the comparable EPS in 2018 of $14.86. Still, this years level is about flat from of EPS of $18.34 in 2015 which places some context in the stock price that hasn't done much over the period.

The more concerning trend here is declining margins including the operating margin at 16.5% for the trailing twelve months, down from a peak of 26% in 2016. EBITDA margin has also trended lower and the 31.8% rate to end the fiscal year 2019 was the lowest going back to 2013.

The company continues to invest in fleet renewal and is betting on the self storage business though targeted acquisitions and new developments as a growth driver in what is still described as as fragmented market. Self storage revenues are still only about 10% of the company total but is the fastest revenue growth segment, up about 15% y/y in 2019 compared to 7% for truck rentals. The company is a major player in the storage market and claims to have an affiliation "with nearly 1 out of every 6 self-storage locations in the United States as either an owner, manager, service provider, or through a rental equipment dealer relationship."

UHAL self storage strategy. Source: Company IR.

The financial results have been consistently negative and declining free cash flow in recent years. Negative free cash flow of $894.4 million for the last twelve months is based on $975 million of operating cash flows and $1.9 billion of investments. Importantly, the annual fleet renewal spending at about $700 million suggests the company could produce ~$275 million in free cash flow if it completely cut back on all growth opportunities. This implies a potential free cash flow yield of 3.6% on the current $7.5 billion market cap. We believe the cash flow dynamic is a weak aspect of UHAL as an investment opportunity in our opinion.

To place $700 million in fleet spending in context, considering an average cost of $70,000 per vehicle, the company could purchase about 10,000 new vehicles per year compared to its 167,000 current rental fleet of trucks. The calculation is more complex in reality considering old trucks and assets are sold for a residual value. Nevertheless, the point highlights the capital intensity of the business including regular maintenance. UHAL will be challenged to significantly improve its free cash flow from current levels.

The Bearish Case for UHAL

We see the stock price reflecting an unjustified "quality" and "growth" premium. The bearish case for UHAL at current levels comes down to the following points:

Weak growth, consensus estimates for the current fiscal year at $3.934 billion represents a 4.4% increase. EPS estimates for the current year are better with a consensus of $21.68, up 14.5% y/y however this level is still below peak normalized EPS of $24.95 for the fiscal year 2016. Consensus estimates through 2021 expect relatively tepid earnings upside.

The current trend of lower margins and expectations of continued negative free cash flow going forward are also overall negative for the stock. At its core, we don't see much pricing power or a competitive advantage in the market. According to company data, the self-moving truck rentals market is a relatively mature and stable segment and the company competes with smaller operators in addition to professional moving businesses.

Higher occupancy rates of self storage segment is concerning particularly at this stage in the market cycle. Total square footage of storage space owned by UHAL increased by 17% over the past year driven by new developments and acquisitions. We believe this strategy has become increasingly aggressive as the company looks to more marginal geographic markets for growth. The average monthly occupancy rate ended the previous quarter at 66.9% which is below 71.6% for the average for the 2018 fiscal year. The trend has been declining and should be an important monitoring point for investors going forward. The potential for a continued trend lower could lead to necessary rent cuts that would pressure margins and profits.

UHAL self storage operational metrics. Source: Company IR.

Stretched valuation. Based on the numbers and outlook presented above, we believe the current valuation including an EV to EBITDA of 19.8x and and 3.2x EV to revenues is overall expensive for the investment opportunity. Based on the historical trading ranges of the most common valuation multiples, by some measures, UHAL has never been as richly priced.

UHAL valuation metrics. Source data by YCharts; table by author.

UHAL has an overall stable financial position with a current ratio of 2.4x but at the same time the company has also become more leveraged in recent years choosing to add long term debt to fund acquisitions and share repurchases. Longer term debt has nearly doubled to $3.1 billion since 2016 while the debt to EBITDA has reached 2.4x compare top 1.9x last year. Clearly these efforts have had only a marginal impact to growth and also limits further debt capacity to continue this strategy going forward.

Conclusion

We are bearish on UHAL and rate shares as "underperform" or "sell" at current levels. Management has been unable to successfully drive growth during one of the strongest period of economic growth in recent decades and the push into self storage may end up being a misguided strategy. Another point to highlight is a lack of clear upside catalysts that would materially improve the growth outlook from here. Investors should carefully monitor the development of margins and industry occupancy rates for self storage. The potential for the company to exceed expectations represents upside although not our base case.

