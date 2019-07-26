U.S. Tight Oil Legacy Decline And U.S. Tight Oil Scenarios

The average maximum output of US tight oil wells in the first quarter of 2019 was 689 bo/d based on data from shaleprofile.com.

US tight oil legacy decline can be estimated by assuming no future tight oil completions in the various US tight oil basins.

By Dennis Coyne

US tight oil legacy decline can be estimated by assuming no future tight oil completions in the various US tight oil basins. The charts below illustrate such an estimate for the Permian, North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks, Eagle Ford, Niobrara, and other tight oil basins (not included in the previous 4 tight oil basins).

Permian legacy decline is 3405 minus 3142 or 263 kb/d.

North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks legacy decline is 60 kb/d.

Eagle Ford legacy decline is 104 kb/d.

Niobrara legacy decline is 37 kb/d.

For "other LTO plays," which is all other tight oil besides Permian, ND Bakken/TF, Eagle Ford, and Niobrara, the legacy decline is 69 kb/d.

For different plays the timing of the maximum legacy decline rate occurs in different months due to differences in well profiles and completion rates over time. The chart below is simply the sum of the 5 models presented above.

US tight oil=Permian + ND Bakken/TF + Eagle Ford + Niobrara + other LTO.

For US tight oil, the estimated legacy decline is 530 kb/d in August 2019. For each scenario above we have assumed no wells are completed after June 2019; for the North Dakota Bakken Three Forks we have assumed both the number of completions and output is the same in June 2019 as in May 2019; June completions for all plays are estimated to roughly match model output with the EIA June estimate.

The average maximum output of US tight oil wells in the first quarter of 2019 was 689 bo/d based on data from shaleprofile.com. The number of wells which need to be completed to keep tight oil output from decreasing is 530,000/689=769 wells competed per month. In 2018, the average monthly completion rate was 979 wells per month (also based on data from shaleprofile.com).

A simple scenario for tight oil output can be created by assuming the average completion rate of the past 6 months is maintained in all tight oil plays until profitability requires a decrease in the completion rate (the AEO 2018 reference oil price scenario is assumed). The chart below shows all US tight oil output, Permian basin output, and US tight oil minus Permian basin output.

Most of the increase in US tight oil output from 2020 to 2025 comes from Permian basin tight oil; after Sept 2024 the decreases in tight oil plays excluding the Permian basin are larger than the increases in the Permian basin, so that overall US tight oil output peaks at 9.1 Mb/d in August 2024 for this scenario.

Note that the scenario presented below is conservative and I would expect that rising oil prices over the 2020 to 2024 period may lead to an increase in the number of tight oil well completions, especially in the Permian basin and perhaps in other tight oil plays as well.

Either a higher peak in tight oil output might be reached (perhaps as high as 11 Mb/d) or higher Permian completion rates after 2024 could lead to a plateau scenario where the 9.1 Mb/d peak in 2024 is maintained for a few years. It is not possible to predict which of these might be more likely, my guess is a slightly higher and later peak of perhaps 10 Mb/d in late 2025 or early 2026 is more likely than presented in the scenario below.

Scenario below changes only the Permian scenario with a higher completion rate rising from 478 tight oil wells completed in July 2019 to 550 wells completed in Dec. 2025 and then the completion rate gradually decreases to 453 wells in Jan 2036. The previous scenario had Permian completion rate at 456 wells completed every month from July 2019 to June 2037. The difference between the two scenarios is fairly small with the second scenario having a higher and later peak of 9.7 Mb/d and the peak moving to March 2025 (6 months later).

This scenario remains fairly conservative, but in my view is more likely than the first scenario presented. The URR of this scenario from Jan. 2010 to April 2053 is 93 Gb, with 63 Gb from Permian, 10 Gb from both Eagle Ford and ND Bakken, and another 10 Gb from all other tight oil plays in the US (Niobrara about 4.5 Gb). Lower oil prices would reduce the URR and higher oil prices than I have assumed might increase the URR, the likely range is 83 to 103 Gb. From June 2006 to June 2019 about 14 Gb of tight oil has been produced.

