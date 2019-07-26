RGS Energy - Failure To Turn Purchase Orders Into Revenue Raises Likelihood Of Reverse Split And Dilution

Given that RGS is low on authorized shares to offer, a reverse split vote is likely, and investors should run.

The purchase orders are looking more and more like last year's +$127 million in "reservations" that mysteriously never turned into revenue.

Unfortunately, RGS' failure to turn any of last month's $4.97 million in purchase orders into cash has us doubting the CEO's credibility concerning the purchase orders.

It truly pains us to write this article. As our followers know, we were very, very optimistic about RGS Energy's (OTC:OTC:RGSE) prospects in our prior articles. However, those articles noted that our outlook would change if the company failed to turn its sales into revenue.

And that is exactly what has happened. The company has generated virtually no cash from its so-called "purchase orders." Anyone who invested in the company last year when the CEO Dennis Lacey was touting "over $127 million" in "written reservations from roofing companies" knows that this is a huge red flag.

As outlined below, the company now has no cash on hand. This most likely means a public offering is imminent and, of course, dilution. Given that the company has just about maxed-out its authorized shares, RGS will probably push for a reverse split. This would have no effect on the authorized shares, while reducing the number of issued shares, thereby manufacturing more authorized but unissued shares to offer. Investors should sell all shares and not even consider buying back in until the company shows it is capable of generating revenue.

No Cash

RGS can probably relate to the J.G. Wentworth commercials we all know and love, as they seriously need cash now. In their Q1 2019 Report, RGS noted $2.14 million in cash on hand as of March 31, 2019. Afterwards, the company received net proceeds of $2.9 million from their April 2019 offering. So, the Q1 report plus the April offering showed $5.04 million in cash on hand.

Since then, the company has issued 30-day business updates, reflecting, among other things, revenues generated. The May 15, 2019 Business Update noted $20,624 in revenue generated up to April 15, 2019, plus another $42,482 for the 30 days thereafter. The June 17, 2019 Business Update noted another $69,496 in revenue for the subsequent 30-day period. And then, the July 16, 2019 Business Update noted an additional $1,932 (yes, you read that right, a paltry one thousand nine hundred thirty-two dollars) in revenue for the most recent 30-day period. Altogether, since March 31, 2019, RGS has generated $134,534 in cash from sales.

As part of the April offering cited above, the company also sold 17.37 million Series R Warrants (non-prepaid warrants) exercisable at $0.20 per share, and 1.43 million Series S Warrants, as to which $0.01 per share was not prepaid. The potential value of the warrants is thus an additional $3.5 million. As part of our analysis, we will assume the best case scenario where all warrants have been exercised.

The last piece of the puzzle is the company's monthly cash burn. Once we know the cash burn, we can multiply that rate by the number of months since March 31, 2019 (3.5 to be lenient), and subtract that from the revenues noted above, in order to determine the maximum amount of money that RGS has right now. The company reports a monthly cash burn (or "break-even") rate of $2.38 million in its business updates.

For these reasons, assuming the best case scenario where all of the April warrants have been exercised, in our opinion the absolute most cash that the company might have on hand right now is $344,534 (only 14.5% of its monthly cash burn, or roughly 5 more days of sustenance). That is derived by adding all of the above cash intakes, and then subtracting 3.5 times the monthly cash burn. In other words, the company appears to be dead broke.

History of Mistaken Promises By CEO Dennis Lacey

The introductory paragraphs of this article cited the November 6, 2018 press release where the company's CEO pumped the notion of having "over $127 million" worth of "written reservations from roofing companies." Yet, here we are, in July 2019. The Q1 report showed $1.56 million in revenue from sales, and the business updates only show $134,534 in revenue from sales for the months thereafter.

Stated otherwise, RGS, despite claiming to have over $127 million in reservations, has only generated a pathetic $1.69 million in actual cash from sales of its product. That is only 1.3% of the so-called "reservations." Viewed other ways, the CEO's accuracy rate in his estimates or promises is 1.3%.

This is just plain fishy. We are not willing to say that the CEO has been intentionally misleading. He has been providing business updates that provide unprecedented transparency into RGS' operations. That is a sign of someone who believes what he says.

So, we do not believe the CEO is intentionally misleading. Instead, we just see the CEO as grossly irresponsible in his projections. Or, as another Seeking Alpha contributor has put it, the CEO has a tendency to "over-promise and under-deliver."

And this is why the company's failure to convert the purchase orders into revenues is such a red flag. To put it bluntly, it looks like the projected cash from these purchase orders won't be coming. The business updates show $7.98 million in "purchase orders" from April 15, 2019 to the present, yet only $134,534 in revenues.

Meaning, only 1.7% of the purchase orders have materialized into cash. That is roughly the same as the 1.3% of reservations turning into cash. At least the CEO's under-deliver rate is roughly consistent.

Reverse Split Vote and Public Offering Followed By More Massive Dilution Now Seems Likely

So, other than an unwittingly misleading CEO at the helm, what does this all mean for investors? Probably a push for another reverse split, dilution and selloffs.

The company is broke. Thus, the company needs cash. It is not getting cash from sales. The company cannot afford to issue debt - as it is not generating sufficient cash. Accordingly, it is likely that the company will continue its trend of passing the buck to investors via a sick process of reverse split, offering, dilution - wash, rinse and repeat.

Why a reverse split rather than a simple capital raise? RGS's Q1 2019 report showed that it was only authorized to issue 150 million shares and, at the time, had already issued 92.64 million shares. As cited above, in April, the company issued another 15.94 million shares of common stock, plus warrants for another 18.8 million shares. That only leaves 22.62 million authorized but unissued shares.

The April offering of 15.94 million shares only brought in net proceeds of $2.9 million, and that was at an exercise price of $0.20, roughly where the stock price is right now. Thus, at a $2.38 million monthly cash burn rate, if the company were to only rely on its present authorized but unissued shares for an offering, it would only be able to generate enough cash (at your expense) for another month-and-a-half of operations before declaring bankruptcy.

Hence, the good old RGS reserve split. A reverse split has no effect on the number of authorized shares. Yet, it reduces the number of outstanding shares. The end result is increasing the number of shares it can play with via a public offering, meaning it can raise more capital (and result in more dilution).

Reverse Split Process

Unlike a public offering - which seems guaranteed at this point - any attempt by the company to do a reverse split would require shareholder approval. This is because RGS' Articles of Incorporation and ByLaws indicate that Colorado law governs. And, Colorado law (Colo. Rev. Stat. § 7-106-105(6)) requires that, in order for a reverse split to be effective, the shareholders must be given notice and an opportunity to vote.

At first glance, this may seem fortunate. But think a little deeper. First, if the company announces that it will seek shareholder approval for a reverse split because it is broke, the stock will tank.

Second, after that selloff, the shareholders will either vote for or against a reverse split. If the measure passes, then the reverse split will lead to more selloffs (and then lead in to the public offering, resulting in dilution and even more selloffs). If the measure fails, meaning the company cannot access cash, then it goes bankrupt. Guess what that will likely do to the share price.

What Would Change Our Outlook?

The only occurrence that would revert our outlook to our previous bullish state would be if the company actually starts closing its sales and generating revenue. But, the problem is that the hit rate for the "purchase orders" (1.7%) is about the same as the accuracy rate from last year (1.3%).

This is too similar to just be a coincidence; there seems to be a pattern here. We are not claiming that the CEO is intentionally misleading investors. We just think he needs to put more thought into the puffed-up promises he issues that cause people to dump their money into this stock.

We believe the CEO should crack the whip on the sales team. Take the number of sales personnel, divide by the number of sales needed to break even each month, and then fire any sales person who does not meet that monthly quota. Simultaneously, offer generous, very generous sales incentives for those who double their quota. Lastly, have a screen in the lobby and other popular common areas listing each sales rep and the number of sales they generated for the month. This combination of carrot, stick and peer pressure cannot hurt since the company is already broke.

All But One Institutional Investor Has Jumped Ship

We should have followed the money. All but one of the 16 institutional investors for this stock have sold all of their shares. It is often a bad sign when institutional investors do mass selloffs.

Game Plan

Investors who do not enjoy likely selloffs promoted by reverse split announcements, followed by dilution and more selloffs following public offerings, should sell their shares.

And, there may not be a lot of time to sell. The terms of the April 2, 2019 offering only precluded the company from doing another offering within 90 trading days. Meanwhile, the terms only put a hold on reverse splits for 75 days after the closing date (April 3, 2019). Accordingly, the company will legally be able to do another offering as of August 9, 2019.

Getting to our point, the smart play is to sell everything to avoid the reverse split push and public offering selloffs that are likely since the company is broke and needs cash now. Then, just pay attention to the mid-August business update. If the $4.97 million in purchase orders from the June 17, 2019 update cited above have mostly materialized into actual revenues, then and only then consider buying back in (if another $2 million or more has also been added to new purchase orders). If not, put this on the backburner until 2020.

Conclusion

RGS is broke. The company's penchant to only deliver about 1% of what it promises (like the "reservations" from last year) seems to be infecting its so-called purchase orders. So, it has to once again focus on selling its stock rather than its solar shingles. Sure, it is your money, but RGS needs, cash, now.

Investors should exit their positions before a potential reverse split announcement, public offering, related dilution and selloffs render the shares completely worthless. Smart investors should not consider buying back in until the company proves it is capable of generating cash from its product rather than its stock.

Author's Note: Prior to publishing this article, we reached out to RGS Energy's Investor Relations Department. We explained in great detail the points raised in this article. After speaking with management, the IR representative indicated that management did not wish to comment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.