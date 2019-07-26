The Tile Shop Needs To Change Strategy - Again

It's not simple to pin down precisely what is driving the recent disappointing performance from Tile Shop Holdings (TTS). There are a number of moving parts here. The company replaced its CEO in late 2017 amid a disastrous fourth quarter - three years after he had replaced founder Bob Rucker. A significant shift in strategy followed, with Tile Shop pulling back sharply on promotions and even removing pricing from its website.

That's likely a factor - but it's not the only one. There are questions about demand in the market more broadly, both in terms of new homes and renovation and remodeling. Labor shortages reportedly have slowed new construction and may be having a similar effect on R&R. Growth of LVT (luxury vinyl tile) could be another source of pressure; indeed, peer results suggest some slowdown in stone and ceramic demand.

Tariffs have had a modest effect on margins. Weather hit first quarter results, and the company cited a slower-than-expected ERP implementation as another headwind in Q1.

Whatever the causes (and there's likely more than one), performance clearly is heading in the wrong direction:

Source: author from Tile Shop press releases

And, after a second disappointing quarter, it's difficult to believe that the strategy isn't at least a big part of the problem. There are external headwinds, admittedly, and execution hasn't been great. But performance based on a key measure has weakened notably over the last two quarters.

If Tile Shop can pivot again, there's still hope for the equity here, which trades at an all-time low of $2.70 as I write this. On a trailing twelve-month basis, Tile Shop still is profitable. FY19 free cash flow should be positive after an inventory build in 2018. EV/EBITDA multiples are at (I believe) an all-time low, or at least close. It's not entirely hopeless for TTS yet.

But the concerns are real - and it's not clear whether management has the stomach for yet another pivot. In that context, it's tough to turn bullish on TTS, even at the lows.

A Disappointing Q2

There's little, if anything, in the way of good news in Tile Shop's Q2 release. Same-store sales fell 4.2% for the second straight quarter. The trend has reversed after a better 2H 2018 (+2.1% Q3, +5.0% Q4) - but when considering year-prior comparisons, the weakness is even more stark:

TTS 2-Year Same-Store Sales Stack

Quarter 2-Year Stack Q1 2018 -2.2% Q2 2018 -1.3% Q3 2018 +3.2% Q4 2018 -0.1% Q1 2019 -10.7% Q2 2019 -5.9%

There were some potential explanations for the first quarter weakness. On the Q1 call, CEO Cabby Lolmaugh attributed one-third of an unspecified decline in traffic to weather, and a similar proportion to the conversion to the new ERP system. And, he noted that the open order balance at the end of the quarter was up 20% year over year, while speculating that some professional customers hadn't picked up those orders because projects had been delayed by weather.

Q2, however, lacked any of those mitigating factors - yet the results, at least from a headline comp standpoint, were the same. Tile Shop management seemed to understand that, with Lolmaugh saying in both the Q2 release and on the Q2 call that the company was "disappointed" with the quarter. The big driver of the miss relative to internal expectations seems to be in professional customers. Comp growth in that category was "low single-digit positive", per Lolmaugh, against a goal of 10%+. Of course, that in turn suggests more significant weakness on the retail side.

It's also likely management didn't see the decline coming. The company repurchased $10.5 million in stock during the quarter - roughly 4% of outstanding shares - at an average price around $4.55. It seems exceedingly unlikely that those purchases, at that price, would have been made toward the end of the quarter (we'll see what the 10-Q says on that front). Rather, it seems likely that the quarter started well, perhaps boosted by some Q1 catch-up, before weakening toward the end. That doesn't bode well for the third quarter, as comparisons get tougher.

Gross margin of 69% remains impressive for the category - but disappointing by Tile Shop standards. Higher shrink and damage was cited as the cause, with a combined ~110 bps impact. ERP expense added ~150 bps to SG&A as well. But those two issues combined only accounted for half the EBITDA margin compression year over year. It would appear the deleverage from the lower same-store sales did the rest.

The Market

While management was less inclined to blame external factors after Q2 than it was after Q1, there is some evidence that first-half comp and traffic weakness isn't entirely Tile Shop's fault - and clearly, some execution improvement that can ameliorate those issues to at least some extent.

First, it's not like peers are seeing banner results, either. Most notably, Floor & Decor (FND) generated same-store sales of just 3.1% in its Q1, albeit with ~400 bps of pressure from comparing against heavy demand in the Houston area following Hurricane Harvey. (Tile Shop has a presence in that market as well, but in terms of the comp base, its penetration is about 3.5% against almost 10% for F&D. Still, F&D's performance in the market adds another point of concern to Tile Shop's 1H comps.) Floor & Decor also gave guidance well below expectations, with comps of 1-3% in Q2 and 3-5% for the full year, 3 points below its prior outlook.

Even Home Depot (HD) called out weakness in the category on its Q1 call. CFO Carol Tomé called flooring "one of our slower-growing departments". EVP Merchandising Ted Decker explained that part of the issue was a mix shift to LVT. LVT leads to a lower "all-in" price point due to LVT's lower price (in some cases), but more pertinently due to the lack of materials needed to install it.

It seems safe to assume that Tile Shop lost some level of market share in the quarter. But that market, particularly in natural materials, also appears to have been weaker than its participants forecast - and Tile Shop does not sell LVT, another headwind relative to those competitors (as well as many 'mom and pop' shops at this point).

Secondly, execution still is a bit of an issue. Former CEO Chris Homeister had focused on minimizing shrink and damage when he took over, part of what I called an effort to return to "Retail 101", which also addressed exceedingly high turnover and often-undesirable sales tactics. The increase in shrink and damage on that front in Q2 seems partially attributable to a chain-wide merchandise inventory effort. That effort likely was a bit of a one-time effect, which management attributed to recent changes in vignettes and other in-store merchandising efforts. Even that aside, shrink should be something that Tile Shop can improve going forward.

Similarly, the ERP issues last quarter led to much slower checkout times, and Lolmaugh posited in the Q&A of the Q2 call that, even with those problems fixed, some Pro customers hadn't returned. They will eventually, or so it is hoped, as Pro-focused marketing takes hold.

And, finally, Tile Shop seemed to signal at least a willingness to walk back some of the strategic changes announced ~18 months ago. Lolmaugh said the company was "actively testing" putting pricing back on the website in some parts of the country. (That doesn't appear to include southern Wisconsin, where I live.) Lolmaugh said in the Q&A when asked about potential cost reductions that he would "make sure that we're financially responsible" in terms of the expense structure.

Again, it's not as if Tile Shop is on a path that leads to a bankruptcy in the next one or two years. Margins over the past four quarters, even if disappointing compared to past results, are still roughly in line with those guided by Floor & Decor for 2019 (that rival is looking for EBITDA margins in the high 11% range).

There's some improvement to be found simply by improving execution and potentially getting leaner. Comp declines obviously are a big problem, but there's evidence in peer results that the category has weakened. A better focus on pro customers and improved marketing on the retail side potentially can help. And TTS stock, at under 5x EBITDA, is cheap enough that it can rally if those improvements take, even though net income and free cash flow multiples appear much less favorable. I can see the case that maybe Q2 wasn't quite as bad as it looked - and that Tile Shop has some levers to pull to mitigate at least some of the comp and margin issues going forward.

The Strategy Question

For all the moving parts here, however, it still appears highly likely that the strategic changes are a big factor in first-half weakness. In announcing those changes, Tile Shop basically said, as I wrote at the time, that it would zig when every other retailer was zagging. While retail moved to an omnichannel model, Tile Shop would push them into stores. As the industry (as with pretty much every retailer in the U.S.) competed on price, Tile Shop would do so on service.

Again, in a disappointing quarter, its gross margins were 69%. Floor & Decor's gross margins in 2018 were 41%. Per the respective 10-Ks, there doesn't appear to be a dramatic difference in how the two companies categorize cost of sales. Rather, Tile Shop essentially is charging customers higher prices as a trade-off for having higher-quality product, better-trained staff and a better in-store experience. That is not a trade-off that U.S. consumers seem willing to make anymore - at least not in size.

Lolmaugh, on the Q2 call, said the company was looking to better target retail customers with jobs "$1,000 to $3,000" in size. My wife and I were those customers in the first quarter - and we went to a Tile Shop. The service was excellent, the vignettes were well-done, and several products looked quite attractive. We then made our purchase at a Floor & Decor; the price differential simply was too great, even for a relatively small project. Admittedly, we're outside the target market for Tile Shop for a number of reasons, but it's simply not assured that the target market is as big as management believes.

And, that gets to the broader potential issue here. Simply put, the risk is that, like much of a retail, the business simply isn't as attractive as it was years ago. I'd note that Rucker, on the Q4 2017 call, supported the move away from promotions and toward better service as "what has always worked for us in the past". But under Homeister, the store had moved toward more promotions because that was what was needed to drive traffic, as management admitted at the time. What worked for Tile Shop in the past simply may not work now. It's not working for many other retailers, either. Consumers are in charge, their expectations are sky-high (low pricing, high quality, shipping wherever, whenever, and however they want, etc. etc.), and if a retailer doesn't give that to them, someone else likely will.

On top of that is the potential secular shift to luxury vinyl tile. LVT is a real threat to stone, given dramatically lower installation costs - and the threat is only going to increase as those products improve. (Note that Home Depot's Decker said after Q1 that "we've had unbelievable growth [in LVT] in the last three years and it just continues".)

My long-running concern with Tile Shop has been that any retailer doing things 'the old way', for lack of a better term, is likely to get run over. There probably is the market Tile Shop wants, with customers who want a "work of art", as Rucker has termed it. I simply don't think that market is all that big at this point. When the price differentials between LVT and stone are getting to $5,000 or more, or even the pricing between a Tile Shop product and a Home Depot/F&D product moves to the high-triple digits for a smaller product, consumers start to settle for something less than a "work of art".

That concern seems increasingly valid after the -4.2% comps in Q1 and Q2. To be sure, going back to the mini-scandal surrounding Rucker's brother-in-law (from whom Tile Shop still is buying products, according to the 10-K), there's been a lot of upheaval over the past five years. Turnover issues were addressed, and new managerial positions were added. The strategy around promotions and marketing has changed. Stores have been remodeled. Sourcing has moved in an effort to minimize exposure to China. An optimist might argue that Tile Shop simply needs more time to get back on track.

I'm increasingly skeptical of that argument at this point, however. I don't think the strategy works. I don't believe the market of relatively price-insensitive customers is all that large - and it's a market much more at risk to home price fluctuations and general macro trend than, say, R&R customers at Floor & Decor and Home Depot. The Tile Shop has tried two different strategies over the past few years and tested myriad marketing and promotional efforts, per management. There's been one constant: traffic and comps have been generally getting worse.

And, I don't see how that gets fixed without a massive, business model-altering change. I'm skeptical that change is coming, given that Rucker, the company's founder who still owns 11% of the company, remains on the board. Tile Shop would have to embrace LVT, which probably is siphoning off at least some of its market. Such a shift likely would have at least a short-term impact on both sales and margins. To stabilize traffic, promotions might have to rise, pressuring margins. Tile Shop customers now are paying, albeit indirectly, for service; given that there are few industries left in America where that's the case, some changes in that part of the cost structure need to be considered.

More broadly, I thought that the changes made last year were a "fascinating experiment", as I termed it. The results from that experiment, six quarters in, are not promising. There were signs of progress in the second half of Q4, though as the table earlier in this article shows, easier comparisons helped. Tile Shop now is heading toward tougher compares with a clear traffic issue and no obvious strategy to combat it. That makes the short-term case for the stock somewhat difficult, as it's difficult to expect much from Q3 or Q4. The looming risk is that the long-term outlook might be even worse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.