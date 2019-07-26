Spirit Airlines: What Just Happened And Where We Go From Here

Given a basic peer comparison in a fragmented industry, the airline seems to be undervalued by around 10%, and its strong stance could offer a solid investment opportunity.

But as the company works to improve its overall standing and drive higher income and sales, I believe it was an overreaction.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) just reported a great quarter and H1 results, but given alerts on higher costs which brought up a downgrade from Deutsche Bank (DB), it took down the entire airline sector cratering almost 25%.

Arguably, Spirit Airlines was indeed flying a little high at $55.00 per share, but the massive drop after reporting solid earnings, where it actually managed to control costs even as fuel expenses jumped, is very encouraging.

At its current price of around $42.00 per share and given where the company is at from a financial standpoint alongside its peer comparisons, SAVE appears to be undervalued and can provide a nice bounce in the next 6 to 12 months. Looking at other companies like Southwest Airlines (LUV), Alaska Air (ALK) and JetBlue (JBLU) puts SAVE's fair value at around $50.00 per share if you treat them all as equals.

Business Model Remains Strong

Spirit Airlines operates flights to over 60 destinations, primarily in North America, but also in Latin America where it rakes in 12% of its revenues.

In the most recent quarter, the company saw an improvement across the board compared to a year ago. Revenue passenger miles increased 15%, revenue per passenger increased 0.3% (due to softness in flight revenues from lower prices but stronger amenities spending), and the company increased its load factor by 1.3 points from 83.7% to 85%.

Even though the airline hired more personnel and saw an uptick in various fees related to its operating environment like leases and airport services, it only increased its H1 operating costs by 8.8% when compared to last year whilst revenues increased just over 20%, a positive sign for further profitability increases in the future.

Balance Sheet Translations

The company's strong performance resulted in free cash flow of $106 million for the first half of 2019, a significant improvement over last year, given certain charges it faced. The company's overall standing compared to its peers with regards to the Boeing (BA) 737 Max is encouraging given its aircraft are mostly from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), Boeing's European rival.

The company's balance sheet is impressive. It holds $3.2 billion in assets in the form of aircraft and other machinery, has $1.1 billion in cash and short-term investments, and has a very sustainable obligations environment, something which can be met quite easily in its current state. The company does hold $3.5 billion in long-term debt, but it's evenly spread out over the next 8+ years, so its obligation remains under $300 million annually through 2023. All of its debt is at a fixed rate at under 4% (averaged), which translates to a set interest expense, which did not and will not fluctuate as interest rates go up (or down).

For the first half of 2019, the company paid $50 million in interest expense, but gained $14 million in interest income on various cash deposits and investments to curb fuel price fluctuations and other interest rate derivatives.

Projections Mean Business

For 2019, the company is expected to report EPS of $5.44, a significant increase over 2018, which included a special tax charge relating to the tax law which passed the year prior. With core expense management capabilities and an overall increase in sales, the company is expected to report EPS of $6.21 for 2020, a 14% increase. Based on 68.44M shares outstanding, the company is expected to report a net income of over $372 million for 2019.

Sales are projected to increase, as more people shift their business to lower-cost, less-inclusive service flights, to $3.87 billion for 2019, a figure which is expected to increase just under 15% in 2020 to $4.45 billion. Projections for a lower net income increase is most likely due to projection for the price of aircraft gasoline, which is projected to rise slightly throughout the course of the year given the OPEC production limitation agreements reached throughout the year.

At a current price of around $42.00 per share, this means the company has a 7.7x earnings multiple for 2019 and 6.8x for 2020.

Peer Comparison Favorable

As most other cheap-fare, limited-inclusivity airlines are expected to report virtually the same growth rates, give or take, in the years to come, it's apparent that Spirit Airlines is slightly undervalued when compared to its major peers.

Share Price 2019 EPS (est) 2020 EPS (est) 2019 P/E 2020 P/E SAVE $42.00 $5.44 $6.21 7.7x 6.8x ALK $64.00 $5.75 $7.10 11.1x 9.0x LUV $55.00 $4.51 $5.27 12.2x 10.4x JBLU $19.50 $2.00 $2.46 9.8x 7.9x

Now, given that these other companies are expected to grow at a slightly higher rate (23%, 16% and 23%, respectively), there is room to argue that a premium is justified, but even then, the multiples seem to be off.

Given the aforementioned parameters for valuation, I believe an appropriate multiple lies around 9x 2019 EPS and 8x 2020 EPS, closer to the low-end valuation table of the three other low-cost airline operators.

This presents a fair value of around $49.00 per share for 2019, or the upcoming 6 months, and around $50.00 per share for 2020, or the upcoming 12 months. As recent perceived headwinds subside and we get a clearer picture of what 2020 and 2021 will actually look like, it will be appropriate to revisit and revise the company's expectations for the years ahead, but for the time being, SAVE does seem to be slightly undervalued.

Risks Remain

As with any airline, the primary risk is the price of aircraft gasoline, which is based off the overall price of refined oil. The price of oil has a multitude of factors influencing it, but the leading factor of the last few years was the OPEC agreement to limit production in the key Gulf nations in order to stabilize the market for the overall standing of these revenue-dependent nations and for the upcoming Aramco IPO.

However, this does mean that the potential for these revenue-dependent nations to suddenly increase production in order to meet the needs of major and minor obligations and reforms happening all across the region is a substantial risk, especially given that their production currently sits near lows. Tensions with Iran are growing as well, and history shows that conflicts in the region between the western world, Israel and the Middle East almost never end without some form of conflict, so the risk of a sharp rise in the price of oil might overcome any benefits from lower prices due to increased production.

Even as these risks remain real, Spirit (along with all other airlines) places hedging trades through energy derivatives to mitigate the disaster which can occur if there is a sudden spike in gasoline prices, which will push ticket prices up and hinder air travel. This should help reduce some of the short-term impacts of fluctuating oil prices, but the primary risk remains.

Investment Conclusion

Even as the industry has faced some near-term headwinds, comparing Spirit Airlines to the rest of the pack shows some potential upside within the industry and presents a good opportunity.

As the company's financials, income and balance sheet remain solid and improve on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis, I believe it is slightly undervalued and should offer a better investment opportunity than the overall airline industry in the near (6 months) to medium (12 months) term future.

I am bullish on the company's year ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAVE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.