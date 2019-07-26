Europe: The New Land Of Fiscal Responsibility

European debt and financial risks are on steady decline, making the zone less risky than most believe.

On the whole, investors are terrified of Europe. The sky-high returns of the mid 2000s ended in a catastrophic 50% collapse for which its equity markets have yet to recover. Most European indices are at the same level as in late 2005 and it seems every time investors turn bullish, the markets turn bearish. Conversely, when investors become too bearish, they are shocked by strong performance. It is my opinion that Wall Street will once again be surprised by Europe.

This performance cycle can be seen in 2009 during the liquidity crisis, 2012 during the European debt crisis, and in 2016 during the large commodity bust. In all three of those occasions, many in the analyst community predicted a widespread banking collapse followed by an explosive end to the Euro. They have yet to be proven correct.

Their concerns are valid: large government debt/deficits, the inability of the ECB to manufacture inflation, and high political unrest (including Brexit) poise major risks to investment. That said, those risks are not endemic to Europe and have caused investor sentiment to fall far below reasonable levels. China, Japan, and the United States have higher total debt to GDP. Even more government deficits in the Eurozone are nearly at the zero level while they are widening in the rest of the developed world.

Falling manufacturing production and trade uncertainty poses a risk but, for the long-term investor, it has only created a "buy the dip" opportunity. The fundamental slowdown in Europe has been caused primarily by falling import demand and foreign investment from Asia, not endogenous factors to Europe. While I remain bearish on Asia, I believe the sell-off has created a long opportunity in Europe as trade flows normalize and valuations re-converge.

In my opinion, the best way to invest in Europe is through the Vanguard fund (VGK) because it offers exposure not only to a broad range of European companies but also because it can gain from a reversal in the Euro. At this level and with the U.S Fed working hard to devalue the dollar, the Euro (FXE) looks like a strong buy. The best foreign investment returns occur only when equities and the base currency rise.

Low Valuations Given Manageable Debt

There is a common misconception that the European debt situation is the worst in the world. While the debt is high, both household and public debt are on the decline as shown below:

Adding those two figures together we arrive at a combined debt to GDP of 142%. This can be compared to a much higher (and rising) 185% in the United States (which has a higher real interest rate, making the debt less manageable). For further comparison, this figure is 311% for Japan, 160% for Australia, and 190% for Canada.

This debt disparity comes at the back of sound fiscal management in Europe as seen through the government budget deficit in the area compared to that of the U.S:

Notice how the average EU budget deficits will likely soon become surpluses while the United States deficit continues to widen.

For our purposes, low comparative debt to GDP will help the Eurozone over a long period of time. Over a shorter period, we must look more closely at valuations. The current aggregated PE ratio of the VGK ETF is currently 16.1. These range from around 10 in Southern Europe up to the high teens in the Nordic countries. This can be compared to the United States, which is currently trading at an average PE of 21. Growth expectations may be higher in the United States, but the gap is so large that it implies a convergence may be due.

True Inflation Is Not Falling

Many analysts, including those at the European Central Bank, have raised concern surrounding the anemic lack of inflation in Europe. Since October of last year, the European inflation rate has fallen from about 2.3% all the way to 1.3% today. This "crash" has allowed the ECB to cut rates down to -0.5% and pursue yet another round of quantitative easing.

What they fail to mention is that when one removes the short-term effects of energy and food prices, the story does not hold. Even more wage inflation is strong and has continued to climb despite the bearish equity markets.

Here is a chart of inflation vs. core inflation:

And here is one of European wage growth compared to that of the United States (right axis) over a long time frame:

Notice how core inflation is more or less stagnant while wage inflation is rising to the highest level in the past ten years? While growth has been lower in Europe, the trend has become negative for the United States and positive for Europe. The "slowdown" has only allowed the ECB an excuse to pursue more monetary stimulus that will most likely push these real inflation metrics back to needed levels.

Luckily, the excessive dovishness on behalf of the ECB has already been priced into the Euro and then some. As the United States follows a similar approach and true inflation rises in Europe, it seems likely the Euro will see renewed strength.

Equity Vs. Currency Performance

As I mentioned earlier, investing in VGK is implicitly a long bet on the Euro as well as its economy. Those who would like to hedge that risk but still bet on the European economy may find HEDJ interesting as it contains a short euro position. Though, in my opinion they'd be leaving money on the table.

Let us take a long-term look at the performance of VGK vs. its currency. Below is a candlestick chart of VGK, a green chart of the EUR/USD, and a simulated currency- hedged position in blue:

Source: ThinkorSwim

Admittedly, the currency-hedged position has had much better performance than its non-hedged counterpart due to the long-term crash in the Euro. In all honesty, I am not a long-term bull on the Euro as I see it entirely possible its increasingly populist constituent countries decide to use a less globalistic currency. That said, I see that as a non-issue over the next six to eighteen months and one that may be less catastrophic than many suppose.

Because I expect the European central bank to inevitably become less dovish compared to the U.S federal reserve, I see the Euro as a buy. Not a strong buy such as the Australian dollar, but still a reasonable position. Even more, with government budgets in the EU soon to become surpluses and the deficit widening at a record rate in the United States, I expect "flight to safety" capital flows to begin to trend toward the Euro.

The Bottom Line

Betting on the Eurozone has historically been a weak trade. Long-term investors have failed to turn a profit due to sluggishness in the European economy combined with a large devaluation in the Euro. In my opinion, this has caused Wall Street to become far too "perma-bearish" on the continent and have failed to realize clear improvements in financial conditions. True inflation is rising and debt risks are being managed well.

As investors realize the large gap in valuation or lower expectation of financial turmoil in Europe, I expect strong long-term performance in the ETF VGK. In my opinion, we will see these events come to pass over the next six to eighteen months.

That time frame has obvious risks. Many believe the global economy is rapidly headed for a recession. If that is the case then poor performance in VGK is to be expected. As has been noted for a long time by many analysts, large bank balance sheets pose a potentially catastrophic threat. That said, I see that as a risk that has been declining at a steady rate which may work to benefit the Eurozone as it becomes more solvent than its global counterparts. At best, I see VGK rallying 30% to $70 over the next eighteen months and at worst a 20% downside to 40-$45.

