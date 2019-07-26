Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully

Blackstone Mortgage Trust once again saw strong origination activity in the second quarter and outearned its dividend with core earnings.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) released a solid set of second quarter financials on Tuesday that were driven by robust activity in the commercial mortgage REIT's origination business. Further, Blackstone Mortgage Trust once again outearned its dividend with core earnings in the second quarter. That said, I see growing downside risks for commercial mortgage REITs with large floating-rate asset bases and positive interest rate sensitivity if interest rates start to decline. Time to tread carefully.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust - Portfolio Snapshot

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a commercial mortgage REIT and real estate finance company that primarily invests in senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe and Australia.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust originates billions of dollars' worth of new loans every year. In the second quarter of 2019, the real estate finance company originated $1.3 billion in new loans, which was about $600 million higher than in the first quarter.

Here's BXMT's origination trend.

Year-to-date, Blackstone Mortgage Trust originated $2.0 billion in new loans. 100 percent of the company's second quarter originations (once again) were senior loans and floating rate.

Large Floating-Rate Asset Base Is A Concern

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has heavily invested in floating-rate mortgage loans in recent years. Today, 97 percent of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's portfolio is linked to variable rates, exposing commercial mortgage REITs to downside risks in case the Fed moves ahead and lowers interest rates at the end of July (market consensus is for a 25 basis- point decrease in interest rates).

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Distribution Coverage

Blackstone Mortgage Trust easily outearned its stable distribution of $0.62/share with core earnings of $0.68/share in the last quarter (implied coverage ratio: ~110 percent in Q2-2019). The second quarter of 2019 was the eighth consecutive quarter of excess dividend coverage for Blackstone Mortgage Trust. In the last twelve quarters, Blackstone Mortgage Trust also earned a quarterly average of $0.68/share compared to an unchanged $0.62/share dividend payout. The dividend, at least for now, is not at risk.

Valuation

I maintain that Blackstone Mortgage Trust is about fully valued today: The commercial mortgage REIT's shares sell for $35.03 after Wednesday's two percent drop, implying a 12.9x Q2-2019 run rate core earnings multiple.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust's price-to-book-ratio is about in-line with the ratios of its peers in the sector, Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR).

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Commercial mortgage REITs and real estate finance companies often use interest rate floors in their loan contracts in order to hedge against rate declines. Nonetheless, interest rate declines are often a warning sign that the economy is running out of steam and that pressure on earnings is building. If interest rates decrease because the Fed sees an economic slowdown ahead, the cyclical commercial real estate market is poised to take a serious hit, which would most likely negatively affect Blackstone Mortgage Trust's origination activity.

Your Takeaway

Blackstone Mortgage Trust reported solid second quarter results as the company saw strong origination activity in the second quarter and once again outearned its dividend with core earnings. However, downside risks are growing: The Fed is on the brink of ending the current rate hiking cycle which points to growing pressure on earnings going forward. History tells us that once interest rates start to decline, more rate cuts are likely to follow. What's more, the very cyclical commercial real estate market is not going to do well in a falling economy. BXMT is already fully valued, in my opinion, and the risk/reward-ratio is not appealing. Time to tread carefully.

