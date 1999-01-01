The case for GMS is relatively simple. The stock is cheap on an absolute basis, and trades at a discount on a relative basis to similar plays. A cyclical downturn is a risk - particularly given the company's exposure to new residential construction in Canada - but at 6.8x FY19 (ending April 30) EBITDA, pro forma, and barely 8x reported adjusted FY19 EPS, investors are still pricing in an almost guaranteed step-down in profits. Anything better - whether a cooperative macro cycle or an ability to take share via continued bolt-on M&A and greenfield expansion - suggests GMS should rise, and potentially sharply so. GMS has a clear path to hit $35+ over the next twelve months, with high-end upside of 100%+ over the next 3-5 years.
Price Target: $37.00
