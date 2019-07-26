Why Video Game Companies Are Never Investable To Me

As a conservative dividend investor, most any other market sector will make for a better long-term investment than video game companies.

Gaming company stocks pay very little to no dividends, are volatile entities dependent on little-understood mechanics of hype, with ever-changing customers/bases.

In this somewhat controversial article, I tell you, from a gamer and an investor perspective, why I consider the entire sector uninvestable.

I rarely write articles of this nature - but because of repeated questions in my local investment group/community, I thought I'd cover something that I consider relevant to the topic of gaming companies. In this article, I'll talk about companies that in some way or another, are strictly in the business of developing, programming and releasing computer or electronic gaming products.

I will tell you why I've never, and why I will probably never invest in a single stock in the entire sector, barring perhaps small, short-term swing-trades if a company were less valued than its assets. (if I ever do trades like that).

The Gaming Sector - Toxic?

First, a bit of background and disclaimers. I'm talking about companies like Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA) and CD Projekt Red (OTC:OTGLF)

Also, to clarify - I'm not in any way saying that you cannot make money off of investing in gaming companies.

My overall thesis/stance here is that the sector is unsuitable to conservative dividend investors looking for good, consistent returns, and you'd be better off investing in almost anything else.

I would characterize my understanding for the sector and its products as relevant. At 34 years old, aside from playing games mostly every week, in some periods on a daily basis, for 25 years, I've also been a part of (albeit smaller) game development projects. In fact, for some of my young adult life, I was what one at the time might have called "professional".

I was/am:

Swedish/Scandinavian Semi-finalist in "Starcraft" back in 1999.

The world's first player to max all three spheres in "Vanguard: Saga of Heroes"

Part of the guild that got many EU-seconds/top 5's in "World of Warcraft" back in Vanilla/TBC, and I've played the game since early beta (i still play to date)

A Diamond/Master-Mercy/Reinhardt in Overwatch

And these are just some of the MMO/Online achievements. I'm an avid roleplayer and lover of games like the Baldur's Gate Series, where I've been a mod programmer and created 150 000-line mods in the D-language, and i "speak"/program C++/C#, Java and Python as well. I play single-player games like The Witcher Series, Mass Effect, Assassin's Creed, Red Dead Redemption - anything that's fun or interesting - though these days I have far less time than I once did and I play no more than 1-2 hours per day - if that. I've even produced assets and content for a small number of indie games.

I own a PC, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and at one point or another, I've owned or played games on almost any console, starting with the classic Nintendo and an old Commodore 64.

So, from my experience, I at least know a little something about the products that gaming companies create, as well as their target audience - I'm one of them! I am, to date, a lover of games and I hope that I will remain one until I move on from this world.

And I consider the entire business sector uninvestable for my particular goals or investment style, despite this. I would, if I had unlimited capital (or $100M+) certainly, as a thing of passion, try to invest or develop games on my own - but this is a very different thing because I would not be expecting company dividends or quick/predictable returns.

Predictable returns are what "my" style of investing is all about. And...

... Returns from Gaming Companies are all but predictable long-term

To understand the problem with investing in gaming companies, one must understand the industry and end products/services they seek to deliver.

Gaming companies like Blizzard Entertainment are in the business of spending years of development time, hundreds of millions of dollars and tens of thousands of man-hours on developing a single media/entertainment product. They then target to sell this game for between 50-70$ (more including downloadable content) and keep this game alive for a period of (typically) between 4-10 years, while selling smaller products, value-added products or subscriptions during that time.

Let's run through a few problems I see here - on a very fundamental level.

#1 - The user-side desired end-product is endlessly evolving/innovating

(Source: Internet Archive)

If a game like Baldur's Gate, one of my favorite games of all times, (see above) was never released in 1998-1999 and instead was released tomorrow, the game would no doubt fail miserably. The gaming industry is a place where what was considered "excellent" 20 years ago - or even as little as 5-10 years ago - is considered "passé" and "boring" today. Blizzard could, for instance, not create "World of Warcraft 2", a game whose predecessor literally revolutionized the MMO genre and was the most successful game for years, and hope for even close to the same subscriber numbers or profit. The MMO model, as it was during those days, is no longer desired by gamers (looking at subscriber numbers). That means that repeat performance of prior successes is rarely, if ever, truly possible long-term, and can only be seen in rare instances or rare companies - such as Blizzard.

This highlights perhaps one of the core problems with the business model of gaming companies - the constant evolution of what games are "supposed" to be or what's "hot" means that there's a volatility to the sector that I consider fairly unique to tech.

There are very few industries where a failure to meet user expectations or to innovate nets virtually zero profit for a $100-$500M+ investment. Where a company can pour five years developed into a product and have it come out and garner very little return. The closest comparison I can think of is the pharma industry and the development of medicine - and that's a whole different ballgame. Even poorly-received movies have some income to balance the investment made in production.

This dependence on innovation means that:

There is no guarantee company A will develop the next "good game", despite developing a former (which one could argue, that there is some guarantee in pharma).

Any competitive edge related to innovation/game character can be considered temporary at best (even if the company's financial strength isn't).

A new game usually is something the company depends on very heavily to bring in return from invested capital. In today's world, a bad game can mean (and often does, for EA studios) that the studio is shuttered permanently.

This isn't true for other sectors. Coca Cola (KO) making a new soft drink not only has revenue from other soft drinks, new products usually begin as a small (cost-side) innovation where the company has the luxury to try things out. Additionally, in many industries, such as the food industries, the perceived positivity of a lack of innovation (not changing/messing things around) actually can make it a more appealing investment. A bottle of Coca Cola in 1999 is Coca Cola today - and I wouldn't want it any other way.

#2 Sector-side/Company Moats are either temporary or don't exist at all.

(Source: MMORPG.com)

I would argue that moats in this sector barely exist at all. During the time of WoW, copies of similar MMO's appeared left and right, trying to pull subscribers to their own product. The same is true for the arena shooter/battle royale we're currently seeing. However, as has been true since the arcade era, any sort of company moat is temporary at best, and at worst, doesn't exist - as I don't believe a moat with a guaranteed expiration date is truly a "moat".

The gamer doesn't care whether company A or B has made a game. He or she has little loyalty to a company - and I speak as a gamer who has some loyalty to studios like Bioware, who have returned my loyalty with a string of failures. The gamer cares that a game is fun to play. "Fun", as we've discussed, is a fleeting concept.

Unless leveraging off previous IPs, which is something that many companies try to do (and is failing in some, successful in others), you never know whether your next game will be successful. It's the roll of a dice, improved perhaps by marketing and previous company product quality.

Additionally, the moment any other developer releases a similar game that's well-made, there's a chance of losing market share to a degree that's almost unheard of on the market. This industry has very little protection.

This is what happened with Fortnite, which has caused part of the collapse in Activision Blizzard/EA. It's what happened when the upstart Playstation came in and partially displaced Nintendo and Sega. It's what happened when LoL (League of Legends) was released and displaced similar games or then-popular mods. It will happen again.

This lack of predictability, and lack of protection despite company size, financials or fundamentals, means that you as the investor are always living on a razor's edge.

And if you're looking to retire on that dividend income or on those returns, that's no fun place to be.

This isn't true for other sectors. Even in the pharma industry, companies with previous good track records have a good chance of being the ones to produce the next "big" medication. Few spaces outside of gaming and tech have this inherent lack of moat or inherent volatility to its competitive edge, perhaps with the exception of similar tech-oriented companies.

#2.5 Developer-side Moats are small/non-existent

(Source: Steam)

No one who invests in this sector should be ignorant of the fact that Indie game creators are often lauded as a fresh breeze, and the ones developing truly "good" games. In fact, I prefer Indie-developed games these days (with certain exceptions).

The creation of a game development company isn't all that hard today, nor is the development of a simple game. You don't need multi-million dollar factory floor, properties or machinery. You need your bedroom, a computer, and some software licenses, tons of knowledge, and a steam developer account.

Many Indie games that sell hundreds of thousands of copies are in fact created by 1-20 man teams in living rooms, working in an online, collaborative environment - at least during production stages. Many games that compete with AAA-titles are created not only by smaller teams but by teams containing former members of that AAA-company team.

This highlights the problem. Developers have a hard time, at least these days, of holding onto talent. This is partially because they leave, and partially because the business side of things is so volatile. It's not hard for these talented individuals to open their competing development studios. Again, the thing that matters here isn't production machinery or billions of dollars - its innovation and ability. When development team leaders and talent leave companies, terrible things happen to that company and its products, as it is left to people comparatively inexperienced in the field - those who might have flourished under experienced leadership but fail on their own. Look at what happened when Casey Hudson left Bioware.

This is not a new thing and is being continually covered as an industry trend. (Source: Venturebeat, Gamasutra, Arstechnica, TheVerge)

Again, this simply isn't as true for other sectors. If you worked at 3M (MMM) and wanted to start your own office supply company, you'd need not only machinery and space valued in hundreds of millions, you'd need employees, licenses and a whole host of other things. Also, very few other sectors have companies the size of Bioware where studios are dependent on singular people such as that. The simplicity of "going at it on your own", especially for those who've worked the industry for decades, means that a company's most important assets - its talent - are always in a constant state of flux.

You don't want that.

#3 Gaming stocks are traded at excessive multiples - and the explanations for the overvaluation don't hold water

(Source: Google Finance)

Video Game companies are trading at multiples of between 20-50 in terms of P/E-ratios. Look at Blizzard, who despite its absolute crash is still trading at 23.8 times earnings. Some bulls might say that this is justified due to their high growth rates - but as I pointed out previously, any sort of "high growth", can really be considered a temporary thing at best. I love Blizzard, but I don't honestly think the company will be the sort of monolith in 23.8 years that it is today.

As Fortnite, Apex Legends and other games show us, just because Activision Blizzard once released Overwatch doesn't mean that their games will ultimately end up as the winner on the market, or with fans of a genre. We're back to looking at innovation, the key that separates the winners from the losers in this industry. When a gaming company is innovating, such as ATVI was doing, or perceived to be doing, multiples go up excessively - but when competitors take market share, this quickly plummets.

Innovation is not a reliable competitive edge. Innovation is not something you as an investor want to hang your hat on - not when your incomes and your retirement hinges on the performance of your stocks and the payout of your dividends.

Innovation as a metric or as important as it also means that many forecasting metrics for profits aren't as reliable as with other companies. You can't say that because Game A had 10 million purchases, Game B will have similar purchases because it's the same IP/same developer. What if you don't innovate enough, or provide a fun enough experience? That will be revealed not at release, but at previews and conventions/shows.

Innovation is, simply put, unreliable - and as such, the valuation assigned to many gaming companies during exuberant periods, is to my view, irrelevant and not representative.

Not true for other sectors. Valuations in other sectors usually have more of a logic to them - and logic one can follow, and depend on in the future.

#4 The Development-side of things is absolutely toxic - literally

This is a point in a style similar to why some people choose not to invest in Tobacco stocks, weapon stocks, or why I blacklisted Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) for selling breast milk substitutes / making claims on baby milk formulas. Take this one with the ethical side intended to be included here - as less relevant than the others.

A large part of this industry is, simply put, one of the most toxic work environments in the modern world outside of working in a uranium mine. Let's run through some examples.

Despite it being proven, again and again, gaming companies continue to use "Crunch Mode" to get products finished at the cost of people's health and lives. We're talking 100-hour work weeks.

The industry closes companies and studios without offering even the most basic of severance or healthcare packages for departing employees.

If innovation isn't achieved, the people developing the games are laid off almost immediately or close to game release/close after the game release.

A particularly disgusting brand of sexism in the work-place that makes Mad Men look like the year 2019.

And perhaps more to the point - I'm not all that interested in investing my capital/giving my money to a company where executives go around and fart in employees faces. It doesn't seem like a company or a business where people are encouraged to do their best work.

This can be considered more anecdotal, and I realize that this point will garner some frowns, as no company in any sector is immune to poor management, and psychopaths.

Realize, however, that these problems are real - and systemic. Regardless of your personal view on gender equality and all the political stuff involved, as an investor, you should question the wisdom where barely 8% of the developers/employees are made up of the gender where adult women are today a larger consumer group compared to teenage boys.

It's simply put, bad business. And I don't "do" bad business. I want my returns, and when a company or sector is stubborn-stupid in ways such as this, I question it.

As should you, if you value your money.

Bad Business - the name of the game

(Source: Playstation Store)

Despite all the vitriol levied at the industry in this article, realize that I'm an avid gamer and I enjoy games of the companies I mentioned. I'll continue playing games, and I hope that going forward, AAA-titles and the people who make them will be better, get treated better.

None of the points presented here should be taken as an attack or criticism of games as entertainment, storytelling medium, or visual media - they have my highest respect from me, as a product, and it saddens me that employees and groups of people working with or for them sometimes get so little respect, or get mistreated.

I love my games - and (most of) the people that make them.

However, we're discussing financial investments. We're discussing what you should do with your money - and my advice is never to put your money in a company that develops video games.

Why? Three simple points, somewhat explained here.

The companies fundamental valuations are illogical, and too many don't consider the reality and the short-term nature of the gaming market/sector.

There are very few/no real moats - not for the companies, and not for the developers.

The product cycles/characteristics are unappealing to any but the most risk-tolerant investors looking for double-digit capital appreciation, at significant risk of loss.

Video Game companies to me, as such, are wholly incompatible with the notion of safe/conservative investing.

This is because even the solutions for the current AAA-problems that make sense (as in, I believe they'd work) call for further investor-side volatility. The perceived problem in the AAA sector (on the side of the developers mentioned in the article) is a "lack of innovation" in current big-budget titles and studios.

Remember innovation?

Innovating more means experimenting more. Innovating more means spending more man-hours, more money and more resources on things in order to try things out that work, and things that don't work. Innovating is incredibly important to a company in this space.

However, innovation and the fiscal demands from shareholders don't really mesh together all that well. When you're a manager/shareholder, you want to see returns even during the time that a company is developing/innovating the next product. This brings rise to things like season passes, microtransactions, loot boxes, and other things, all designed to push the envelope and try to get more money out of one product while developing the next. It's why every year we get "Madden 2XXX" instead of EA trying to redevelop Madden from the ground up.

Innovation is too expensive.

These shareholder demands are of course not unique to the gaming industry - nor are the characteristics presented in this article. But in no other sector beyond tech can I see this sort of dependence on the "next product" and the push to always bring out the next thing for people to buy. In other industries, we can instead see that when a product works, the company pushes and perfects it further - a strategy that for the aforementioned reasons doesn't work as well in this industry.

Wrapping up

I don't have a problem investing in tech stocks per se - they're essentially what we're talking about here. Video games are a type of tech stocks. What has bothered me is some people characterizing these investments as not being high-risk tech-stocks.

To me, they most assuredly are.

Any sort of accurate profit forecasting to a gaming company is essentially rolling the dice, beyond what date a consumer is subscribed to the service, or what game sales are done as of the time of the latest annual report.

Any sort of long-term forward security is disproved by historical developments during the Arcade Era, the early '90s, the late '90s, the MMO genre, and other gaming developments. Long-term security in this sector, in my view, does not exist.

The reason I do not invest in gaming is in the end, simple (albeit anecdotal).

If I were an executive at gaming company A, and you, the investor, wanted to bankroll my next game development project, one of your questions should be what sort of returns you could expect from your investments, and when you could expect them.

I could show you previous game sales. I could show you what my developers had done previously. I could show you our plans for the game, and how we thought things would turn out.

In the end, however, I would know that even if we developed one of the most amazing products ever come to light, all it would take is a bad launch, key developers quitting, poor timing, too long development, loss of appeal for the genre or a whole host of other things not necessarily true to other sectors.

In the end, much of the ultimate success of my product and your returns would be a roll of the dice.

Because I sit in the investor's chair, and I'm offering up not cash I'm willing to risk/throw away, but cash crucial to my long-term living, an investment of that risk/reward ratio is simply too risky. And this is similar to other tech companies that promise exponential growth.

If you're of a similar mindset, and you don't have cash you're willing to simply risk, I believe you'd be wise considering a similar stance.

And as such, I believe you'd be better off investing in most anything else on the market.

Thank you kindly for reading.

