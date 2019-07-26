A Producer-Led Recession Remains Viable

The current state of affairs is compatible with, although not nearly as bad as, that just preceding the 2001 recession.

A consumer-led recession in the near future looks very unlikely.

Introduction

I’ve highlighted recently the divergence between the consumer and producer sectors of the economy. For example, last week I wrote that:

“[A] consumer-led recession does not appear imminent. If a recession is waiting in the wings, a far more likely candidate is the producer sector.”

New home sales earlier this week, and initial jobless claims this morning, are further indications that the consumer sector is not rolling over. But despite the m/m improvement, the durable goods orders this morning, together with the latest regional Fed new orders readings, indicate that the producer-led recession is still viable.

The state of manufacturing and the 2001 recession

Normally, I pay most attention to “core” capital goods expenditures, which while they have decelerated, look pretty decent:

This is also the case when looking at the YoY trend:

But the present is one time when overall durable goods orders, which typically are much more noisy, are giving the more accurate picture. That’s because the biggest difference between the two is Boeing (NYSE:BA). Typically, the overall measure is distorted by huge random monthly swings in whatever orders Boeing gets. But at the moment, because of the severe problems involving the 737 MAX, the decline is anything but erratic: it is an asymmetric downside event.

So, here is what total durable goods orders look like, both monthly (light blue) and quarterly to cut down on noise (red):

And again, here is the YoY trend:

Note that in the last producer-led recession, in 2001, durable goods orders had declined over 10% prior to its onset. At the moment, the quarterly average decline is a little under half of that.

Meanwhile, as of this morning, the average of the five most recent regional Fed new orders readings is a whopping +0.3% (Dallas reports on Monday).

For all intents and purposes, manufacturing is neither expanding nor contracting at the moment, but just treading water.

Conclusion

Should more trade war-related losses show up in Q2 earnings, there is likely to be an unpleasantly surprised reaction. And as corporations as a whole are levered up with debt, that could spread out into the financial economy in an equally nasty way.

This absolutely has not shown up in new jobless claims yet. But needless to say, I will be paying a lot of attention to “proprietors' income” in tomorrow’s Q2 GDP report, and updates on Q2 corporate earnings as well.

